Entertainment calendar: Several trick-or-treating opportunities, a spooky concert and more

Friday

Concerts

Montgomery & Beethoven 3, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Renowned concert pianist Awadagin Pratt will make his first-ever appearance with the Omaha Symphony to present a brand new work: Jessie Montgomery’s Rounds for Piano Concerto. Tickets start at $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Popularity Coach,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The 75-minute play is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $115 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Ghost of a Chance,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

“The Cake,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Opening of Anime Nebraskon, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The three-day convention will feature an arcade, vendors and artists area, costumes, an extensive board game room, questions and answers with celebs from anime and games, karaoke, dances with live DJs, anime viewing rooms and more. One-day badges are $30 per day and can be purchased at the door. Three-day badges are $55 and can be purchased online at animenebraskon.com.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

11th annual Baseballoween, 5-8 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. Baseballoween invites kids to wear their favorite costumes and trick or treat around the concourse. This safe, free, family-friendly event will be full of fun and interactive activities. A movie also will be played on the video board this year. After the movie there will be a drone show – the first one ever executed in Nebraska. The last trick-or-treating group will start at 7:45 p.m. Admission is free.

October Art Fluid, 5-8 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St., Omaha. Art Fluid is a happy hour, open studio night that focuses on what is most unique about Hot Shops – experiencing the creative process. This Halloween-themed event will feature demonstrations, make-and-take projects, a Halloween scavenger hunt, create your own Halloween mask and will have a limited number of discounted Raku and glassblowing experiences. Admission is $25 per person.

Tunnel of Terror, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tommy’s Express Car Wash, 2323 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont. Witness the spooky, scary and shiny experience at the haunted car wash. The cost is $20 per vehicle. TommyClub members get in free.

Pub Crawl, 8 p.m. to midnight, downtown Fremont. This event is designed as a way of getting people out to support downtown nightlife. Costumes are not required. The tentative schedule is: Buck’s Axe Throwing, 7:15 p.m.; Five O Five Brewery, 8 p.m.; Bourbon Trail, 8:40 p.m.; Churchill’s Cigar Bar, 9:20 p.m.; L.A. Fireproof Door Co., 10 p.m.; Los Mezcales, 10:40 p.m.; Doe’s, 11:20 p.m.

Saturday

Theater

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $115 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Popularity Coach,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The 75-minute play is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

“Ghost of a Chance,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

“The Cake,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Anime Nebraskon, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. One-day badges are $30 per day and can be purchased at the door. Three-day badges are $55 and can be purchased online at animenebraskon.com.

Trick-or-Treat Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Treat tables will be spread out around the museum, and special exhibits “Cobweb Castle” and “Moon to Mars” will be open, as well as all permanent exhibits. Costumes are encouraged. Trick-or-Treat Days are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

Creepy Cookies, 10-11:30 a.m., Omaha’s Zoo and Aquarium’s Robert Daughtery Education Center. Guests are invited to wear their Halloween shirt and join in for a spooky fun story time, Halloween-themed cookie decorating and more. The cost is $15 for zoo members and $20 for non-members. Children under 1 are free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The Eagles State Dart Tournament will begin at 9 a.m.

Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. All ages are welcome to dress up for a parking lot full of candy, decorated cars and fun. There also will be raffles, prizes and hot dogs.

Village Pointe Halloween Boo Bash, 3-5 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha. Guests can enjoy trick or treating, special characters, face painting, balloon twisters, gift card giveaways, a flash mob and a parade walk. Admission is free.

Crawl-O-Ween, 6-9 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Themed drinks, food pairings and a costume contest await those who dare to join. A full map of the haunts can be found at midtowncrossing.com. Admission is free.

Scary Maze Night, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle corn maze. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed to impress for a night of spooky fun.

Sunday

Concerts

Omaha Symphony Spooktacular, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Karen LeFrak’s Sleepover at the Museum follows the story of a young boy named Mason and his friends on their adventures at the Museum of Natural History. Children and their families are invited to join in and follow along on the adventure of this story set to live music from the Omaha Symphony. Tickets are $15.

Theater

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $115 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Popularity Coach,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The 75-minute play is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

“The Cake,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Ghost of a Chance,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

Events

Anime Nebraskon, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. One-day badges are $30 per day and can be purchased at the door. Three-day badges are $55 and can be purchased online at animenebraskon.com.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The Eagles State Dart Tournament will begin at 9 a.m.

Fall Festival, 1-5 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, Fontanelle. There will be 10:30 a.m. worship with a potluck meal following that is open to all visitors. Piano and organ Autumnfest music will be provided by by Nancy Schroeder at 1 p.m. Visitors are free to come and go while they discover the cathedral sanctuary at Fontanelle. Other events will include food and craft vendors, quilt raffle, pumpkin painting, Fontanelle Orchard and trick or trunk for children at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Salem Lutheran at 402-721-6639.

Cedar Bluffs FBLA Chapter Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Fire Department. Decorated trunks will be located in and around the fire station. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Search for Treats, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle’s corn maze. Kids and adults are invited to dress up and go through the corn maze searching for people in the maze handing out treats. There is no additional cost to this event.

Knights of Columbus and Archbishop Bergan Elementary Trunk or Treat, 3-4:30 p.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 Johnson Rd., Fremont. In addition to collecting candy at decorated trunks, there will be a costume contest, best-decorated trunk contest, candy corn jar contest and tours of the elementary.

Fremont Shrine Club Spaghetti Feed, 4-7 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Dine-in guests will receive all-you-can-eat spaghetti. Carryout meals also will be available. Cost is a $10 donation. Proceeds will benefit Fremont Shrine activities.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

Opening of “Chicago,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $35.50 from $95. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Great Hall-oween Haunt, 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Guests are invited to dress in costume and snag sweets from historical characters and spooktacular displays located throughout the museum. There also will be ghostly games and creepy crafts in the Swanson Gallery, a haunted train and cobweb caboose. The dancing zombies are back courtesy of UNO’s The Moving Company. Advanced tickets are encouraged due to the popularity of this event, though walk-up tickets will be available the day of the event. Purchase tickets at durhammuseum.org/Halloween or call the museum at 402-444-5071.

Wednesday

Theater

“Chicago,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $35.50 from $95. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Spooky Tales for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Little ghosts and goblins are invited to celebrate the season with a reading of a Halloween story followed by a craft. Registration is not required.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Boo at the Zoo, 5:30-8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The entire family can stop at over 40 trick-or-treat booths to get candy, coupons and more. All Boo at the Zoo tickets must be purchased in advance this year at lincolnzoo.org. No tickets will be available at the entrance gates during the event. Tickets for non-members are $6.95. Trick-or-treat bags, which are required for each member or non-member who would like to collect candy, are $3.50. Train rides will be $2.75. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for each night and may sell out.

Oct. 27

Theater

“Chicago,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $35.50 from $95. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“The Cake,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo, 5:30-8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The entire family can stop at over 40 trick-or-treat booths to get candy, coupons and more. All Boo at the Zoo tickets must be purchased in advance this year at lincolnzoo.org. No tickets will be available at the entrance gates during the event. Tickets for non-members are $6.95. Trick-or-treat bags, which are required for each member or non-member who would like to collect candy, are $3.50. Train rides will be $2.75. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for each night and may sell out.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Killer Klowns from Outer Space,” dusk (about 7:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.