Entertainment calendar: Trunk or Treats, costume parties and plenty more

Friday

Theater

“Chicago,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $35.50 from $95. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“The Cake,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Keene Memorial Library’s Halloween Storytime, 10 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Library staff encourages everyone to wear their costume.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat, 5-8 p.m., Fremont High School south doors. The event is being sponsored by Fremont Thespians. Everyone is encouraged to drive through the south parking lot to drop off canned goods or park and take their kids through the spooky house. The Fremont Thespians hope to beat their goal of 1,000 cans of this years.

Boo at the Zoo, 5:30-8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The entire family can stop at over 40 trick-or-treat booths to get candy, coupons and more. All Boo at the Zoo tickets must be purchased in advance this year at lincolnzoo.org. No tickets will be available at the entrance gates during the event. Tickets for non-members are $6.95. Trick-or-treat bags, which are required for each member or non-member who would like to collect candy, are $3.50. Train rides will be $2.75. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for each night and may sell out.

Malmo Pumpkins display, dark until 10:30 p.m., Malmo. The large display of carved, lit up pumpkins is located one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue.

Live music by Shadow Ridge Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Halloween Costume Party, 9 p.m. to midnight, Arlington Vet’s Club. There will be live music by Lincoln’s Party Foul. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three costumes. Judging for costumes will be at 10 p.m. There will be a cash only bar.

Saturday

Events

Shop with a Cop Fall Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tekamah City Auditorium, 1315 K St., Tekamah. Breakfast and lunch will be available. Raffle drawings will take place at 4 p.m. (Do not have to be present to win.) Proceeds will go to the local Shop with a Cop program.

Trick-or-Treat Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Treat tables will be spread out around the museum, and special exhibits “Cobweb Castle” and “Moon to Mars” will be open, as well as all permanent exhibits. Costumes are encouraged. Trick-or-Treat Days are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

Hallo-weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. All weekend long, children 12 and under get in free and costumes are encouraged. Guests are invited to enjoy the Haunted Train, Cobweb Caboose, the Creepy Curator station and Halloween games on The Platform. Be on the lookout for dancing zombies in the afternoon courtesy of UNO’s The Moving Company. Registration is not required.

Trick or Treat with Hy-Vee, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St. Kids are invited to wear their costume to go trick or treating throughout the store. There also will be activities for kids.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating for the Nebraska vs. Illinois football game will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Izaak Walton Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The event will include hayrack rides and trunk or treating. Kids are encouraged to wear their best costume and bring a big bag for candy.

Mall-O-Ween, 1-3 p.m., Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Kids can stop by stores in the mall to show off their costumes and get candy from the store managers.

Fall Festival, 4-9 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall, Omaha. Everyone is invited to join in on the fall fun with carnival games, a fall photo area, free pumpkin painting, trick or treating through the whole park, and a variety of characters taking pictures, including the Sanderson Sisters. Food trucks will be available for a limited time. The festival will go until 6 p.m., and following will be a showing of “Hocus Pocus” as an outdoor movie. Bringing blankets or folding chairs is encouraged. Admission is free.

2nd Annual FCCLA Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Fremont High School tennis courts, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This free event for families will feature costumes, candy, face painting, games and food. Keene Memorial Library will be presenting a Halloween Storytime. Three Rivers Public Health Department will have a booth about the safe kids campaign and child passenger safety while the Fremont Area United Way and Fremont Family Coalition will have a booth for information on healthy families.

Jeep Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m., in front of Hobby Lobby, 2660 E. 23rd St., Fremont. All models of Jeeps are welcome. Bring your Jeep and decorate it or just bring candy for the kids. All kids are welcome to trick or treat.

Halloween Costume Party, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. There will be live music by Taxi Driver. Admission is $5.

