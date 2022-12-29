Entertainment calendar: Plenty of New Year's Eve options, free ice skating and more

Friday

Events

Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This is a free event for kindergarten through 12th grade students. No pre-registration is required. Bring money if you wish to purchase concessions.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will not be open and there will not be a band.

Saturday

Events

Bubbly New Year’s Eve Party, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Families are invited to ring in the new year with The Greatest Bubble Show on Earth, themed crafts, a bubble sensory station, a disco dance, bubble wrap painting, a countdown and a photo booth. Bubble drops also will happen every hour, on the hour, with the last one happening at 6:45 p.m. The Greatest Bubble Show on Earth showtimes are 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. All activities are included with admission, while supplies last. All activities will end 30 minutes before close.

Make Believe Midnight, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St., Lincoln. Pick the time that works best for your family and get home before bedtime. The event will include a dance party, bubble wrap stomp, and a countdown with a bubble drop and pop. There also will be free party favors and make-and-take activities for kids to enjoy, plus a unique photo booth experience with I See U Mirror. This is a special ticketed event. Tickets are required for both adults and kids and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Kids 18 months and under will be admitted free (will not receive a favor bag). Tickets may be purchased online at https://lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/make-believe-midnight/.

Nebraska Kart Shootout presents the 12th Annual Speed-Dash National Championships, hot laps 9:30 a.m., heats 11:30 a.m. with features to follow, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., Lincoln. Grandstand admission is $10 with kids 5 years and under admitted free. One-day pit passes are $25.

Noon Year’s Eve, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Desert Dome Plaza, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Guests of all ages can have a wild time with entertainment from Joe Cole’s Magic Show, music and an early countdown to 2023 complete with a mini beach ball drop at noon outside on the Desert Dome Plaza. Event activities are free to zoo members or with regular paid zoo admission.

Kids New Year’s Eve Swim Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dillon Family Aquatics Center, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The party is open to kids ages 5-13. Activities will include a ball drop at noon, open swim, pool games, hats and noise makers. The cost is $5 for Fremont Family YMCA members and $10 for non-members. A lunch of a hot dog, chips and a beverage is included in the price. For kids under age 8 there must be an adult in the water with the swimmer. Life jackets are available for the swimmer, but the adult must still be in the water within arm’s length of the swimmer. For kids ages 8-12, swimmers must be able to pass a water safety test to the satisfaction of the lifeguard (to swim without an adult in the water with them, but must still have an adult in the facility.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 1 a.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be prime rib and shrimp dinner specials. Silver Moon Band will be playing from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the club’s ballroom. Everyone is welcome.

“The Sound of Magic,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene M. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The magic show will be presented by Ryan Chandler, an underground magician who is known occasionally to appear in Omaha’s Old Market. The all-ages show will feature sleight of hand, sleight of sound and sleight of mind. The show runs approximately one hour long with a 10-minute intermission. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A valid park entry permit is required per vehicle.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular, 7 p.m., near CHI Health Center Omaha, 10th and Cass streets, downtown Omaha. The fireworks will be launched from Parking Lot D (no public parking) of the CHI Health Center Omaha. Free parking will available in CHI Health Center Omaha Lots A, B and C, and the Gallup parking lots. Produced by J&M Displays, each shell is choreographed to open on cue to a musical score developed specifically for this event. Spectators are encouraged to tune in to STAR 104.5 in the warmth and safety of their vehicle to listen to a special soundtrack of music chosen to accompany the bursts of color. Admission is free.

New Year’s Eve Party featuring live music by Kimberly Meyer and Tim VanScoyk, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Osteria Kayla, 406 N. Main St., Fremont. There also will be special menu selections. For reservations, contact 402-816-4340.

New Year’s Eve Party, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Doe’s Place, 148 N. Main St., Fremont. The evening will feature karaoke with Curtis, drink specials, a midnight toast and balloon drop with cash prizes inside the balloons.

New Year Bash, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Los Mezcales Ortiz Mexican Bar & Grill, 210 N. Main St., Fremont. The bash will include DJ Jayrock from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight, and drink specials all night.

Sunday

Events

Nebraska Kart Shootout presents the 12th Annual Speed-Dash National Championships, hot laps 9:30 a.m., heats 11:30 a.m. with features to follow, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., Lincoln. Grandstand admission is $10 with kids 5 years and under admitted free. One-day pit passes are $25.

Fremont Eagles Club opens, 10:30 a.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Tom and Jerrys and Rocky Mountain Oysters will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Year Bash, 5 p.m. to midnight, Christensen Field, Fremont. The bash will feature music by Marimba 502 and Gold and Silver Group, as well as prizes. The cover charge is $30. Call 402-816-4136 to RSVP.

“The Sound of Magic,” 5 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene M. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The magic show will be presented by Ryan Chandler, an underground magician who is known occasionally to appear in Omaha’s Old Market. The all-ages show will feature sleight of hand, sleight of sound and sleight of mind. The show runs approximately one hour long with a 10-minute intermission. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A valid park entry permit is required per vehicle.

Monday

Events

Try the Y for Free, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA. The YMCA will be open to the public all day. Everyone is asked to stop by the front desk to sign in. There will be free open swim from 1-3 p.m., Body Pump Launch from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and Les Mills Core Launch from 5:40-6:10 p.m.

Holiday Skating, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Admission is $6 for non-Fremont Family YMCA members, $5 for YMCA members, and $3 for ages 13 and under.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

Opening of “SIX,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power. “SIX” has won 23 awards in the 2021-22 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (music and lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The production will continue through Jan. 8. Tickets range from $65 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This is a free event for kindergarten through 12th grade students. No pre-registration is required. Bring money if you wish to purchase concessions.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“SIX,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $65 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This is a free event for kindergarten through 12th grade students. No pre-registration is required. Bring money if you wish to purchase concessions.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Jan. 5

Theater

“SIX,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $65 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Holiday Skating, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Admission is $6 for non-Fremont Family YMCA members, $5 for YMCA members, and $3 for ages 13 and under.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.