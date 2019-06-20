Residents of North Bend experienced devastating flooding in March.
Volunteers made their way to North Bend to assist with cleanup and recovery. Now three months later, visitors are invited to the Dodge County community to help celebrate the 96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days.
The festival begins on Friday and continues through Sunday. Most events will be held at North Bend City Park.
A welcome home barbecue will take place from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at the city park tennis courts. Taste of Old Settlers is set from 6-9 p.m.
Dylan Bloom Band will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Arlie’s beer garden. Breakfast will be served from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Smitty’s Brickhouse.
Sporting events will be a big part of Saturday’s activities. There will be a 5k run and 1-mile run/walk (8 a.m.), kickball tournament (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), sand volleyball tournament (11 a.m.), cornhole tournament (1 p.m.) and town team baseball (7 p.m.).
A car show will line the downtown streets from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a kiddie tractor pull at 2 p.m., children’s games at 3 p.m. and a kiddie parade at 4 p.m.
The Nebraska All-Around Polka Band will play at 5 p.m. while the North Bend Community Band will play at 6:30 p.m. The North Bend Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a pizza feed from 5:30-8 p.m.
A fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m., followed by live music with 4 on the Floor at Arlie’s beer garden from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., and breakfast from midnight to 2 a.m. at Tiger Pin.
An Eastern Star waffle feed will kick off Sunday’s events from 7:30-10:30 a.m. A community worship service will begin at 11:15 a.m. and the Loving Cup presentation will be at noon.
The Old Settlers parade is set for 2 p.m. Jeff Quinn will provide magic and entertainment at 4 p.m. A free watermelon feed sponsored by Frontier Co-op will begin at 4 p.m.
The weekend also will include a D.C. Lynch carnival, bingo, a beer garden and Pride of the Platte photography display at the Masonic Lodge across from the park.
Several other events also are on tap for this weekend. Here’s a sample of events to choose from:
Yutan DaysYutan’s annual community celebration is set for Friday through Sunday.
A carnival will begin operations at 5 p.m. Friday and remain open throughout the festival. A kiddie parade will be at 5:30 p.m., followed by a kids’ tractor pull at 6 p.m.
Karaoke will be offered from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the beer garden. A fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. at Itan Park.
There will be a pancake feed from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday at the Yutan Fire Department. A co-ed sand volleyball tournament is set for 9 a.m. A craft fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Ghost Riders will be performing live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
On Sunday, there will be a pitch tournament, cornhole, beer pong and a beer mile at 1 p.m.
Swap meetThe 34th Annual Swap Meet, sponsored by Swappers Inc., will take place Saturday and Sunday at Christensen Field in Fremont.
Vendors will be featuring antique and muscle cars, car parts, coins, antiques, crafts, toys, antique tractors, baseball cards and collectibles.
Admission is free.
Junkstock: Underneath the StarsFollowing months of cleanup due to the flooding, Sycamore Farms near Waterloo will be hosting Junkstock: Underneath the Stars from Friday through Sunday.
The show hours are 4-11 p.m. Friday, 2-11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo.
The vintage festival will feature more than 100 junk and vintage vendors and artisans from across the country, live music, food trucks, a free kids village, hot air balloons, a vintage ferris wheel and bonfires.
Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Zydeco FestivalThe free Southern-style Zydeco Festival will take place from 3-10 p.m. Saturday in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing in Omaha.
The music festival will feature musical artists from throughout the New Orleans region. The headliner will be C.J. Chenier.
Midtown Crossing restaurants will set up booths in Turner Park and offer takes on Cajun and creole food favorites. Past menu selections have included alligator on a stick, a crawfish boil, jambalaya and more.
Attendees are encouraged to bring: blankets and chairs, sunscreen and flat shoes. Admission is free.