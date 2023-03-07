In some ways, Cade Rasmussen and Abbie Bigsby can relate to characters they play in the new musical “Footloose.”

Yet in other ways, the students are very different than the roles they’ll bring to the stage when Fremont High School presents the lively musical, which starts Thursday, March 9.

This marks the first time FHS has staged the musical about a big city teen who tries to adjust amid a small town’s rigid restrictions. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. March, 9-11 and 2:30 p.m. March 12 in the Nell McPherson Theatre of the high school at 1750 N. Lincoln Ave.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students, 0-18. Tickets can be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com. At the door, tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Set in the mid-1980s, “Footloose” is the story of a Chicago teenager who moves with his mother, Ethel, to small-town Bowmont, after his father leaves their family.

FHS junior Matt Canales plays Ren McCormack, who doesn’t exactly fit in when he comes to Bowmont.

“The town is pretty judgmental. They don’t necessarily love outsiders and there are some rules in town that he finds out about the hard way. The most difficult one for him is that they’ve outlawed dancing,” said Mark Harman, vocal music teacher and musical director.

McCormack continues to have run-ins with the school and the law, because people misunderstand him – and he doesn’t understand why.

He’ll learn that years earlier, students were killed in a car accident and the town reacted by instating laws, including one against dancing.

McCormack and other students opt to challenge the anti-dancing ordinance and seek permission to have a dance.

Harman said “Footloose” is the coming-of-age story of Ren, who’s dealing with the trauma of losing a father. It’s also about a town leader navigating the loss of a child.

Rasmussen plays the Rev. Shaw Moore, who sought to have the town enact the strict laws after the tragic accident.

He describes Moore as an honest-hearted man, but stern community leader, who takes his passions a little too far.

The student sees a couple of similarities between his personality and Moore’s.

“I’m probably the same kind of confident personality and I can also be single-focused,” Rasmussen said.

But Rasmussen is very different than Moore in other ways.

“He takes his position and uses it to enact lots of control over the people of Bowmont,” Rasmussen said. “He also is kind of an angry person.”

Bigsby, a senior, plays Urleen – a school friend of the pastor’s daughter, Ariel.

“They hang out at the Burger Blast together,” Bigsby said of Urleen and Ariel. “She (Urleen) is a very fun-loving, carefree girl, who doesn’t care about school at all and mainly just wants to find a guy.”

Bigsby likes how Urleen finds fun in everything.

“There’s parts in the school scenes where all the kids head back to class and she and one of her friends talk and would rather have fun than go to class,” Bigsby said.

Bigsby doesn’t relate to Urleen’s limited set of goals.

“At school, I’m definitely more studious,” said Bigsby, who unlike, Urleen, is conscientious about getting good grades.

Although their personalities differ, Bigsby enjoys playing the part of Urleen.

“It’s a fun way to try something different and be a little more out there than I am in real life,” Bigsby said. “I’ve leaned into the fun-loving, carefree side of her.”

To prepare for their roles, Rasmussen and Bigsby watched the original “Footloose” movie and the remake of the film.

“The only other preparation I’ve done is I’ve been going to church for 18 years,” Rasmussen said. “I’ve been in lots of Sunday mornings so I’ve learned what a pastor sounds like.”

Students believe audiences will like the musical.

“It’s a really high-energy show,” Bigsby said. “It doesn’t really slow down at any time. It’s always upbeat. It’s pretty different than what we’ve done in years past, so for people who come to see the show every year, I think it will be something new and refreshing.”

Harman notes this is the production’s first time on the FHS stage and tells why he decided to have students stage this show.

“I know it’s a type of show students have interest in,” Harman said. “It’s also the 22nd time I’ve directed a show in Fremont, so I’m looking for new things, too. As much as I love ‘The Music Man’ and ‘Oklahoma,’ there’s a need to do some things that are different sometimes.”

Harman said musical theater gives students involved in music and acting an opportunity to showcase their talents.

He also believes attendees will enjoy the show. Many people are familiar with the movie and the story.

“It’s a show that our community, people who are generally coming to the show, will really like,” Harman said. “There’s popular music from the day that people will recognize. There’s something to love about it. I hope people take a look and cheer on our students and have a good time.”