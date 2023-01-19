Entertainment calendar: Take in a Fun Pianos Show, a deer and game expo, and more

Friday

Concerts

The Fun Pianos Show, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, 106 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. The show is the result of over 12 years of evolving the popular dueling pianos concept into a comedic sing-along show that appeals to all ages. If you want to hear a specific song, bring a few dollars to tip the entertainers to play your request. Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a full table. Drinks will be provided by the Den Saloon (cash only). Snacks will be provided by the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation. To reserve your seats, email jeff.beckman@cbwildcats.org. All proceeds will go to the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation.

Omaha Symphony: The Music of Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $45 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

Opening of “The Lightning Thief,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Featuring a thrilling original rock score, this musical invites audience members to join Percy and his friends, Annabeth and Grover, as they encounter mythological creatures, solve the riddle of the Oracle, and learn just how resilient they truly are. The production, which is appropriate for ages 8 and over, will continue through Feb. 5. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-4849 or visiting rosetheater.org.

Opening of August Wilson’s “Fences,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. This marks OCP’s first August Wilson production in the theatre’s 98-year history. Set in the 1950s, “Fences,” is the sixth installment in The American Century Cycle, a series of 10 plays by Wilson that trace the Black experience through 20th century America. The production will continue at the playhouse through Feb. 12. There will be a pre-show lecture and panel discussion from 6-6:50 p.m. A post-show opening night celebration will take place from 9:30-10:30 p.m. in the OCP Owen Lobby. No reservations are required for either event. Tickets to the play start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Casa Madrigal Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The weekend celebration is inspired by the fantastical Madrigal family’s Casita. Activities will include make-your-own magic candles, Encanto science shows, design-your-own family tree, engineer your own casita, Bruno’s sand art, themed crafts, and a character meet-and-greet. Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

Opening of “Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The traveling art exhibit was created from marine debris collected on Oregon’s beaches. It features giant sculptures of sea life, made from reclaimed trash. These thought-provoking pieces are designed to inspire conversations about conservation and generate positive changes and behaviors towards the environment. The exhibit, which is included with paid garden admission, will be on display through May 14.

Opening of the 2023 Midland International Auto Show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The show, which will continue through Sunday, will feature the newest cars, trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles. The Wounded Warriors Family Support Bronco will be on display throughout the show. The Nebraska State Patrol will have its rollover simulator and seat belt convincer at the show. Guests also can race NASCAR replica RC cards. Admission is $9 for adults (ages 13 and up); $7 for seniors (ages 65 and up), kids (ages 7-12) and military (with ID); and free for children (ages 6 and under). There will be free admission on Friday for all those who have served in the military.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Opening of the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo, 3-8 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., Lincoln. The expo, which continues through Jan. 22, features a weekend’s worth of trophy deer, world-class hunting seminars, hunting and outdoor exhibitors, an expanded 3D Archery Shoot, and more. Admission is $12 for ages 16 and up, $6 for ages 6-15, and free for ages 5 and under. Military/veterans receive half-price admission all weekend. Ladies receive half-price admission on Friday. Three-day passes are $20.

Live music by Country Gold Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Brian Stokes Mitchell, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $9 to $58 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy Coral, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Conductor and Grammy-award winner Arnie Roth will lead a full orchestra and chorus of over 100 musicians, with exclusive HD video direct from creators at Square Enix. Tickets range from $45 to $70 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

"The Lightning Thief," 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-4849 or visiting rosetheater.org.

Events

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., Lincoln. Admission is $12 for ages 16 and up, $6 for ages 6-15, and free for ages 5 and under. Military/veterans receive half-price admission all weekend. Three-day passes are $20.

2023 Midland International Auto Show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for adults (ages 13 and up); $7 for seniors (ages 65 and up), kids (ages 7-12) and military (with ID); and free for children (ages 6 and under).

Lincoln Women’s Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Multi-Purpose Arena, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The expo is designed as a time for women to relax and enjoy shopping and educational opportunities, and receive free health screenings. Admission is $5.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Menu options will include prime rib, shrimp and chicken tenders. A George Strait Tribute Band will be playing from 8 p.m. to midnight in the club's ballroom. Everyone is welcome.

“Back To Basics,” 2-4 p.m., Fremont Area Art Association, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be sponsored by Spinners Web, a Fremont area spinners and weavers guild. Featured will be members spinning wool and other fibers into yarn. Other demonstrations may include processing fleece, weaving, crocheting, knitting, tatting, and other fiber arts using handspun and commercial yarns. There will be many examples of finished projects for all ages to see and touch.

“The Sound of Magic,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene M. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The magic show will be presented by Ryan Chandler, an underground magician who is known occasionally to appear in Omaha’s Old Market. The all-ages show will feature sleight of hand, sleight of sound and sleight of mind. The show runs approximately one hour long with a 10-minute intermission. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A valid park entry permit is required per vehicle.

Sunday

Concerts

Lunar New Year Celebration, 2 p.m., Strauss Performing Arts Center, University of Nebraska at Omaha campus, Omaha. The Omaha Symphony will introduce the Year of the Rabbit and celebrate the season, often known as “Spring Festival.” The concert will explore each animal of the Chinese Zodiac and their characteristics with special excerpts that reflect each one’s significance. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

The Axiom String Quartet, 3 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The individual players of Axiom Quartet have decades of combined experience performing internationally as soloists, chamber musicians and orchestral performance. Tickets are $35 for adults and $5 for students and youth. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

Events

Husker Toy & Buckle Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pavilion 1, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show will feature farm toys and other collectibles. Admission is $5. Children under 10 years old receive free admission with an adult.

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., Lincoln. Admission is $12 for ages 16 and up, $6 for ages 6-15, and free for ages 5 and under. Military/veterans receive half-price admission all weekend. Three-day passes are $20.

Lincoln Women's Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Multi-Purpose Arena, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $5.

2023 Midland International Auto Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for adults (ages 13 and up); $7 for seniors (ages 65 and up), kids (ages 7-12) and military (with ID); and free for children (ages 6 and under).

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Theater

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.