Exhibition to feature Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs

Prize-winning photographs documenting iconic moments will be featured at The Durham Museum in Omaha.
The Durham Museum’s newest exhibition, “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” will open Saturday and remain on display through May 3.
It features more than 80 large-format framed photographs, enlarged so that visitors can explore every detail of the gripping images. Each photograph will be accompanied by a label describing the dramatic story of how the photographer captured the moment.
Interactive touchscreen kiosks will explore recent Pulitzer Prize winners through more than 1,000 images and 15 hours of video interviews with the photographers.
The iconic images include Joe Rosenthal’s 1945 photo of the American flag at Iwo Jima, to past and present moments of triumph and tragedy. These images serve as the world’s eyes to history as it happened.
The Pulitzer Prizes are named after 19th-century newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer, who established the annual journalism awards in his will. First presented in 1917 for work published in 1916, the prestigious awards represent excellence in journalism, literature, music and drama.
The prizes are awarded annually by the Columbia University School of Journalism, which Pulitzer endowed. This year marks the 105th awarding of the Pulitzer Prizes.
“Pulitzer Prize Photographs” was developed by the Newseum. The Newseum works to increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and the five freedoms of the First Amendment.
A special exhibition-related program is planned on Sunday at The Durham. “Discovering Harold Schultz with Eric Krelle and Matthew Hansen will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by a Smithsonian Channel screening of “The Unknown Flag Raiser of Iwo Jima” from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Sunday marks the 75th anniversary of the flag raising at Iwo Jima. Associated Press photographer Rosenthal captured the moment when six U.S. Marines raised the American flag over Mt. Suribachi. His image was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1945.
Military historian Krelle and former Omaha World-Herald reporter Hansen will discuss their research into the true identities of the flag raisers and how it changed history. The documentary reveals evidence that led to the identification of one Marine that was not previously identified and includes interviews with Krelle and Hansen.
The gallery talk, “History through the Pulitzer Prize,” will be presented from 2-3 p.m. March 1 and 22, and April 6 and 26. The talks will take a closer look at some of the stories from Pulitzer Prize categories. Cost is included with museum admission.
A teacher workshop will be offered from 5-7 p.m. March 3. Limited field trip funding is available and teachers who attend the workshop will have the first opportunity to apply. There is no cost to attend the workshop and refreshments are provided, but registration is required.
A free program, “Speaking Truths: Images of Justice and Injustice,” will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. March 24. This event will feature a panel of six individuals from Creighton University and the Omaha community sharing their experience recognizing and naming justice and injustice.
Each panelist will choose a photograph from the “Pulitzer Prize Photographs” exhibition that evokes their own story of engaging with injustice and seeking justice. A facilitated discussion will follow the free program.
To register for these programs, call 402-444-5071, email reservations@DurhamMuseum.org or visit www.DurhamMuseum.org.