FAAA to receive a Governor's Arts Award

The FAAA offers a myriad of opportunities for adults and youth, who can take a wide variety of classes and participate in youth-art focused exhibitions in the gallery.

For adults, a broad variety of classes cover the spectrum of visual arts. If people are not sure which class or workshop they want to participate in, FAAA offers a “Try It Tuesday” – an open time to try out different art methods.

FAAA also hosts a monthly luncheon, featuring guest artists as speakers, and provides family-focused activities around the holidays.

The association’s works have stretched beyond the Fremont community throughout the years. As early as 1968, the association collected more than 250 paintings and pieces of artwork to send to the California Veterans Administration Hospital to welcome home veterans being treated there.

Recently, the association has expanded its facility to offer more arts opportunities in a more accessible area. A grand re-opening at Gallery 92 West in 2018 drew hundreds of local patrons to celebrate the new space, which has created more ground-level classroom and exhibition spaces.