FAAA to receive a Governor's Arts Award

The Fremont Area Art Association will receive statewide recognition this month.
This week, the Nebraska Arts Council announced that the local organization has been chosen to receive a Governor’s Arts Award in the organizational achievement category.
The award will be presented at the 2020 Governor’s Arts Award ceremony scheduled from 3-4:45 p.m. March 27 in the Rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol. Although the event is free and open to the public, an invitation-only reception will follow.
“It is a great honor to provide you with the recognition you so richly deserve,” Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise said in the announcement to the FAAA.
FAAA Interim Director Angie Olson expressed the organization’s excitement about receiving the award.
“We are honored to receive such a prestigious award and proud to receive recognition for the extraordinary achievements of the gallery through the years,” Olson told the Fremont Tribune.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of when nine artists met at the Salvation Army and formed the Fremont Art Club.
In 1978, the club reformed as the Fremont Area Art Association. Its mission was to encourage cooperation and communication among artists, art teachers, art students, craftsmen, publishers and others engaged in the visual arts, it said in a news release.
The FAAA offers a myriad of opportunities for adults and youth, who can take a wide variety of classes and participate in youth-art focused exhibitions in the gallery.
For adults, a broad variety of classes cover the spectrum of visual arts. If people are not sure which class or workshop they want to participate in, FAAA offers a “Try It Tuesday” – an open time to try out different art methods.
FAAA also hosts a monthly luncheon, featuring guest artists as speakers, and provides family-focused activities around the holidays.
The association’s works have stretched beyond the Fremont community throughout the years. As early as 1968, the association collected more than 250 paintings and pieces of artwork to send to the California Veterans Administration Hospital to welcome home veterans being treated there.
Recently, the association has expanded its facility to offer more arts opportunities in a more accessible area. A grand re-opening at Gallery 92 West in 2018 drew hundreds of local patrons to celebrate the new space, which has created more ground-level classroom and exhibition spaces.
In late 2019, the FAAA opened its new Art Emporium – a street level gift shop that offers a wide array of items such as paintings, greeting cards, photography, textile art, sculpted items and functional pottery. The shop, which is part of the gallery, offers a space where local artists can sell their works.
Each month, the FAAA also hosts exhibits and artists’ receptions. Works by local, state, national and even internationally recognized artists have been shown at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont.
Admission to the gallery is free. Regular gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays at 92 W. 6th St.