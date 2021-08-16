FMES plans new season

Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at fmesconcerts.org using a credit card. Memberships also can be purchased at the season’s first and second shows. Individual tickets can be purchased on the night of a particular show.

FMES works with Allied Concert Services of Plymouth, Minnesota, which works with organizations to provide live entertainment.

Losee said there are organizations like FMES in Columbus and Norfolk so if local residents can’t make it to one of the shows in Fremont, they might be able to go to the show in Columbus or Norfolk, depending on available seating.

School-age children can accompany their parents to shows for free.

Losee said there’s not a mask mandate at this point, but attendees may wear them to events if they choose.

“If we do get to the point where it is mandated – we go by the school’s guidelines – then we will have some masks there if necessary,” Losee said. “Hopefully, people might bring their own masks.”

Approximately 500 individuals buy FMES memberships each year.

Losee said the last FMES show took place in 2019 and people are looking forward to this season’s lineup of shows.

“Entertainment is back in Fremont,” Losee said. “When people were sending in their renewals, I had many people say, ‘Thank you for bringing it back,’ because they haven’t done anything for over a year and it’s kind of nice to know they’ve got someplace they can go and get some good entertainment and have some fun.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.