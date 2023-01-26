Entertainment calendar: Shifting Gears Band at the Eagles Club, area exhibit openings, and more

Friday

Theater

“The Lightning Thief,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-4849 or visiting rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

“On Your Feet,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The all-new original musical is the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

August Wilson’s “Fences,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets to the play start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Shifting Gears Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Maestro and the Music of John Williams, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Maestro Ankush Kumar Bahl will lead the Omaha Symphony in music by one of America’s greatest composers for film and the concert stage – John Williams – performing music from the scores of “The Cowboys,” “Star Wars,” “E.T.,” “Raiders of the Lost Art,” “Jurassic Park” and more. Tickets start at $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“The Lightning Thief,” 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-4849 or visiting rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

August Wilson’s “Fences,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets to the play start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

“On Your Feet,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The all-new original musical is the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Opening of “Above and Beyond – The Ultimate Interactive Flight Exhibition,” 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The traveling exhibit, which will be on display through Sept. 10, explores the wonder of flight and the marvels of aerospace innovation, design and technology. Museum admission is $16 for adults; $12 for seniors and active, retired and veterans of the military (with valid military ID); $8 for children ages 4-12; and free for children ages 3 and under.

Opening of “Hall of Heroes” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The exhibit, which will be on display through April 16, celebrates and explores both the history and science behind America’s fascination with superheroes and how they impacted popular culture throughout the 20th century and beyond. There will be interactive stations for all ages to enjoy. Museum admission is $13 for adults, $10 for seniors (62 and over) and military/veterans, $7 for children (ages 3-12) and free for children 2 years and under.

St. Cecilia Cathedral Flower Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th St., Omaha. Visitors are invited to experience the church through the beauty of flowers and music. Over 30 floral creations will be made by area designers. There also will be live music, food for sale from Wheatfield’s, photography on display, and more. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Art Battle Omaha, 6-10 p.m., Culxr House, 3014 N. 24th St., Omaha. Visitors are invited to watch as artists transform blank canvases into pieces of art in three rounds of just 20 minutes, and then help vote to determine the winner of the event. All artwork also will be available for silent auction. Admission will be $30 at the door.

Sunday

Concerts

Maestro and the Music of John Williams, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

August Wilson’s “Fences,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets to the play start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

“The Lightning Thief,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-4849 or visiting rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

St. Cecilia Cathedral Flower Festival, 1-4 p.m., St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th St., Omaha. Admission is free.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Concerts

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $40 to $80 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

August Wilson’s “Fences,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets to the play start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon. The luncheon will feature a preview of Midland University’s “Dogfight” directed by Dan Hays. The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Jan. 30 by visiting www.fremontoperahouse.org or calling 402-720-2332.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.

Feb. 2

Theater

Opening of “Dogfight,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. “Dogfight” is a stage adaptation of the Warner Brothers movie from 1991. The production, which will continue through Feb. 5, contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for seniors, students and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 402-941-6399 or visit midland.booktix.com.

August Wilson’s “Fences,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets to the play start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.