Entertainment calendar: Vintage festivals, craft fairs, fundraising dinners and more

Friday

Concerts

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. This show is for ages 16 and over, parental discretion is advised. Tickets range from $39.75 to $59.75 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 and online at ticketomaha.com.

Symphonie Fantastique – Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $5 to $35 and are available at lincolnsymphony.org.

Terence Blanchard “Absence” featuring the E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $15 to $33 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 and online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Ghost of a Chance,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Lauritzen Gardens Antique Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The weekend show will be filled with lush gardens, educational experiences, lectures by design experts and discoveries from more than 30 antique exhibitors in a variety of genres. Admission is $10.

Vintage Market Days of Nebraska, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pavilion 1, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Vintage Market Days is an upscale, vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable goods, seasonal plantings and more. The market continues through Oct. 2. Admission on Friday is $15.

Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. The vintage festival features junk and vintage vendors and artisans from the region and all over the country, live music and food trucks. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Cornstock Festival, 4-8 p.m., plaza immediately east of Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature a performance by indie pop band Parking Lot Party. Food will be available for purchase. There also will be carnival rides, face painters, balloon artists, a photo booth, and 1,200 ears of grilled corn to be given away for free.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln homecoming parade, 6 p.m., UNL campus. The free public parade will start south of the Nebraska Union, moving east on R Street, north on 16th Street and west on Vine Street to the East Stadium plaza. In addition to floats built by registered student organizations and community groups, participants will include the Cornhusker Marching Band, the Spirit Squad, 2022 homecoming royalty and student groups. The homecoming jester competition will follow the parade on the East Stadium plaza.

Live music by Night Riders Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Opening Night with Husker Hoops, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Basketball fans will get their first look at the 2022-23 Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball teams and get a performance from rising rap star EST Gee as part of the event. The event will feature introductions and scrimmages from both teams, rewards from head coaches Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams, contests with members of both programs and more. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The event is free, but fans are encouraged to register for their free tickets in advance at huskers.com.

Opening of Jack O’Lantern World, Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Thousands of jack o’ lanterns carved by 50 artisans will be on display along a three-fourths mile walk. Tickets are required and can be purchased at TheJackOLanternWorld.com/omaha. Ticket-holders should arrive 15 minutes before their selected start time.

12th Annual Centris Federal Credit Union Free Movie Night featuring “Hocus Pocus,” 7:30 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be available. Seating will be available in the stadium seats or on the field. Chairs will be allowed on the field.

Saturday

Theater

“Ghost of a Chance,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Swap & Shop and Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. Vendor spaces are $20 and can be reserved at quasardrivein.com, click on tickets. Vendor spaces also can be purchased at the gate. The swappers gate for vendors (Highway 36 gate) will open at 6:30 a.m. The shoppers gate (box office gate on 300th Street) will open at 8 a.m. The cost for shoppers is $2 per car. Hot coffee, cocoa, breakfast and lunch concessions will be available.

Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

Opening of Cobweb Castle exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The not-so-scary Halloween exhibit features hands-on play and learning. Visitors can make their way through the spooky maze, scale the castle wall, or don their sorcerer’s hat and makeup. The exhibit will continue through Oct. 30. Museum admission is $15 for adults and children ages 2-59, $14 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and children under 2.

Saturday in the Park Farmers Market and Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking surrounding Dodge Auditorium, Dodge. There will be fresh produce, baked goods, drinks, food trucks, crafts, vendors and more. There will be a photographer on hand to do mini fall photo sessions.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 10 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a tailgate before the Nebraska vs. Indiana football game at 6:30 p.m.

Lauritzen Gardens Antique Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Admission is $10.

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. The theme is Harvesting 1820 Style. Throughout the day, living history reenactors will spin fiber, weave, blacksmith and tinsmith, cooper, run the trader’s cabin and more. Guests are invited to participate in an archeological dig that will take place on the west side of the barracks throughout the weekend. A valid Nebraska park entry permit is required. A per person fee is required at the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center of $2 per adult and $1 per child.

Mystic Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The fest will include tarot readings, numerology readings, aura photography, palm readings, rocks and crystals, candles, jewelry and more. Admission is free.

