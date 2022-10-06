Entertainment calendar: Play productions at FHS and Midland, fire department open house and more

Friday

Concerts

Danny Elfman’s Violin Concerto, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The concert will be performed by violinist Sandy Cameron, accompanied by the UNL Orchestra and conducted by international maestro John Mauceri. This program also will feature UNL orchestra performing Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, conducted by UNL’s Tyler White. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and youth. Tickets may be purchased online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

Opening of “Popularity Coach,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production, which continues through Oct. 23, offers a humorous look at a heavy dilemma for young people everywhere: How do you find your way among your peers and yet stay true to who you are? The 75-minute play is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

“Almost Maine,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors 60 and over.

“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School Theater. The crazy murder comedy is being presented by Fremont High School students. Tickets, available at the door and online, are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Opening of “The Cake,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The production will continue through Nov. 6. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. The vintage festival features junk and vintage vendors and artisans from the region and all over the country, live music and food trucks. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. There will be tailgating for the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game that starts at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Izaak Walton First Friday Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Pollock is served along with fries, a side dish, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available for those that don’t eat fish. The cost is $10 with one refill. Those requesting carryout meals should call 402-721-6112 about 15 minutes prior to arriving.

Opening of Ghouls & Glow, 6:30-10 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. This illuminated spectacle features family fun activities around the zoo, including trick-or-treating, magic shows, and 400 larger-than-life lanterns you can only see at Omaha’s zoo. S’mores kits and mini pumpkins to decorate and take home will be available for purchase. On Friday and Saturday nights, two bars will be available with seasonal alcoholic drinks. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 30. Ticket prices vary. Online ticket purchases are encouraged at omahazoo.com.

Saturday

Concerts

Danny Elfman’s Music from the films of Tim Burton, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The performance features Danny Elfman’s famous Tim Burton film scores brought to life on stage by Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, enhanced by visuals on the big screen of original sketches, drawings and storyboards celebrating the 25-year partnership of two of Hollywood’s top creators. Tickets are available online at liedcenter.org.

Omaha Symphony: Broadway Blockbusters, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Popularity Coach,” 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The 75-minute play is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

“Almost Maine,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors 60 and over.

“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School Theater. The crazy murder comedy is being presented by Fremont High School students. Tickets, available at the door and online, are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Cake,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fall Arts and Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Over 150 exhibitors will be presenting and selling thousands of unique, handmade products. Admission is $6 with children 10 and younger being admitted free. Parking is free at the show.

Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

Opening of Wicked Plants Display, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Wicket Plants features living specimens of some of the most notorious members of the plant kingdom. This display, will can be viewed through Oct. 31, will showcase plants from Lauritzen’s collection that poison, paralyze, puncture, intoxicate, eat flesh and otherwise offend, some of which are commonly grown in homes and gardens. The display is included in paid garden admission ($15 plus tax, $9 plus tax for ages 3-12).

Cedar Bluffs Chapter of SkillsUSA’s 2nd Annual Wildcat Car Show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Football Field. Early bird registration is $5. Your $5 entry fee will be due at the gate on the day of the show. Participants are asked to have cash or a check ready (checks can be made out to Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA). Vehicles arriving on the day of the show without registering prior will be charged $10 for registration. To register for the car show, visit https://forms.gle/oadkSwNxGQUvKufM8. Everyone is welcome to attend. Admission is free for spectators.

Boutique and Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1741 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The small business event is being sponsored by Shelter Insurance – Terri Dingwell. Featured businesses will include Rise ‘N Shine Boutique, TL Crafts & Custom Designs, Let’s Get Crafty, Dot Dot Smile, Rad Retro Toys and Bake For You. Treats and drinks will be available.

Japanese Ambience Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. A variety of activities will celebrate the Japanese culture, including Japanese calligraphy, koinobori, origami, chop sticks, traditional Japanese games, food tastings and more. Performances will include martial arts demonstrations, taiko drumming and traditional Japanese music and dance. Most activities are free with garden admission.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Fire truck rides, 1-2 p.m., Hooper Fire Station. The fire truck rides are free in celebration of National Fire Prevention Week.

