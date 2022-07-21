Entertainment calendar: Scribner Daze, Fairytale Ball Weekend, numerous concerts and so much more

Friday

Concerts

City of Omaha Celebrates America Concert, 5:45, Memorial Park, Omaha. The 2022 concert will feature headliner Sheryl Crow (8:45 p.m.), local favorite Da Crabby Blues Band (6 p.m.) and Dave Mason (7:15 p.m.). Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. sharp. Admission is free.

Weird Al Yankovic, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $39 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Chris Isaak, Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $63.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Of Pearls and Swine,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The original play written by Mimi Terry Bommarito and Barbara Perry Dahlhauser will be performed by Fremont community players. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org.

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Pinewood Bowl’s 72nd Annual Summer Musical featuring “Disney’s Newsies,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are $14 for ages 13 and over, $6 for ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under. Tickets, which may be purchased online at pinewoodbowl.org, are good for any performance date. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, or grab a seat on one of the benches.

Events

Fairytale Ball Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The three-day event features princes and princesses, themed activities and crafts, and dancing. Dressing up is encouraged. Activities are included with regular admission.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Hot Shops Open Studio Night, 5-8 p.m., Hot Shops, 1301 Nicholas St., Omaha. Everyone is welcome to visit their favorite Hot Shop artists, see demonstrations and participate in several hands-on activities throughout the building. Admission is free. Beverages and food will be available for purchase.

Omaha Storm Chasers Marvel Night, 6 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. The Omaha Storm Chasers will take on the Iowa Cubs. This night features specialty Black Panther jerseys with an in-game auction. There also will be a special appearance from Thor the God of Thunder and a Marvel character face painter.

Live music by Night Riders, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Hawaiian Night and Fireworks Friday at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Wear your favorite Hawaiian gear to receive a $5 general admission ticket. A fireworks show presented by Methodist Fremont Health will follow the game.

Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Friday is Military Night. All active military and veterans get in free with ID. Gates, concession stands and the beer garden open at 6:30 p.m. along with free pony rides for kids under 5 years old. The rodeo begins with a military tribute at 8 p.m. There will be mutton bustin’ and a nickel toss at intermission. The Saunders County Fair carnival will be open from 7-11 p.m.

Saturday

Concerts

Music for the City, 4:30 p.m., Miller’s Landing, 151 Freedom Park Rd., along the Missouri River, Omaha. The concert starts with a Blues Ed youth program and will then be followed by Monkey Junk & Friends, Paul Reddick and David Gogo. Admission is free.

Greta Van Fleet: Dreams in Gold Tour 2022, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center, Omaha. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Vince Gill, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $49.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“The Dragon Slayer,” 5 p.m. and “Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

“Of Pearls and Swine,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The original play written by Mimi Terry Bommarito and Barbara Perry Dahlhauser will be performed by Fremont community players. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org.

Pinewood Bowl’s 72nd Annual Summer Musical featuring “Disney’s Newsies,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are $14 for ages 13 and over, $6 for ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under. Tickets, which may be purchased online at pinewoodbowl.org, are good for any performance date. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, or grab a seat on one of the benches.

Events

Crazy Days and Sand Sculptures on Main, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Fremont. Crazy Days will feature sidewalk sales and deals at downtown businesses. Sand Sculptures on Main will take place in the parking lot on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. Everyone is invited to see the sand sculptures and vote for your favorite sculpture built by local teams and organizations. There also will be a designated area of sand for the public to join in on the fun.

Fairytale Ball Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The features princes and princesses, themed activities and crafts, and dancing. Dressing up is encouraged. Activities are included with regular admission.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 9 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Bio Blitz, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Event activities are free to park members or included with paid safari park admission.

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts Open House, noon to 4 p.m., Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St., Omaha. Meet current artists-in-residence and speak with them about their artistic practices, take advantage of the rare chance to visit their studios, participate in a hands-on art activity, and view current exhibitions. Admission is free.

Little Bohemia Backyard Bash, noon to 8 p.m., Little Bohemia neighborhood, Omaha. This free neighborhood event will feature food trucks, live music, local beer, cocktails, shopping and a skate ramp and artbus for kids. Admission is free.

Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild Lager Fest, noon to 4 p.m., Stinson Park, Omaha. The event combines barbecue and local craft beer. Attendees will receive free entry into Ribstock to enjoy the 10-plus barbecue vendors, activities, live music from High Heel, and more. Admission to lager fest is $40 per person.

Presentation featuring images from the James Webb Space Telescope, 2 p.m., Midland University’s Lueninghoener Planetarium, Fremont. The presentation will be led by Dr. Ken Murphy, professor of physics and planetarium director at Southwest Minnesota State University. Following Murphy’s presentation, Midland alum Jack Dunn (’69) will present a laser light show set to the music of Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young.” The show is a tribute to Midland University students and alums. No admission fee is required, and seating will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. The program will last about one hour.

