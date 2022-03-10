Fish frys, play productions and a St. Patrick's Day parade are all planned in the area

Friday

Concerts

Morgan Wallen: The Dangerous Tour, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Enter the Haggis, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $30 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Omaha Symphony presents Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $65 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Mean Girls,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $65 to $135 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“The Color Purple,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

“Outside Mullingar,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Crafternoon, noon to 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. There will be several different craft stations for participants to enjoy.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center, 980 County Road W, south of Fremont. The fish fry is sponsored by the Woodcliff Veterans. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-10, and free for kids 4 and under. Takeout meals are available. There will be a cash bar.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Choose dine-in or carryout of pollock, shrimp or cheese pizza. Fish dinners come with baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread. Beverages are included with dine-in meals. The Catholic Daughters will have desserts available for purchase. Beer will be sold by the Bergan Booster Club. If you would like a carryout meal, drive south on Union Street up to the auditorium, and one of the Knights will take your order and payment, and return with your food. Fish and shrimp dinners are $12. Pizza is available by the slice.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp, carp or pollock with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults, $10 for seniors (age 60 and up), and $5 for kids. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat paddock fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu includes fried fish, spicy fish, baked fish, fries, one choice of dessert, soda or water. Chicken strips will be available for those who don’t like fish. The cost is $15. Carryout meals are available. It is recommended you call 402-721-6112 about 15 minutes prior to pick up.

Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

The Fab Four, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $19 to $48 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Omaha Symphony presents Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $65 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Tool with The Acid Helps, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Mean Girls,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $65 to $135 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Fremont High School presents “Oklahoma!”, 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. Tickets purchased online at fremont.booktix.com are $6 for students and $12 for adults. Tickets purchased at the door will be $10 for students and $15 for adults.

“The Color Purple,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

“Outside Mullingar,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Spring craft and vendor show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Over 20 vendors are expected at the show. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

St. Patrick’s Day parade, 10 a.m., Old Market, Omaha. The parade will begin at 15th and Harney streets, traveling east then turning south at 11th Street to Howard Street and then turning west and ending at 14th Street. The St. Patrick’s Day celebration will include marching bands, drill teams, Irish dancers, costumed performers and plenty of revelry. Park Omaha will provide discounted parking of $1 per hour at its Park 1 garage/lot at 10th and Jackson streets and its Park 4 garage/lot at 15th and Douglas streets. A post parade party and awards presentation will immediately follow the parade at Annie’s Irish Pub at 11th Street and Capitol Avenue in the Capitol District.

Macaroni and cheese and grilled cheese fundraiser luncheon, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Masonic Lodge 15, 350 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The fundraiser is sponsored by the Fremont/Elkhorn York Rite Masons. Proceeds will benefit Furever Home Inc. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids (up to 12 years old).

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The club is hosting a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday

Theater

“Mean Girls,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $65 to $135 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“The Color Purple,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

“Outside Mullingar,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Fremont High School presents “Oklahoma!”, 2:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. Tickets purchased online at fremont.booktix.com are $6 for students and $12 for adults. Tickets purchased at the door will be $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Fremont High School Choir Soup Lunch Fundraiser, noon to 2 p.m., Fremont High School cafeteria, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Cost is a freewill donation. All proceeds will go to the FHS Choir. The soup lunch precedes the matinee performance of “Oklahoma!” Those attending the lunch can use the theatre or cafeteria entrance. The lunch will include a meet and greet with the cast and a photo booth from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Events

Bingo, 1-2 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. All ages are welcome to enjoy an hour of bingo with prizes.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Concerts

Billie Eilish, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“The Color Purple,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Movie Day, 1 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will be shown. Everyone attending is encouraged to bring blankets and pillows. Popcorn will be provided.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

March 17

Theater

“The Color Purple,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

St. Patrick’s Day celebration, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The museum will be having activities to help guests celebrate the luck of the Irish throughout the day. Activities are included with museum admission.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

