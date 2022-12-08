Fill your calendar with area events such as visits by Santa, holiday concerts and more

Friday

Concerts

Katherine Turner piano concert, 7 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University Campus, Fremont. Turner, a Midland University Collaborative Pianist, will perform a concert of classical arts songs. Admission is free and the concert is open to the public.

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, 7:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

Martina McBride, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $49 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The production, directed by Lee Meyer, will feature local actors. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org or at Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores.

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include wings, catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Annual Mead FFA Alumni Spaghetti Feed, 5-7:30 p.m., Mead High School. Spaghetti, breadsticks, salad and a dessert will be served. The cost is $7 for seventh grade and older, $5 for 5 years to sixth grade, and free for 4 years and under. The Mead Plant Science Class will have poinsettias available for purchase.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. After a screening of the iconic movie, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing never before screened secrets and tales of inconceivable antics. Tickets range from $39.50 to $150 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Saturday

Concerts

Pathfinder Chorus Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Freewill donations will be accepted and will benefit the Pathfinder Chorus.

K-Love Christmas Tour, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $25.75 to $47.25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Pathfinder Christmas, 7 p.m., Oakland City Auditorium. The concert will feature the Pathfinder Chorus. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 per family if purchased by noon on Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets will be $15 per person or $35 per family at the door. Tickets may be purchased at Corner Drug, First Northeast Bank, or digitally by contacting oaklandnechamber@gmail.com. A baked potato bar and brownie sundaes will be available for a freewill donation. A cash bar also will be offered. The concert is being sponsored by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce.

River City Mixed Chorus presents Wrapped in Rainbow, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. More than 120 singers and instrumentalists will take the stage to present classic tunes of the season. Tickets range from $20 to $45 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores.

“A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The production, directed by Lee Meyer, will feature local actors. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org or at Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Catholic Daughters’ Annual Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to noon, Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Cookies will be packaged in wrapped plates of 4-6 cookies each; mix and match and pay by weight. Attendees can enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee plus cider and homemade cookie samples.

Trinity Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Rd., Fremont. Attendees should use the east doors. Pick from a large variety of cookies and fill a container. The cookie walk is a fundraiser for the Trinity Youth Ministry.

Hometown Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mead Fire Hall, Mead. Handmade crafts, food and treats will be available.

Pancakes with Santa, 9-11:30 a.m., Twin Rivers YMCA, 6100 Twin Rivers Circle, Valley. Everyone is welcome to join in for pancakes and a visit with Santa Claus. The cost is $6 per plate. No registration is required.

Cookies with the Clauses, 9:30-11 a.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Guests will listen to a story from Santa and Mrs. Claus, decorate cookies and learn how to make gifts for the animal in their own backyards. Attendees can then finish the morning with admission to the zoo. Tickets are $15 for zoo members and $20 for non-members. Children 2 and under are admitted free.

Pet Pictures with Santa, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fremont Mall. A $10 donation is requested. All proceeds Fawill benefit FurEver Home Inc. All pets must be on a leash.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Steaks, shrimp, chicken strips and wings will be served. Hwy 6 (Classic Rock Covered) will be playing from 8 p.m. to midnight in the ballroom. The cover charge is $8. Everyone is welcome.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Holiday Cocktail Crawl, 2-5 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Each participating Midtown Crossing establishment will offer a signature holiday cocktail. Visit as many stops as you like, in any order you like, and cast your vote for the best cocktail in Midtown. Festive attire – ugly sweaters, cocktail dresses, Santa suits – is welcome. Admission is free.

Holiday Tour of Homes, 4-7 p.m., Fremont. The event is being presented by Digg Site Productions and The Empress Art House and Cinema. Everyone is welcome to take a tour of area homes displaying their holiday spirit. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at https://bit.ly/EmpressHoliday. Money raised will go towards the purchase and renovation of the Empress Theatre. Addresses of homes will be sent with the e-tickets. One of the featured homes is 1228 N. Nye Ave.

Family Fun Night, 4:30-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Buy a Bright Nights ticket for Saturday and enjoy an evening of festive fun for families. Guests are invited to visit with Santa Claus, hear a seasonal story, make an ornament, meet the Omaha Police Department Mounted Patrol, play games, get your face painted, watch LED performers from Omaha Circus Arts and more. Tickets may be purchased online at lauritzengardens.org.

Pictures and Story Time with Santa Claus, 5-7 p.m., Midland University’s Luther Library. Everyone is invited for pictures and story time with Santa and his elves. Organizers can take the photo or bring your own camera and capture the memories. The event is free and open to the public.

Fremont Airboat Club soup and pie supper, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Airboat Club. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Attendees are asked to bring their own beverages. Everyone is invited to come and view the new canopy over the outside serving area.

Izaak Walton Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu will include chicken and biscuits or dumplings, mashed potatoes, salad, dessert, coffee, hot chocolate or juice. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. A paid meal includes 20 free games of bingo after dinner. Carryout meals are available by calling 402-721-6112 before arriving. Everyone is welcome to attend the dinner. Anyone with questions may call Kim at 402-721-6112.

Sunday

Concerts

Fremont High School Choir Concert, 2:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School. The spring musical will be announced following the concert.

Christmas with Abendmusik: “A Thrill of Hope,” 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., Lincoln. The 6:30 p.m. performance also will be livestreamed at abendmusik.org. The concerts and the livestream are free. Donations benefiting the Food Bank of Lincoln are welcome.

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, 6:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

DC Young Fly & Friends, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The live comedy show is recommended for ages 18 and over. Tickets range from $44 to $129.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The production, directed by Lee Meyer, will feature local actors. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org or at Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a Children’s Christmas with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 1-3 p.m.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Visit by Santa Claus, 1-3 p.m., Ashley Nicole Realty Group, NP Dodge Real Estate, 1037 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Each child will have the opportunity to get their photo taken with Santa and will receive a hot chocolate kit and goodie bag. Admission is free.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Keene Memorial Library gift-wrapping party, 4-7 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., Fremont. Wrapping materials will be provided. The event is free and open to the public. Drop-in any time during the event. For more information, contact Elisa or Dan at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

The Wonder of Christmas Nativity Event, 4-6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Everyone is invited to interact with live nativity animals and take photos with the characters at the manger. Chili and chicken noodle soup and cinnamon rolls will be served. Stay and eat or take yours home. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for kids.

Dec. 15

Concerts

Physicians Mutual Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Pet Pictures with Santa, 5:30-8 p.m., Fremont Mall. A $10 donation is requested. All proceeds will benefit FurEver Home Inc. All pets must be on a leash.