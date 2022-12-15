Entertainment calendar: Plenty of area events involving Santa, holiday concerts and more

Friday

Concerts

Logan View Winter Program, 7 p.m., Logan View Public Schools. A freewill donation soup dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the program to follow at 7 p.m.

Physicians Mutual Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

A Drag Queen Christmas, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.75 to $87 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores.

Events

Santa’s Milk and Cookies Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Everyone is invited to enjoy a day of play with the family at the museum. Design and eat your own holiday cookies, partake in unique themed arts and crafts, learn about candle making and the use of candles in holiday traditions, catch a “Freezing Cold” science show, and meet Santa. General admission is $15.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include wings, catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Swim with Santa, 5-7 p.m., Dillon Family Aquatics Center, Fremont. Take a photo with Santa from 5-6 p.m. and/or swim with Santa from 6-7 p.m. There also will be a cannonball contest with Mrs. Claus. This activity is for the whole family. Cost is $10 for Fremont Family YMCA members and $20 for non-members.

Live music by Class II, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Lights of Aksarben, 6-8 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Celebrate the holiday season while you shop, eat and stay warm inside a special heated tent. Admission is free.

Saturday

Concerts

Physicians Mutual Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores.

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Santa’s Milk and Cookies Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. General admission is $15.

Cookies with the Clauses, 9:30-11 a.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Guests will listen to a story from Santa and Mrs. Claus, decorate cookies and learn how to make gifts for the animal in their own backyards. Attendees can then finish the morning with admission to the zoo. Tickets are $15 for zoo members and $20 for non-members. Children 2 and under are admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Broad St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.

Storytime with Santa, 1 p.m., Fremont Mall. Santa is going to read “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and then open a present from his special guest. The event also will include free hot cocoa, popcorn and face painting. There also will be raffles prizes (free entry). Pictures with Santa will be offered from 1-6 p.m.

“The Sound of Magic,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene M. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The magic show will be presented by Ryan Chandler, an underground magician who is known occasionally to appear in Omaha’s Old Market. The all-ages show will feature sleight of hand, sleight of sound and sleight of mind. The show runs approximately one hour long with a 10-minute intermission. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A valid park entry permit is required per vehicle.

Spaghetti with Santa, 4-7 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, 106 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs. The cost is $8 per person or $25 per family. The price includes spaghetti, garlic bread, cookie and a drink. The event, which is being sponsored by the Cedar Bluffs Elementary PTO, also will include family fun, music, arts and crafts. All proceeds will benefit Cedar Bluffs Elementary School.

Sunday

Concerts

Sacred Christmas music by First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. The concert will consist of a piano duet, four choir selections, a vocal duet, and special men’s and women’s only pieces. The choir is under the directorship of Roma Schreiber and the accompanist is Leha Manderson. A fellowship time with homemade treats will follow the concert. Everyone is welcome.

Physicians Mutual Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey, 3 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. This Broadway-style musical production is inspired by the No. 1 most watched entertainment brand on YouTube. JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. Tickets range from $34.50 to $109.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com. All individuals, regardless of age, attending a performance must have a ticket to the event.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Pancakes, sausage or ham, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served. The cost is $7. Bags of gourmet coffee also will be sold. Those profits help fund drinking water systems in a poor Central American village and a small portion goes to the council to fund a scholarship for Bergan students.

Santa’s Milk and Cookies Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. General admission is $15.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Monday

Concerts

Balsam Hills presents Christmas with Michael W. Smith featuring special guest Michael Tait, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The concert will be a night of Christmas hits and traditional favorites. Tickets range from $50.25 to $69.75 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Family Night with Santa, 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Guests should be on the lookout for a snowfall in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall at 7:50 p.m. Families also can take part in creating holiday crafts and enjoy live performances by local choirs and ensembles. The museum will close at 4 p.m. for general admissions and reopen at 5 p.m. for this event.

Wednesday

Concerts

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, 7:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Dec. 22

Concerts

Mannheim Steamroller, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater. Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. Tickets range from $39 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, 7:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Keene Memorial Library Holiday Craft Table, 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium. Stop into the library and complete holiday craft as you stock up on books for the holiday season. The limit is one craft per child.

Fremont Parks and Recreation Department bowling event, 10 a.m. to noon, 30 Bowl, 1205 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The event is for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. This is a free event, but pre-registration is required. Space is limited to 40 students. Part of the time will be used for cosmic bowling. The link to register can be found on the department’s Facebook page.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.