Entertainment calendar: West Point Car Show, Night Market, Quilt Auction and more

Friday

Concerts

A Night at the Opera – Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $5 to $35 and are available online at liedcenter.org.

Cody Johnson with Randy Houser, 7:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $49 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“The SpongeBob Musical,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

“Ghost of a Chance,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

Opening of “School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Based on the hit movie starring Jack Black, “School of Rock,” features a cast of young rock stars who act, sing and perform all of the show’s rock instrumentals live on stage. The production will continue through Oct. 16. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Art Fluid Open Studio Night, 5-8 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St., Omaha. The Expressions in Fiber Arts Exhibit is on display in the Nicholas Street Gallery and the evening will include a fashion show. Admission is free. A cash bar and snacks will be available for purchase.

5th Annual Night Market, 6-10 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The market will feature over 40 local makers and boutiques, live music and entertainment, outdoor games, and restaurants open for dine-in or take-out. Admission is free.

Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Theater

“The SpongeBob Musical,” 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

“Ghost of a Chance,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

The Old Poor Farm Animal Sanctuary County Fair Event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1777 County Road 23, Nickerson. The event will include vendors, games, silent auction and raffle, rhubarb recipe contest, refreshments and more. Admission is $5 for ages 10 and older. This is a fundraising event for animal care.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 10 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The Nebraska football tailgate party will begin at 10 a.m. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.

Falling Leaves Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is free.

Smithsonian Magazine Annual Museum Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha, and International Quilt Museum, Lincoln. Museum Day is a one-day event in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Visit Smithsonianmag.com/museumday to download your free ticket. Participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address.

Family Butterfly Walk, 1-2:30 p.m., Fontenelle Forest, Bellevue. This will be a guided walk at an easy pace on trails with easy to moderate terrain led by longtime volunteer and nature enthusiast, Bob Fuchs. Attendees will explore areas where butterflies are likely to be found and will try to catch and release some. Admission is $15 per person.

Wahoo Harvest Moon Festival Shine & Show, 3-5 p.m., former Wahoo Super parking lot on Fifth Street, Wahoo. For more information, contact 402-277-0216 or wahoobackroom@outlook.com.

Union Omaha Oktoberfest, 3-6 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. Oktoberfest will take place ahead of Union Omaha’s match against Greenville Triumph SC. Admission is free, and the event will feature attractions and activities for all ages. The Happy Players will be playing live music, and food trucks and beer vendors will be available outside.

Sunday

Concerts

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza, 4 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This show brings Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes together live on stage for a concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics and more. Tickets range from $19 to $69 and are available online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

“School of Rock,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The SpongeBob Musical,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

“Ghost of a Chance,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

Events

The Old Poor Farm Animal Sanctuary County Fair Event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1777 County Road 23, Nickerson. The event will include vendors, games, silent auction and raffle, rhubarb recipe contest, refreshments and more. Admission is $5 for ages 10 and older. This is a fundraising event for animal care.

Barbecue and quilt auction, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. Worship will begin at 11 a.m. After worship, hamburgers and cheeseburgers will be sold for $5 at the grilling station. A sit-down dinner will be offered at Riverview Lodge. Tickets are $20 each and must be purchased in advance at campfontanelle.com. There are two seatings – at noon and 1 p.m. The live quilt auction will begin at 2 p.m. There also will be a silent auction. Sunday also marks the opening of the corn maze and pumpkin patch from 1-6 p.m.

2nd Annual West Point Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave., West Point. Check-in from 8-11 a.m. at the Nielsen Community Center. Pre-registration is $10 while day-of-show registration is $20. The show, which is free to the public, also will include a craft show, live music and food vendors.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

One Community Cultural Festival, 1-8 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. The festival will feature a variety of performing arts from cultures around the world. The family-friendly day will be filled with culinary delights, shopping, games, demonstrations, cultural education and more. Admission is free.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series featuring “How Sweet It Is,” 7 p.m., Fremont High School Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. In “How Sweet It Is,” Nashville-based Steve Leslie performs a heart-warming tribute to James Taylor. Leslie will be accompanied by his musical partner on piano. FMES season tickets are $60 per person. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person. Tickets are transferable. If the purchaser can’t go, he or she could give the ticket to a friend or family members. Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at fmesconcerts.org using a credit card. Memberships also can be purchased at the season’s first and second shows. Individual tickets can be purchased on the night of a particular show.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Movie night featuring “Superman,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters inside Fremont Mall. Admission is a $5 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Theatre Renovation Project.

Sept. 22

Theater

“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

5th Annual Beer Fest, 5-8 p.m., upper level of downtown parking garage, Fremont. The cost is $20, which includes a beer glass (available to the first 300 people), koozie, unlimited samples, networking opportunities and a free brat provided by First National Bank of Omaha.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Classics With a Cause featuring “House of 1000 Corpses,” dusk (about 8 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.