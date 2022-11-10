Find out what entertainment options are on tap for the upcoming week

Friday

Concerts

Bad Bad Hats, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 4002-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Annie The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members.

The Weisenheimers, 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The improve comedy group returns to the playhouse for one night only. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

May the Force Be With You Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to put on their favorite “Star Wars” costume and participate in themed activities, including making their own pool noodle lightsaber and battle droids, and a Star Wars-inspired science show. Darth Vader will be visiting on Friday.

Veterans Day Free Admission, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission is free for veterans and their family members. Just show your military ID at the front desk. The Durham also will offer free hot dog meals for veterans at the Soda Fountain.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Opening reception for “Lost & Forgotten: Images of WWI” exhibit, 5-7 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The event will include unseen photos of World War I, a military vehicle display, WWI artifacts, a poetry reading, hors d’ oeuvres, and drinks. The reception is free and open to the public. A special invite goes out to those who are currently or have been in the Armed Forces to celebrate Veterans Day.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Owl Prowl, 7-8:30 p.m., Fontenelle Forest, Bellevue. Visitors are invited to learn about the owls of Nebraska and meet the educational owls up-close, and go on a guided hike to look and listen for owls. There will be s’mores and hot chocolate around a fire pit. Activities will be both indoors and outdoors, so visitors should dress for the weather.

Saturday

Concerts

Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series featuring Cherish The Ladies, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Cherish The Ladies is a New York-based, all-female ensemble featuring flute/penny whistle, guitar, violin, keyboard and accordion. FMES members receive free admission. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person and can be purchased on the night of the show.

Dave Matthews Band, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Rod Wave with Toosii and Mariah The Scientist, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $35 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Annie The Musical,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members.

Events

May the Force Be With You Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to put on their favorite “Star Wars” costume and participate in themed activities, including making their own pool noodle lightsaber and battle droids, and a Star Wars-inspired science show. There will be special visits from the 501st Legion. Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

Brick Days – A LEGO Fan Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., Lincoln. This family friendly event will feature 25,000 square feet of custom creations, games and interactive activities, all built from LEGO bricks by LEGO enthusiasts from across the Midwest. There also will be vendors from within the LEGO community. General admission tickets are $10 for ages 9 and up and $5 for ages 8 and under. No ticket is required for toddlers under age 2. Parking is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating will begin at 1:30 p.m. for the Nebraska vs. Michigan football game.

Nickerson Volunteer Fire & Rescue Nebraska Tailgate & Fall Festival, noon, Nickerson Fire Department, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The event will include food, games, bingo and raffles.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church Drive-Thru Turkey Supper, 4-7 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, corn, sauerkraut, cranberry sauce, cherry fluff, roll and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple). The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-10, and free for children under 5.

Scribner-Snyder Community Schools Fun Fest, 6 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. The event is an extracurricular activities fundraiser for SSCS. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a silent auction and social hour. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The menu will include chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and a cream puff for dessert. There also will be a cash bar. A show featuring hypnotist Rick Bultez will follow the dinner at 8 p.m. The hypnotist will be doing an adult show, so students will not be present for the show, but they will be helping with set up, serving the meal, and clean up. Tickets are $30 each, or you can purchase a table for $220. Tickets may be purchased by contacting activities director Malia Nemecek at 402-664-2567.

Izaak Walton family dinner and bingo fundraiser, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Barbecue ribs, baked beans, bakes potatoes, coleslaw, bread, desserts, coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo will be played following dinner, with a paid meal. Carryout dinners will be available by calling 402-721-6112 before you arrive. This dinner is open to the public.

Owl Prowl, 7-8:30 p.m., Fontenelle Forest, Bellevue. Visitors are invited to learn about the owls of Nebraska and meet the educational owls up-close, and go on a guided hike to look and listen for owls. There will be s’mores and hot chocolate around a fire pit. Activities will be both indoors and outdoors, so visitors should dress for the weather.

Sunday

Concerts

Choral Collaborative: Carmina Burana, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. A 500-person choir of elite singers from Nebraska high schools will join professional soloists and the Omaha Symphony for Carmina Burana. Tickets range from $20 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Annie The Musical,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members.

Events

May the Force Be With You Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to put on their favorite “Star Wars” costume and participate in themed activities, including making their own pool noodle lightsaber and battle droids, and a Star Wars-inspired science show. There will be special visits from the 501st Legion. Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

Brick Days – A LEGO Fan Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., Lincoln. General admission tickets are $10 for ages 9 and up and $5 for ages 8 and under. No ticket is required for toddlers under age 2. Parking is free.

Midtown Merry Market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Empire Room, Midtown Crossing, 200 S. 31st Ave., Omaha. Everyone is invited to shop 30 local makers and vendors, including hand-poured candles and soaps, hand-lettered signs and products, coffees and teas, trendy clothing, and more. There will be storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 11 a.m. to noon. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Kickoff of “Seasons of Lights,” dusk, Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Tens of thousands of white LED lights will be strung throughout Turner Park and along Farnam Street. The lights will glow every evening through Feb. 14.

Monday

Concerts

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. This holiday event will transport audience members to a magical far away land for fun-filled, holiday-themed show experience. The world-class circus experience is infused with beloved holiday classics. Tickets range from $29 to $69 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business

Tuesday

Concerts

Indigo Girls, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $39.50 to $59.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Events

Opening of “My Garden at Midnight” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. This exhibit, which will be on display through Dec. 31, is by artist Mary Mancuso. The last few years have given Mancuso time to experiment with her art. Through her processes, she discovered the beauty of wildflowers and weeds, especially during the seasonal phases.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a special meeting at 7 p.m. All Aerie and Auxiliary members are asked to be present.

Nov. 17

Concerts

Comedian Bert Kreischer, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $39.75 to $99.75 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Altrusa’s Holiday Boutique-Fundraising Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St., Fremont. All proceeds will go toward the Altrusa Scholarship Fund for local Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School students who apply.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos, and soup. Everyone is welcome.