A popular a cappella group is coming to Fremont.
Ball in the House will be presenting a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fremont High School Auditorium as part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series.
Based in Boston, Ball in the House has been in existence for over 20 years. The vocal band performs over 200 concerts per year.
The group’s special brand of music combines R&B, Soul and Pop that can be enjoyed by all ages. The band members have played theaters, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals and private parties.
They have opened for many notable artists, such as The Beach Boys, The Jonas Brothers, The Temptations, Gladys Knight, Lionel Richie, KC & The Sunshine Band, Smokey Robinson and Diamond Rio.
Ball in the House has traveled the world, headlining both the 2016 and 2018 China International Chorus Festival. In 2016, the group won the Boston Harmony Sweepstakes and was voted APCA Band of the Year and Best of Boston for Outstanding Musical Performers.
For six years, Ball in the House members were the voices behind all of the Cool Whip commercials and they recently wrote and performed the jingle for Amazon’s Prime Day.
They also have appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” “The Today Show” and the “Daily Buzz.”
The five-member group includes: Ben Detty, Dave Guisti, Montario “Monty” Hill, Jon Ryan and Wallace Thomas.
Ball in the House’s high-energy shows are said to have audiences singing, dancing and even beatboxing along.
They program highlights include: “My Girl” by The Temptations; Disco Medley (“Stayin Alive,” “That’s the Way,” YMCA); “Falling Slowly” from the musical “Once”; “When You Wish Upon a Star” by Jiminy Cricket; “Blank Space” by Taylor Swift; “This Little Light/Swing Down Chariot; “All of Me” by John Legend; “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder; “Treasure” by Bruno Mars; “I Only Have Eyes For You” by the Flamingos; and “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers.
Memberships for the 2019-20 FMES season, which brings Broadway-caliber shows to Fremont, are on sale.
A single adult membership is $50 and family memberships are $110. Students may purchase a membership for $25.
Memberships may be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org or at the door.
Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
In addition to Ball in the House, this season’s lineup also includes:
Nov. 10: Double-Double Duo, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. Each Double-Double Duo member is a “double threat” on two instruments. The duo performs all-original arrangements of classical showpieces, jazz ballades and fiery folk music from around the globe.
Jan. 23-26: “Working,” Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre. The hopes, dreams, joys and concerns of the average working American are the focus of this unique musical.
March 29: Sons of the Pioneers, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. The Sons of the Pioneers is known as the original “singing cowboy” band, and instrumental in creating the earliest sounds of western music.
May 20: Beginnings, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. Beginnings brings to life the original melodies of Chicago.