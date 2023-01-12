Entertainment calendar: This weekend features a tattoo festival, antique show, bingo night and more

Friday

Concerts

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Omaha Symphony – Masur Conducts Mozart & Bruckner, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Cabin Fever Antique Show, 2-7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 84th Street and Havelock Avenue, Lincoln. Admission is $8, which is good for both days. Ages 15 and under will be admitted free.

Opening of the 5th Annual Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival, 2-11 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The festival will feature over 300 of the world’s best tattoo artists, including the top local, national and international artists. Visitors can meet and greet TV celebrities from “Ink Master,” “Tattoos After Dark” and “Best Ink” There also will be numerous vendors with everything from industrial supplies to clothing, artwork and jewelry, as well as daily tattoo competitions for attendees to show off their tattoos. Tickets are $20 per day or $40 for a three-day pass. Tickets are only sold at the door. Admission is free for kids under 12.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Midwest Cup Show Choir Invitational: Morning Session, 8:50 a.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Approximately 800 student musicians will gather. The Midwest Cup provides an opportunity for some of the best show choirs in the region to showcase their performances and compete against one another for the grand championship. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at liedcenter.org. All ages must have a ticket.

Midwest Cup Show Choir Invitational: Afternoon/Evening Session, 2:10 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $18 and may be purchased online at liedcenter.org. All ages must have a ticket.

University of Missouri at Kansas City Conservatory Singers, 7 p.m., First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets, Lincoln. The singers will present “Transformation: Times Are Changing.” The 36-member Conservatory Singers, the flagship choral ensemble at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, is comprised of highly-skilled graduate and undergraduate students from the conservatory and the greater UMKC student population. Admission is free. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit Lincoln’s Center for Legal Immigration Assistance. A link to the free livestream can be found on Abendmusik’s website, abendmusik.org.

Omaha Symphony – Masur Conducts Mozart & Bruckner, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Cabin Fever Antique Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 84th Street and Havelock Avenue, Lincoln. Admission is $8, which is good for both days. Ages 15 and under will be admitted free.

5th Annual Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are $20 per day or $40 for a three-day pass. Tickets are only sold at the door. Admission is free for kids under 12.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“The Sound of Magic,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene M. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The magic show will be presented by Ryan Chandler, an underground magician who is known occasionally to appear in Omaha’s Old Market. The all-ages show will feature sleight of hand, sleight of sound and sleight of mind. The show runs approximately one hour long with a 10-minute intermission. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A valid park entry permit is required per vehicle.

Fremont Area Veterans Coalition Bingo Night, 5-11 p.m., Tin Lizzy Tavern, 1682 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The cost is $10 per person. Bingo sheets will be $1. Food will be provided.

Jessie Benton Fremont Family Soup Supper, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Chili, chicken noodle, ham and bean and possibly more soups will be offered. Meals also will include a sandwich, coffee or juice, and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The price will include 20 free games of bingo. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Sunday

Events

5th Annual Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are $20 per day or $40 for a three-day pass. Tickets are only sold at the door. Admission is free for kids under 12.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Events

Free admission in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Visitors are welcome to join the museum as it highlights MLK’s legacy and message of peace, tolerance, community service, and an inclusive, hopeful future for all. In addition to the museum’s permanent exhibitions, guests can participate in an Omaha history scavenger hunt to win giveaways, contribute to a community art project, view a screening of the famous “I Have a Dream” speech and have a chance to enter to win a museum membership for the year.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Jan. 19

Concerts

Boyz II Men, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $64.50 to $124.50 and are available by phone 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.