Exhibition to feature Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs

“Pulitzer Prize Photographs” was developed by the Newseum. The Newseum works to increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and the five freedoms of the First Amendment.

A special exhibition-related program is planned on Sunday at The Durham. “Discovering Harold Schultz with Eric Krelle and Matthew Hansen will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by a Smithsonian Channel screening of “The Unknown Flag Raiser of Iwo Jima” from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Sunday marks the 75th anniversary of the flag raising at Iwo Jima. Associated Press photographer Rosenthal captured the moment when six U.S. Marines raised the American flag over Mt. Suribachi. His image was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1945.

Military historian Krelle and former Omaha World-Herald reporter Hansen will discuss their research into the true identities of the flag raisers and how it changed history. The documentary reveals evidence that led to the identification of one Marine that was not previously identified and includes interviews with Krelle and Hansen.

The gallery talk, “History through the Pulitzer Prize,” will be presented from 2-3 p.m. March 1 and 22, and April 6 and 26. The talks will take a closer look at some of the stories from Pulitzer Prize categories. Cost is included with museum admission.