A magical weekend is on tap at the Bellevue Berry Farm.
That’s the site of this year’s Renaissance Festival of Nebraska.
The second weekend of the festival – taking place this Saturday and Sunday – will be a “Celtic Celebration.” It will celebrate the Irish, Scottish and Welsh.
The festival, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, will host regional and national performers ranging from aerial acts and comical jugglers to madrigal singers and whimsical wizards.
The professional joust troupe, The New Riders of the Golden Age, from Sarasota, Florida, will be bringing two new equestrian competitions filled with clashing lances and live steel melee.
Their regal horseback duels will take place three times daily in the permanent festival joust field, complete with royal box and bleacher seating.
For visitors who enjoy a good fire production, this year’s stage includes Fandazzi Fire Circus of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival; Martika Daniels, a fire and stunt maid from Kansas City; and Norsefyre, an acrobatic and flame troupe new to the Renaissance Festival of Nebraska.
“Only at a Harry Potter event would you find this many wizards and magical folk,” said Corey Vondrak, festival talent coordinator.
The pipes will be calling men and women to celebrate all things Celtic this weekend.
Kids will have the opportunity to make their own free shamrock craft while the older folks will have an opportunity to enter the Shapely Leg & Kilt Contest.
For those who attended the first weekend, “Magic & Majestics,” this weekend will bring a new roster of artisans, performers and cast of characters.
Performance areas on the grounds include the Dockside Stage, Rose Arena, Rusty Dragon Stage, Stone and Thistle Stage, and Royal Pavilion. Adults will be able to relax in the Twisted Vine Wine Hall.
A festival parade will begin each day at 2 p.m., followed by an equestrian challenge at 2:50 p.m. Jousting is set for 4:30 p.m.
There will be a wide range of festival foods, adult beverages, original and unique merchandise, historical festivity and hands-on activities for the whole family.
Handmade hats, sculptures, jewelry, baskets, soaps, swords and costumes will be among the items for sale by the over 60 merchants expected at the festival.
The home of the festival, the Bellevue Berry Farm, is located at 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion.
Advance tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and under will be admitted free.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.RenFestNebraska.com. Tickets will be $1 more when purchased at the door.