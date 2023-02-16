Friday

Theater

“Havana Hop,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This interactive play performed by a single actor is designed to help families learn a little about Cuban-American culture, with a hip-hop beat. Tickets are available for $25 by calling The Rose Box Office at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

“Predictor,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $20 to $28 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Chase and Bluey’s Paw-some Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Activities will include character meet-and-greets, crafts, science shows, puppet station and sensory animal activity bins. Bluey will visit from 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., Skye will be at the museum from 10 a.m. to noon while Rubble will visit from 1-3:30 p.m. Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last. All activities end 15 minutes before close.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

37th Annual ABATE District 2 Lincoln Bike Show, 5-10 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show will continue through Feb. 19. Admission is $10 on Friday. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

Aspire for Greatness fundraiser, 6:30 p.m., Heartland Country Barn, 1063 County Road U, Fremont. The fundraiser will be a night full of stories from the program’s youth participants and entertainment by illusionist John Michael Hinton. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. A buffet dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. with the program set to begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit aspirefremont.org/events.

Comedian Nick Allen, 7-9 p.m., The Den Saloon, Cedar Bluffs. Allen appeared on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and can be heard daily on the syndicated Todd and Tyler Radio Empire.

Live music by Jerry Stingley, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Valentine’s Day dance and music featuring Mike and Amy Spies and friends, 7-9 p.m., Fremont Opera House. This event is sold out.

Saturday

Concerts

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” in Concert, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The Omaha Symphony will screen Disney’s animated “Beauty and the Beast” with the Oscar-winning score performed live to the film. Tickets range from $45 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Reza: Edge of Illusion, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The illusionist’s new production features cutting-edge magic with signature grand-scale illusions, including making motorcycles and helicopters materialize out of thin air, live on stage. A limited number of tickets remain which can be purchased by phone at 402-472-4700 or online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

“Havana Hop,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available for $25 by calling The Rose Box Office at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores. Interpretation for the deaf and audio description services for the blind will be offered at the 2 p.m. show. A sensory-friendly performance will be offered at the 5 p.m. show.

“Predictor,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $20 to $28 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Chase and Bluey’s Paw-some Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Bluey will visit from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Skye will be at the museum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Chase will visit from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last. All activities end 15 minutes before close.

Lincoln Area Railway Historical Society Annual Train Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show will include over 50 vendors, train rides indoors, train layouts, a kids area, Railroadiana, new/used model trains and toys, seminars/clinics, a silent auction and model train repairs. Admission is $7 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paid adult. Attendees who bring a can of non-expired food to support the Lincoln Food Bank will receive $1 off admission.

37th Annual ABATE District 2 Lincoln Bike Show, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $15. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

Superhero Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Visitors can enjoy meet-and-greets with costumed superheroes while practicing their heroic skills. Adults and children in costume will receive a special prize (while supplies last). These events are included with museum admission. No registration is required.

Aviation STEM Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oak View Mall, Omaha. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a limited menu of prime rib, shrimp and chicken tenders.

“The Sound of Magic,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene M. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The magic show will be presented by Ryan Chandler, an underground magician who is known occasionally to appear in Omaha’s Old Market. The all-ages show will feature sleight of hand, sleight of sound and sleight of mind. The show runs approximately one hour long with a 10-minute intermission. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A valid park entry permit is required per vehicle.

14th Annual Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Mountain Oyster Fry and Texas Hold’em Card Tournament, 4 p.m., Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom. You do not have to play cards to attend the event. Mountain oysters, chicken strips, gems and coleslaw will be served beginning at 4 p.m. The cost is $10. Drive-thru service will be available. There also will be a cash bar. Tournament check-in begins at 4 p.m. and the tournament will start at 5 p.m. The card tournament registration is $50 which includes a meal. Tournament prizes will be based on the number of players. To pre-register for the card tournament, contact Joel Hunke at joel@hunkemfg.com or text 402-719-4843.

Boy Scout Troop 109 Soup Feed, 5-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. Curbside pickup and dine-in are both available. Homemade chili, vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup will be served along with crackers and desserts. To preorder, call or text 402-704-6066 and pick up curbside.

Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter monthly dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Baked steak, homemade macaroni and cheese, green beans, salad, dessert, coffee or tea will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under, which includes 20 free games of bingo. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Live music by Whiskey River, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. The cover charge is $8

Sunday

Concerts

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” in Concert, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The Omaha Symphony will screen Disney’s animated “Beauty and the Beast” with the Oscar-winning score performed live to the film. Tickets range from $45 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Midland University Band, 3 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, Fremont. The program will feature guest artist, Jack Parkhurst, as narrator for the Francis McBeth work. Parkhurst is a noted actor, director, and college educator. The concert is free and open to the public.

Theater

“Havana Hop,” 2 p.m. The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available for $25 by calling The Rose Box Office at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

“Predictor,” 2 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $20 to $28 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Boy Scout Troop 109 Soup Feed, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. Curbside pickup and dine-in are both available. Homemade chili, vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup will be served along with crackers and desserts. To preorder, call or text 402-704-6066 and pick up curbside.

Sports Card/Memorabilia and Collectible Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Superior Bingo Hall, 4440 N. 48th St., Lincoln. The show will feature over 40 dealer tables with sports, non-sports cards and memorabilia plus a full line up of other collectibles. Admission is free.

Chase and Bluey’s Paw-some Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Bluey will visit from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while Chase will visit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last. All activities end 15 minutes before close.

Lincoln Area Railway Historical Society Annual Train Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $7 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paid adult. Attendees who bring a can of non-expired food to support the Lincoln Food Bank will receive $1 off admission.

37th Annual ABATE District 2 Lincoln Bike Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $15. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, 4:30-7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 821 Denver St., Schuyler. The supper will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, breakfast sausage and scrambled eggs. Freewill donations will be accepted. All proceeds will go to Lutheran World Relief Kits and Evangelism and Social Ministry Team. The church is handicap accessible.

Force of Nature with adventure photographer and filmmaker Keith Ladzinski, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $15 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Feb. 23

Theater

Opening of “Legally Blonde – The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Main Stage, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $30.50 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Opening of “Nebraska Habitat” exhibit by Albert Rhea, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The exhibit focuses on the vulnerability of wildlife species and their role as indicators of the health of various ecosystems. The exhibit will be on display through April 2.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Opening of the 75th Omaha International Boat Sports and Travel Show, 5-9 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The show, which will continue through Feb. 26, will feature information about hunting, fishing, RVs and boating. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students 18 and under, and free for children 5 and under.