3rd Annual Food Truck Festival, 4-11 p.m., Haymarket Park, Lincoln. The event, which benefits the Alzheimer’s Association, will feature a variety of food, live music and more. Admission collected at the entrance will be $5 per person or $20 per car (cash or Venmo). Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Scribner Daze, 5-11 p.m., Scribner City Park. Kids games and face painting will begin at 5 p.m. The Scribner Legion will be serving a hamburger supper at 5 p.m. There also will be a shaved ice truck on site. Free music will kick off at 6 p.m. with the barbershop quartet Hashtag Harmony, followed by Jacked, covering classic rock and pop songs. Everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a cooler of their own refreshments.

Gone Country and Ag Appreciation Night at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Wear your best country gear for a $5 general admission ticket. The best-dressed fan will get upgraded to the Moo’s Coors Light Home Plate Club. It also will be the last Swing for Wings of the season. Stop in to Buffalo Wild Wings to sign up for a chance to win a year of free wings.

Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Saturday is Seniors Night. All seniors age 65 and over will receive $10 admission. Gates, concession stands and the beer garden open at 6:30 p.m. along with free pony rides for kids under 5 years old. The rodeo begins at 8 p.m. There will be mutton bustin’ and a nickel toss at intermission. The Saunders County Fair carnival will be open from 7-11 p.m. for wristband night.

Sunday

Theater

“Of Pearls and Swine,” 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The original play written by Mimi Terry Bommarito and Barbara Perry Dahlhauser will be performed by Fremont community players. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org.

“The Dragon Slayer,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Pinewood Bowl’s 72nd Annual Summer Musical featuring “Disney’s Newsies,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are $14 for ages 13 and over, $6 for ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under. Tickets, which may be purchased online at pinewoodbowl.org, are good for any performance date. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, or grab a seat on one of the benches.

Events

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a praise and worship service; favorite foods day contest; 4-H dog agility, rally and showmanship; dog obedience; and tractor/truck pulls.

Fairytale Ball Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The features princes and princesses, themed activities and crafts, and dancing. Dressing up is encouraged. Activities are included with regular admission.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A coin auction will begin at noon.

Host Family Appreciation Night and Bo’s Birthday at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 5:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. It’s also Sunday Family Funday and Bark in the Park. Kids under 12 receive free admission and your dog will receive a treat at the gate.

Monday

Events

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the cat show, archery contest, BB gun shooting sports competition, 4-H and FFA Pool Day at Wahoo Aquatic Center, and air rifle shooting sports competition.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include free yoga, horse show, RockIT Event Pros attractions, beer garden and free polka featuring Angie Kriz and the PolkaToons, and carnival wristband night.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Nebraska Football Fan Day, 6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. Admission is free. Fans will be able to enter the stadium through Gates 3 and 24. Players and coaches available for autographs will be seated on the field. Coach Scott Frost’s autograph line will be limited to young Husker fans entering eighth grade and younger. Parents wishing to sign their children up for an opportunity to be part of Frost’s line should sign their child up for that opportunity by noon Friday, July 22. The sign-up form can be accessed at huskers.com/fanday. Approximately 250 children will be randomly chosen for Frost’s line.

Wednesday

Concerts

Tom Segura, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $65 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a pancake feed, free yoga, ATV safety driving, free watermelon feed, Papa Bear Wood Carving, tractor driving contest, RockIT Event Pros attractions, RORRing Entertainment Stock Car Racing System, face painting, hay hauling contest, wine and beer tasting, and carnival.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

July 28

Concerts

Vibes Summer Concert Series featuring High Heel, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha. Admission is free.

Jazz on the Green featuring Shaun Johnson Big Band, 7:30-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Admission is free. The park opens for seating at 5 p.m. Pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Little Big Town with Lindsay Ell, 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $45 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Events

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the sheep show, dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, Papa Bear Wood Carving, meat goat show, RockIT Event Pros attractions, face painting, RORRing Entertainment Stock Car Racing System, Saunders County Livestock Association Family Barbecue, fair parade, ice cream social, Figure 8 races, best dressed critter contest, and carnival.

Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The super fair will continue through Aug. 6. Events will include horse dressage show, poultry judging contest/quiz, poultry showmanship/show, family fun zone, kid scavenger hunt, train display, Cheerful Eurobungee Trampoline, pony rides, exotic animal petting zoo, comedic stunt dog show, household pets show/animal activity, English horse show, NoWear BMX stunt bike shows, Pied Piper of Percussion shows, sheep show, bingo, animal encounter by Lincoln Children’s Zoo, stunt dog show, cookie eating contest, meat goat show, beer garden, carnival, and ag facts game show.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. All guests must be ages 21 and older and must bring a valid, state-issued ID to the event. The relaxed evening will feature wildlife, food trucks and drinks. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 per person for zoo members and $25 per person for non-members. Tickets purchased at the event will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.

Classics With a Cause featuring “GoodFellas,” dusk (about 9:15 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.