Sunday

Concerts

The War and Treaty, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets to this husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter are $25. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 and online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, sausage or ham, eggs, toast, and coffee, juice and water will be served. The cost is $7. Kids 2 and under eat for free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Ghoulish Garden Adventure, noon to 4 p.m., Laurtizen Gardens, Omaha. Guests are invited to explore a variety of educational and fun activity stations throughout the garden. Activities will include: Haunted Halloween Village, spooktacular photo booth, live birds with Raptor Recovery, fall obstacle course, creepy crawlies with “The Bug Guy,” lunar logistics mobile planetarium, model railroad garden ghost town, wicked plants, enchanted tales, going batty, trick or treat stations, and Halloween games. The Imperial 80th Squad of the 501st Legion will be at the garden to greet guests. Activities will be indoors and outdoors. Costumes are optional. Activities are included with paid garden admission of $15 for adults and $9 for children 3-12.

Omaha Rising Festival, noon to 8 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall, Omaha. There will be live music from over five artists and bands, dance performances, comedy, circus acts, clowns, magic shows, local shopping, food trucks and a Halloween costume contest. Admission is free.

Hallo-weekend, noon to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. All weekend long, children 12 and under get in free and costumes are encouraged. Guests are invited to enjoy the Haunted Train, Cobweb Caboose, the Creepy Curator station and Halloween games on The Platform. Be on the lookout for dancing zombies in the afternoon courtesy of UNO’s The Moving Company. Registration is not required.

Arlington Elementary PTO Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Arlington High School parking lot.

Boo Wash, 4-6 p.m., Cornhusker Auto Wash, 1915 N. Bell St., Fremont. All proceeds will be donated to a local charity.

Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Lifegate Church Fremont parking lot, 2407 N. Colorado Ave., Fremont. This is a free event for families to come by and see decorated vehicle trunks and to receive treats.

Monday

Events

Boo in Wahoo, 3-6 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. The event is being presented by the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce, Saunders Medical Center and many area businesses. Admission is free to this ultimate trick-or-treating event.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Boo Wash, 4-6 p.m., Cornhusker Auto Wash, 1915 N. Bell St., Fremont. There will be candy for kids on Halloween. All proceeds will be donated to a local charity.

Fall Festival, 5-8 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The Fall Festival will feature free food and fun for the whole family. There will be games, food, candy, bounce houses, a free raffle to win a kid’s bike, KONA Ice, and more. Matt Adams, a master illusionist, will be a special guest.

Halloween Shenanigans, 5-7 p.m., downtown Scribner. The free family event will feature candy, games, hot dogs, costume contest, and selfie stations.

Halloween Bash, 5:30-8:30 p.m., StoneBridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. The entire family is invited to stop by on Halloween for candy, prizes, games, and fun.

Tuesday

Concerts

Naughton Duo, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $18 to $42 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Concerts

Dropkick Murphys with Jesse Ahearn and Jaime Wyatt, 7:15 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $39.50 to $140 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

Opening of “Hunter Gatherers,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors 62 and older, and $10 for UNL students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch begins at noon. The luncheon will include a preview of Midland University’s “The Drowsy Chaperone,” directed by Dan Hays. The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP by Oct. 31 by visiting fremontoperahouse.org or call 402-720-2332.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Nov. 3

Concerts

STOMP, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Tickets range from $18 to $59 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

“Hunter Gatherers,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors 62 and older, and $10 for UNL students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Autumn Festival – An Arts & Crafts Affair, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Liberty First Credit Union Arena, Ralston. Hundreds of artists and crafters will display and sell their handcrafted works. The festival, which continues through Nov. 6, will feature an hourly gift certificate winner, food and drinks, family fun, and free parking. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and free for children under 10.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup.

Veterans Shine On, 6-7 p.m., Memorial Park, Omaha. This event, which will honor our veterans, will include several speakers, a laying of the wreath ceremony for our war representatives, music, and the grand lighting of the World War II Colonnade. Hot cocoa and desserts will be served. Admission is free.