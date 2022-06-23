Entertainment calendar: Old Settlers Days, concerts and a circus are all happening this weekend

Friday

Concerts

The String Beans Outdoor Concert, 6 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. This free, family-friendly concert also will include outdoor activities. Bring chairs or blankets for seating.

Omaha Jazz Festival, 6:30-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Grammy Award-winning jazz guitarist Norman Brown will perform at the Omaha Jazz Festival. The evening will kick off with keyboardist and composer Brian Simpson and Steve Oliver performing together. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at omahajazzfestival.com.

Patton Oswalt – Who’s Ready to Laugh?, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $35 to $55 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $35, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters and The Platters, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“The Odd Couple,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The male version of the play will feature Noah Loux, Geoffery Semrad, Laufer, Jacqueline Opheim, Jeff Talkington, Christopher Jackson, Doyle Schwaninger and Molly Knosp. Tickets are $20. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-297-3299, email at arts.stars01@gmail.com or online at https://tinyurl.com/2P9CWV9P.

“Kinky Boots,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “The Tempest,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

97th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include live music by Angie Kriz Polka, welcome home barbecue, carnival, beer garden, Taste of Old Settlers, live music by Mojo Filter, tiki trail walk, and late-night breakfast. The festival will continue through Sunday.

5th Annual Night Market, 6-10 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The market will feature activities and attractions, including vendor village, live music and entertainment, outdoor games, food and drink, and more. Admission is free.

Live music by Hummdingers Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Karaoke Night and Fireworks Friday at the Fremont Moo vs. Gem City Bison baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to sing some karaoke between innings and after the fireworks display. Sign up to get your name on the list. All sign-ups get a $5 general admission ticket. To sign up for karaoke, visit https://forms.gle/45FKYTmmejhEXmXh8.

Saturday

Concerts

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $64.25 to $150.25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Saturdays @ Stinson Concert Series featuring Blue House, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting and balloon artists. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and coolers.

Voices AMPLIFIED! Finale: Omaha’s Forgotten Century, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. This 60-minute dance-theater performance was commissioned by Omaha Performing Arts as part of the Voices AMPLIFIED! Series. Experience music, dance, heartbreak and joy as performers share stories spanning 100 years of North and South Omaha history. This is a free event.

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $35, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Theater

“The Odd Couple,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-297-3299, email at arts.stars01@gmail.com or online at https://tinyurl.com/2P9CWV9P.

“Kinky Boots,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “The Tempest,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

97th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a 5K run and 1 mile run/walk, golf scramble, breakfast cocktail hour, craft fair, kickball tournament, live music by Jimmy and Mandy and Charm School Dropouts in the beer garden, car show, pitch tournament, cornhole tournament, kiddie tractor pull, adult tractor pull, children’s games, carnival, bingo, Pride of the Platte photography display, music by the Nebraska All-Around Polka Band, Chamber of Commerce pizza feed, music by the North Bend Community Band, town team baseball game, fireworks, and late-night breakfast.

17th Annual Cactus + Succulent Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mulhall’s Garden + Home, Omaha. The show will feature bizarre cacti, succulents, specialty growers and fellow plant collectors. Admission is free.

Best in the Midwest Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sam’s Club South parking lot, 8480 Andematt Drive, Lincoln. All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome to participate. The event also will include food, vendors and entertainment. Admission is free for spectators. To preregister your vehicle online for $20, visit midwestrollers.com. The day-of entry fee will be $30 from 8-11:30 a.m. The top three vehicles will receive $500 each. All of the money raised will go to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club ARRL Field Day open house, 1-4 p.m., Izaak Walton Fin and Feather Lodge, west of Christensen Field on the south side of West 16th Street (Christensen Field Road) near its junction with North 20th Avenue. This event is open to the public. Club members will be available for answer questions. Hams from across North America participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, visit www.k0sw.org or www.arrl.org.

Outdoor Vendor Show, 2-7 p.m., James Arthur Vineyards, near Raymond. Area retailers will set up on the front law and offer something for everyone. Admission is free.

Moo Boo Night at the Fremont Moo vs. Gem City Bison baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Attend the game in your best costume for a $5 general admission ticket. There will be Halloween-themed fun all night. Also head to Buffalo Wild Wings to sign up for Swing for Wings.

Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Deerfield Meadows, Fremont.

Sunday

Concerts

“Respect,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $35, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Bach, Bernstein & Beyond, 2:30 p.m., Omaha Conservatory Music, 7023 Cass St., Omaha. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students of all ages.