Halloween Cars N’ Cosplay Car Show, 3-7 p.m., Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. Entry is free. The event will include music, food and awards.

Challenger Series’ PBR Lincoln Invitational, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. All 40 competing riders will attempt one bull each in Round 1. Following the opening round, the Top 15 will then advance to the championship round, where they will attempt one final bull, all in an effort to be crowned the event champion. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

Sunday

Concerts

Omaha Symphony: Broadway Blockbusters, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Hot Club KC Gypsy Jazz Band, 4:30 p.m., east lawn of Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St., Omaha. Admission is free.

Theater

“Almost Maine,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors 60 and over.

“Popularity Coach,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The 75-minute play is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

“School of Rock,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Cake,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Ghost of a Chance,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

Events

Wahoo Swap Meet, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. There is no pre-registration for vendors. Hundreds of outdoor spaces are available for $25 per space as well as a limited number of indoor dirt floor spaces. Admission is free for customers. The Wahoo Boy Scouts will have a food stand available.

Fremont Rural Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Fremont Rural Fire Station, 110 Boulevard St., Fremont. Freewill donations will be collected for the pancake meal. The event also gives the public a chance to meet the Fremont Rural Firefighters. Everyone is welcome.

Hooper Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hooper Fire Station. Freewill donations will be collected.

Encounter Life Ministries Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1540 County Road 10, near Mead. The festival will include hay rides, pumpkins, bounce houses, food, face painting, games, prizes and more. Everyone is welcome.

Fall Arts and Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Over 150 exhibitors will be presenting and selling thousands of unique, handmade products. Admission is $6 with children 10 and younger being admitted free. Parking is free at the show.

Japanese Ambience Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Most activities are free with garden admission.

Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

Car Audio Competition and Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. The event will include a stereo competition, raffle, silent auction, merchant booths and more. Admission is free for spectators. All money raised will be donated to FurEver Home Inc.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Fremont Fire Department’s annual open house, 1-3 p.m., Fremont Fire Station, 415 E. 16th St. The event is free and open to the public. Visitors will be able to meet Fire Pup and see inside the fire trucks, police cruisers and 911 simulator. Guests will be entered to win a fire extinguisher donated by Municipal Emergency Services.

Presentation on the Federal Duck Stamp Program, 1-2 p.m., DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, between Blair and Missouri Valley, Iowa. The refuge rangers will be presenting the history and significance of the Federal Duck Stamp Program. The program will be followed by the opening ceremony and viewing of the First of State Duck Stamp Exhibit from 2-4 p.m. This artwork collection shows the historical first duck stamp sold by each of the 50 states of America. Cookies and drinks will be provided.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Footprints & Handprints: Days on the Farm in the 19th Century, 7 p.m., St. Timothy Church, 538 W. 16th St., Fremont. The speaker will be Renae Hunt, a native Nebraska farm girl. She has been an active historical re-enactor and worked as a museum educator for several years. Attendees will follow the daily routines and chores of children and adults on the early American farm. Tools and utensils used each day to help sustain the family will be demonstrated and discussed. This Humanities Nebraska program is being brought to Fremont by the Eastern Nebraska Genealogy Society. Admission is free to this community program.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Theater

“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Oct. 13

Concerts

Comedian Paula Poundstone, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $59.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Comedian Theo Von: Return of the Rat Tour, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Cake,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup.

Late Nights at the Zoo: Halloween Edition, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Adults 21 and over can sink their teeth into local food truck cuisine and drinks. To guarantee admittance, tickets should be reserved in advance. Guests will save $5 per event admission by purchasing online at omahazoo.com. Admission prices increase at the door. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink ticket attached to your event wristband, viewing of over 400 larger-than-life Halloween-themed lanterns in Bay Family Children’s Adventure Trails, fire show performances by Omaha Circus Arts, live DJ, and access to select zoo exhibits after-hours. Costumes are encouraged, but the zoo asks that everyone to dress appropriately.

Classics With a Cause featuring “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” dusk (about 7:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.