Friday

Concerts

R.E.S.P.E.C.T., 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The tribute concert is a celebration of the music of Aretha Franklin. Tickets range from $13 to $75 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

Opening of “Dreamgirls,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical is inspired by some of the biggest musical acts of the 1960s. The production will continue through March 26. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

First Friday Cinnamon Roll Event, 9-10 a.m., Nye Square parking lot, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone can drive through for a free cinnamon roll and coffee.

Victory Marine Boat Show, noon to 8 p.m., Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. The show will feature a large selection of boats, water gear and accessories. Admission and parking are free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $14 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and drinks will be served. Dinners are $13 for adults and $8 for kids. Shrimp and cheese pizza also will be available. Catholic Daughters will have desserts for sale. The Bergan Booster Club will be running the bar.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp or white fish with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults and $5 for kids. A family discount is offered. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217. Proceeds will be donated to local charities.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Fremont Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollock (regular or spicy), baked fish, chicken strips, coleslaw, fries, bread and dessert will be served along with a soda or water. The cost is $10 (cash or check only). Anyone wishing to become an Izaak Walton member may talk to any member at the dinner.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3.

Saturday

Concerts

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $69.50 to $199.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Capital University Chapel Choir, 7 p.m., First Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets, Lincoln. Since 1929, the Chapel Choir has been recognized as one of the outstanding elite college choral ensembles in the nation. A freewill offering will benefit Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders counties. A link to the free livestream can be found on Abendmusik’s website, abendmusik.org.

Theater

“Dreamgirls,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Opening of “The Lunchbox: Packed with Pop Culture” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The exhibit, which will be on display through Sept. 3, features over 500 lunchboxes as well as one-of-a-kind original paintings. Admission is $13 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and over and military/veterans, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for children 2 years and under.

Victory Marine Boat Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. The show will feature a large selection of boats, water gear and accessories. Admission and parking are free.

Omaha Quad Con Comic & Toy Show, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oak View Mall, Omaha. Over 70 vendors/artists/authors will be spread throughout the mall. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Cedar Bluffs PTO Adult Bingo Night, 7 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. This is a 21-and-over event. Admission is $10 at the door (cash only). Bingo cards will be one for $1 or six for $5. Sixteen games will be played. There will be drawings and a grand prize. Snacks and water will be served. Attendees also are welcome to bring a beverage of their choice.

Sunday

Theater

“Dreamgirls,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

49th Annual Rocky Manginelli Memorial Swap Meet, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lancaster County Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is free. Parking is $5 per car.

Victory Marine Boat Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. The show will feature a large selection of boats, water gear and accessories. Admission and parking are free.

Omaha Quad Con Comic & Toy Show, noon to 6 p.m., Oak View Mall, Omaha. Over 70 vendors/artists/authors will be spread throughout the mall. Admission is free.

Chili Cook Off, 4-7 p.m., Five-O-Five Brewing Co, 349 N. Main St., Fremont. Attendees who provide a freewill donation can try the chili and vote for their favorite. The winner of the chili cook off will get to choose a local non-profit organization to donate all freewill donations collected.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

Opening of “Les Miserables,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The production will continue through March 12. Tickets range from $65 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“Dreamgirls,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Les Miserables,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $65 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

March 9

Theater

Ajijaak on Turtle Island: Cranes in North America, 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. The story features Native American/Indigenous artists, music, language and culture with puppets created by the Jim Henson Creature Shop (creator of the Muppets). This family-friendly show was created in New York City with inspiration from Nebraska and the North American crane migration. Doors for FamFest open at 5:30 p.m. for free games, crafts and activities, plus free treats from Runza, Pepsi and The Cookie Company. Tickets to the show range from $9 to $28 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org. A livestream ticket can be purchased for $20 at liedcenter.org.

“Dreamgirls,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Footloose – The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. Advance tickets, which are $12 for adults and $6 for students, may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com.

“Les Miserables,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $65 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup.

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $57 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.