Theater

“The Odd Couple,” 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-297-3299, email at arts.stars01@gmail.com or online at https://tinyurl.com/2P9CWV9P.

“Kinky Boots,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “The Tempest,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

97th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a waffle feed, community worship, Loving Cup presentation, parade, fire department water fights, free watermelon feed, carnival, bingo, Pride of the Platte photography display, live music by The Fishheads in the beer garden, and Legion baseball games.

Blair Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion parking lot, 103 S. 12th St., Blair. The flea market will feature a variety of vendors, vintage and antique items, and handcrafted items. There also will be food trucks. For more information, contact BlairFleaMarket@hotmail.com.

Sensory Hours, 9-11 a.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. When you visit Omaha Children’s Museum during Sensory Hours, the lights and sounds on most of the exhibits will be adjusted to be more sensory-friendly. Sensory Hours are included with regular museum admission.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at noon.

Nate Metschke Memorial Quilt Show, 2-4 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 County Road 26, Fremont. Those who attend can see the 21 colorful quilts Gloria Breithaupt made using Metschke’s shirts. Metschke, a band teacher in Neligh, was 40 years old when he died on Dec. 24, 2018, due to complications after surgery. The public is invited to this free event.

Carden International Circus Spectacular, 4 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. In addition to viewing the circus acts, attendees can ride the exotic animals and meet the circus stars. Special pre-sale tickets ($9.99) are limited to the first 100 general admission sales. These may be used for adults or children and may be combined with coupon offers such as free children’s tickets. Free children’s tickets have been distributed throughout the area, including at the Fremont Tribune. These may be used to admit one child for each paid adult. Children 2 and under are free and do not need a ticket. Ages 3-12 must have a child’s ticket. Ages 13 and up must have an adult ticket ($20). All adult general admission tickets include a buy one get one free children’s ticket. Tickets may be purchased online at spectacularcircus.com or at the gate one hour before show time.

Scouts Night at the Fremont Moo vs. Gem City Bison baseball game, 5:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Current or retired Boy/Girl Scouts get in free. It’s also Bark in the Park and Sunday Family Funday, so kids under 12 get in free and so do your pooches.

Monday

Events

Jeff Quinn Magic Shows, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., Fremont. Admission is free. No reservations are required.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Make a Difference Monday doubleheader at the Fremont Moo vs. Hastings Sodbusters baseball games, 5:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a package of diapers or pull ups to the box office for free admission. Diapers collected will be donated to the Fremont Community Diaper Bank.

Tuesday

Concerts

Tempo of Twilight Concert Series featuring The Brits, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Set up of chairs and blankets may begin at 4 p.m. The café will offer dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to this event. Concerts are included with paid garden admission and are free for garden members.

Jazz in June featuring Davina and the Vagabonds, 7 p.m., Sheldon Sculpture Garden, west of Sheldon Museum of Art, Lincoln. Each free concert features two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m., respectively, with a 15-minute intermission. A market offers food and drinks from 5-9 p.m.

Theater

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Trivia, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Adults are invited to test their trivia knowledge while having fun competing for prizes and bragging rights. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free.

First Responders Night at the Fremont Moo vs. Spearfish Sasquatch baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. All first responders will receive free admission. Tuesday also is 2 for Tuesday with 2 for 1 admission, 2 for 1 popcorn, and $2.50 Coors Light. Tickets are available at Extreme Outdoor Power.

Wednesday

Concerts

Eli Young Band, 8 p.m., The Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln. Tickets start at $30 and are available online at bourbontheatre.com.

Theater

“The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Wild Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo will stay open late until 8 p.m. every Wednesday in June, July and August.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

League of Their Own Movie Tribute Night at the Fremont Moo. vs. Spearfish Sasquatch baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. The Moo will be highlighting softball teams throughout the night. Any girls in their softball uniform will get in free.

June 30

Concerts

Tempo of Twilight Concert Series featuring R Style, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Set up of chairs and blankets may begin at 4 p.m. The café will offer dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to this event. Concerts are included with paid garden admission and are free for garden members.

Concert in the Park featuring Collective Twang, 7 p.m., John C. Fremont City Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Children’s activities will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Theater

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “Othello,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. All guests must be ages 21 and older and must bring a valid, state-issued ID to the event. The relaxed evening will feature wildlife, food trucks and drinks. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 per person for zoo members and $25 per person for non-members. Tickets purchased at the event will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.

Jersey Thursday at the Fremont Moo vs. Spearfish Sasquatch baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Represent your favorite team in your best jersey for a $5 general admission ticket.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” dusk (about 9:15 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.