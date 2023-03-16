Friday

Concerts

Omaha Symphony: Kaneko & Akiho, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The evening will honor Omaha’s own world-renowned visual artist Jun Kaneko, recipient of the International Sculpture Center’s 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award. Celebrating Kaneko’s artistry through images and music, the program will feature a world premiere by composer Andy Akiho, and music from the three Kaneko-designed operas. Tickets range from $20 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” 7 p.m., Arlington High School Gym, Arlington. This Broadway version an updated take on a traditional fairy tale that has captured audiences’ imaginations since 1957. The production will continue through March 18. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

“The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“Dreamgirls,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Majorie Prime,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Opening of the Omaha Lifestyle & Home Expo, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The expo, which continues through Sunday, will showcase home improvement, remodeling, landscaping, décor and more. This year’s expo also will feature lifestyle elements and activities for the whole family. Admission is $9 for ages 13 and over, $7 for seniors 65 and over, free for children 12 and under, and free for anyone with a military ID.

St. Patty’s Day in the Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall, Omaha. The spirit of the Irish will take over The RiverFront for St. Patrick’s Day. Everyone is invited to enjoy live Irish tunes from Gaelic Trio Jazz, snag a holiday-themed cookie or some shamrock swag at the Canopies near 13th and Farnam streets, then peruse the offerings of several local food trucks. Admission is free.

Public skating, 2-5 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. Slow cooked corned beef brisket, boiled potatoes and braised cabbage will be served for $12.99. The regular menu also will be available. Everyone is welcome.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $14 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and drinks will be served. Dinners are $13 for adults and $8 for kids. Shrimp and cheese pizza also will be available. Catholic Daughters will have desserts for sale. The Bergan Booster Club will be running the bar.

Opening of the 21st Annual Husker Lawn and Leisure Show, 5-9 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show, which continues through March 19, will include landscape displays and a variety of exhibits. Admission is $7. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp or white fish with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults and $5 for kids. A family discount is offered. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217. Proceeds will be donated to local charities.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Fremont Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollock (regular or spicy), baked fish, chicken strips, coleslaw, fries, bread and dessert will be served along with a soda or water. The cost is $10 (cash or check only). Anyone wishing to become an Izaak Walton member may talk to any member at the dinner.

PRCA Championship Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

St. Patty’s Celebration with DJ Jayrock, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Los Mezcales, 210 N. Main St., Fremont.

Saturday

Concerts

Omaha Symphony: Kaneko & Akiho, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Arlington High School Gym, Arlington. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

“The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“Dreamgirls,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Majorie Prime,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

National Quilting Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., International Quilt Museum, Lincoln. This free community event will feature activities for the whole family.

Museum Insider: When the World Came to Omaha, 9:30-11 a.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The insider tour offer guests the chance to see The Durham’s rarely seen museum collection. Participants will discuss objects and stories from the Trans-Mississippi & International Expo, which took place in Omaha in 1898. Admission is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members. Visit DurhamMuseum.org for more information.

21st Annual Husker Lawn and Leisure Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $7. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.

Spring Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fremont Mall. The show will feature handmade crafts, homemade food and more.

Omaha Modernism Guild’s OMG Vintage Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Keystone Event Center, 7803 Military Ave., Omaha. The market will feature midcentury-loving vintage and handmade vendors. There will be furniture, décor, vintage clothing, handmade candles, jewelry and more. Admission is free.

Omaha Lifestyle & Home Expo, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for ages 13 and over, $7 for seniors 65 and over, free for children 12 and under, and free for anyone with a military ID.

Teddy Bear Weekend, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. The clinic will be held at Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Pavilion near the zoo’s main entrance. Guests can bring their teddy bear or other stuffed animal to receive special treatment by skilled staff. Event activities are free to zoo members or with regular paid zoo admission. Children, ages 3-11, who bring in their favorite stuffed animal will receive free admission to the zoo when accompanied by a paying adult.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Public skating, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont.

“The Sound of Magic,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene M. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The magic show will be presented by Ryan Chandler, an underground magician who is known occasionally to appear in Omaha’s Old Market. The all-ages show will feature sleight of hand, sleight of sound and sleight of mind. The show runs approximately one hour long with a 10-minute intermission. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A valid park entry permit is required per vehicle.

PRCA Championship Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Sunday

Theater

“Dreamgirls,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Majorie Prime,” 2 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

Events

Omaha Lifestyle & Home Expo, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for ages 13 and over, $7 for seniors 65 and over, free for children 12 and under, and free for anyone with a military ID.

Benefit Spaghetti Feed for Marty Guthrie, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., One Horse Saloon, Nickerson. Proceeds will help pay the medical bills for Guthrie’s throat cancer.

St. Lawrence’s 35th Annual Chicken Fried Steak Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. Dine in, take out and in-town delivery are available. The dinner will include homemade chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green beans, dinner roll and dessert. Meals are $12 for ages 10 and older. Dine-in meals for kids ages 4-9 are $6 while dine-in meals for kids 3 and under are free.

21st Annual Husker Lawn and Leisure Show, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $7. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Public skating, 1-4 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets, which range from $9.50 to $59, are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“Dreamgirls,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

March 23

Theater

“Tartuffe,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets for the show are available at midland.booktix.com or the box office at 402-941-6399 from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or by emailing the box office at boxoffice@midlandu.edu.

“Dreamgirls,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.