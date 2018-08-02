Area residents are invited to an art show that really does provide food for thought.
The exhibit, which features works by a variety of artists, is called “Art Feeds the Soul.” The show opens today and runs through Sept. 2 at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont.
An artists’ reception is planned from 5-7 p.m. today in the gallery at 92 W. Sixth St. The Fremont Area Art Association is hosting the event.
“This is a themed show and we have a judge,” said Barbara Gehringer, FAAA executive director.
The judge is Wendy Deane, an artist who owns and operates the restaurant, Simply Delicious, in Valley. Winners will receive cash awards.
There also will be a viewer’s choice award. Gallery guests can cast their vote for which artwork they’d like to see win “Best of Show.”
The show ties in with the FAAA’s annual gala at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25. That evening’s events will include the unveiling of the ground-level studio classroom — the grand opening of this phase of FAAA renovation of the former Rump’s Furnace building on Sixth Street.
Fauss Construction, which is doing the work, is the sponsor for this month’s exhibit.
For the FAAA exhibit which opens today, artists took the phrase “Art Feeds the Soul” and brought a work that represents that sentence.
“They were asked to write a statement about how that piece fits the theme,” Gehringer said.
Gehringer appreciates the diversity of imaginative minds when each artist is given the same starting point.
“We have a room full of very different ideas and it makes one beautiful show,” she said. “We have painted furniture, photographs, paintings, collage, drawings, cut-paper pieces and sculpture. They all say, ‘Art Feeds the Soul.’
“We’re hoping that as an organization, we’re the art that feeds the soul of our community.”