Vintage Market Days of Nebraska, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pavilion 1, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission on Saturday is $10.

White Light Mile, 6 p.m., starting in front of Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. The course will be a two-loop route, starting in front of Milady Coffeehouse and finishing between Fifth and Sixth streets on Park Avenue, just around the corner from the start. The event will kick off with the kids’ race at 6 p.m. At approximately 6:10 p.m., there will be multiple waves of runners taking off every 8-12 minutes. Each wave will be capped at a certain size to create an intimate feel. Awards will be announced at approximately 7:45 p.m. The event is being presented by Run Nebraska.

Uniquely Yours Stability Support Halloween Bash, 8-11 p.m., Eagles Club Ballroom, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The event will include music, dancing, a cash bar and trophies for all of the costume categories. The entry fee is $10. All proceeds will go directly to Uniquely Yours Stability Support (homeless prevention).

3rd Annual Joe Bought A Bar Party, 8-11 p.m., Mel’s Bar, Scribner. Jacked will perform from 8-11 p.m. The event will include a food truck, dancing and drinks.

Sunday

Concerts

Diana Krall, 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $19.50 to $149 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

“School of Rock,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Ghost of a Chance,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

Events

14th Annual Arlington Fall Festival and Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., around the park, Arlington. The event will include an arts and craft show, food and homemade pie, raffles, goody bags, dash plaques, class trophies and special awards.

Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

Lauritzen Gardens Antique Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Admission is $10.

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. The theme is Harvesting 1820 Style. Throughout the day, living history reenactors will spin fiber, weave, blacksmith and tinsmith, cooper, run the trader’s cabin and more. Guests are invited to participate in an archeological dig that will take place on the west side of the barracks throughout the weekend. A valid Nebraska park entry permit is required. A per person fee is required at the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center of $2 per adult and $1 per child.

Mystic Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The fest will include tarot readings, numerology readings, aura photography, palm readings, rocks and crystals, candles, jewelry and more. Admission is free.

Vintage Market Days of Nebraska, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pavilion 1, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission on Sunday is $10.

Roast beef dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Colon. The cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4-12, and free for children ages 3 and under. There is an immediate family price cap of $75. Dine-in, carryout and drive-thru meals will be offered. The event also will include raffles, games, market table and homemade kolaches.

Jeff Hermanson benefit, 2-8 p.m., Starlite Event Center, near Wahoo on Nebraska Highway 92. Doors open at 2 p.m. A silent auction will start at 4 p.m. A pulled pork dinner with sides will be served starting at 4:30 p.m. (freewill donation). A live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the event will conclude at 8 p.m. A cash bar will be available. All proceeds will go to Hermanson’s wife, Cindi, and their two sons.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Supper at the Fire Station, 5-7 p.m., Nickerson Fire & Rescue Station, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. Pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw and dessert will be served. The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, and $5 for ages 10 and under. All first responders eat for $5. Everyone is welcome.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Concerts

Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives, 7:30 p.m., Kimball Recital Hall, Lincoln. This program invites listeners to embark on an exciting musical adventure, featuring virtuosic repertoire written for TCP by some of today’s leading music creators. Tickets range from $11 to $42 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Sensory Safari, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Visually and sensory impaired guests will have the opportunity to touch, feel, hear and smell at interpretative stations throughout the zoo. Nature experts from organizations across Nebraska will engage visitors at each station. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit lincolnchildrenszoo.org.

Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. There will be a presentation about the history of Fremont Opera House and proposed plans to restore the upper floors. The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP by Oct. 3 by visiting www.fremontoperahouse.org or calling 402-720-2332.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Oct. 6

Concerts

Bill Chrastil, 6:30-8 p.m., Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Chrastil is an award-winning Branson artist. He performs the music of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Neil Diamond, The Ventures, Tom Jones, as well as music from the ‘50s through the ‘80s, classic rock and country. Chrastil will be bringing all of his lighting for this show. He is performing the show at no cost, allowing all of the funds raised to go to the Fremont Friendship Center. Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the friendship center. Tickets at the door will be $15. Cheesecake, iced tea, water and decaffeinated coffee will be served.

Classics With a Cause featuring “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” dusk (about 7:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.

Theater

“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.