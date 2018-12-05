It’s a chance to see lots of Nebraska scenes without ever leaving Fremont.
On Friday, area residents are invited to a free reception at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont.
The event is set from 5-7 p.m. in the Fremont Area Art Association building on 92 W. Sixth St.
Two exhibits are taking place at the same time.
Paintings and sculptures by Therese Straseski are on display in the Hinds Gallery.
In the Dugan Gallery, visitors can see photographs from the show, “Bridges: Sharing Our Past to Enrich the Future.”
While some photographs from this exhibit have been displayed previously in the local gallery, those on display this month have not been shown here before.
The entire exhibit consists of photographs of historic sites or hidden treasures from the 93 counties in Nebraska.
More than 800 photos were submitted when the Hildegard Center for the Arts in Lincoln issued a call to professional and amateur photographers to capture scenes in Nebraska’s county.
The intent of the juried call was to serve as a bridge to connect Nebraskans with their shared culture and heritage.
Photographers also were invited to share photos that had a community or personal significance to help tell Nebraska’s story.
The Hildegard Center chose 93 photos from those submissions. The collection then traveled across Nebraska for the state’s sesquicentennial celebration.
In April 2017 – as one of seven statewide venues for the show — the local art association displayed 30 photographs from the exhibit.
When the Hildegard Center organization was dissolved earlier this year, Gallery 92 West was the unanimous choice as the new, permanent home for the entire collection.
“It’s a huge honor,” said Barbara Gehringer, FAAA executive director. “They were impressed with Fremont’s response to the initial show here and our willingness to collaborate with the library and the schools to bring it here and to provide the educational opportunity for our community that this show inspires.”
Gehringer said the exhibit looks at Nebraska with new eyes — “maybe showing us parts of our state that we hadn’t ever paused to look at before.”
“It’s a different take on what we might take for granted,” she said.
Gehringer is pleased that the FAAA was chosen to receive the exhibit, which she describes as a great visual archive of the state.
“I am humbled and honored and thrilled for the possibilities,” she said. “It’s a nice visual profile of the whole state that goes way beyond the 150th birthday. It’s timeless.”
The show will be on exhibit through December. Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. The gallery is closed Mondays and holidays.