FMES plans new season

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series is back with a new lineup of shows.
FMES is a nonprofit organization designed to provide a variety of quality entertainment opportunities for the public.
After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FMES is offering eight shows featuring musicians, a play, and an illusionist for the 2021-22 season.
“We span the myriad of different musical genres,” said Mary Beth Losee, FMES president.
This year’s lineup includes jazz, classical, Motown, pop and a cowboy quartet.
All shows are performed at Fremont High School auditorium with the exception of the Midland University production.
The first show starts this weekend. Shows are:
Aug. 22 – Miss Myra & The Moonshiners
- , 7 p.m. Myra and her four-piece band play Dixieland, pops standards, swing with vintage jazz and maybe a bit of gypsy jazz.
- Oct. 10 –
David Shannon
- , 7 p.m. Known as Ireland’s Greatest Showman, Shannon sings songs from artists Elton John, Billy Joel, Dean Martin, Josh Groban, Frank Sinatra and Frankie Valli and shows that include “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Miserables.” He performs with orchestras around the world.
- Oct. 27 (changed from Oct. 26) –
Masters of Soul,
- time TBA. This group has performed to numerous sold-out audiences. Program highlights include music by Gladys Knight & The Pips, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, Barry White, Sam and Dave and James Brown.
- Dec. 5, 7 p.m. –
North Country Christmas featuring Kat Perkins
- . This is an interactive holiday show for the entire family. Perkins, who grew up in a small North Dakota town, made it to the semi-final round of Season 6 of The Voice. NBC’s The Voice’s Musical Director Paul Mirkovich called her “the best rock singer we’ve ever had on the show.” Perkins will perform musical favorites such as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “O Holy Night” and “Joy to the World.”
- March 20, 7 p.m. –
Jared Sherlock
- , illusionist. His modern magic and clean comedy is sought after for corporate events, theaters, colleges and fairs nationwide. Along with two assistants, he performs several magic tricks and large-scale illusions. This is a family show, which has interactive elements.
- March 24-26 at 7:30 p.m. and March 27 at 2 p.m. –
“Diary of Anne Frank”
- in Kimmel Theatre in the Swanson Hall of Science at Midland University. Performed by MU students, the play depicts the tribulations that Frank and her family experienced while in hiding during the Holocaust. Frank battles teenage issues and loneliness before her family is discovered and arrested by the Nazis.
- May 1, 7 p.m. –
Sons of the Pioneers
- are known as the original “singing cowboy” band. Founded in 1934 by Roy Rogers, Bob Nolan and Time Spencer, the band has remained together continuously since, rotating some 46 members throughout the years. At this time, the band includes Roy’s son, Dusty Rogers. The group plays songs such as “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Ghost Riders in the Sky” and “Happy Trails.”
May 22, 7 p.m. – Crocodile Rockin’ Elton John Tribute with Jim Witter.
- Audiences can hear the music making of Elton John and Bernie Taupin. Songs include “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Candle in The Wind” and “I’m Still Standing.” The audience can take part in sing-alongs of the best-known hits.
Season tickets are $60 per person. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person. Shows aren’t scheduled in January or February. Tickets are transferable. If the purchaser can’t go, he or she could give the ticket to a friend or family members.
Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at fmesconcerts.org using a credit card. Memberships also can be purchased at the season’s first and second shows. Individual tickets can be purchased on the night of a particular show.
FMES works with Allied Concert Services of Plymouth, Minnesota, which works with organizations to provide live entertainment.
Losee said there are organizations like FMES in Columbus and Norfolk so if local residents can’t make it to one of the shows in Fremont, they might be able to go to the show in Columbus or Norfolk, depending on available seating.
School-age children can accompany their parents to shows for free.
Losee said there’s not a mask mandate at this point, but attendees may wear them to events if they choose.
“If we do get to the point where it is mandated – we go by the school’s guidelines – then we will have some masks there if necessary,” Losee said. “Hopefully, people might bring their own masks.”
Approximately 500 individuals buy FMES memberships each year.
Losee said the last FMES show took place in 2019 and people are looking forward to this season’s lineup of shows.
“Entertainment is back in Fremont,” Losee said. “When people were sending in their renewals, I had many people say, ‘Thank you for bringing it back,’ because they haven’t done anything for over a year and it’s kind of nice to know they’ve got someplace they can go and get some good entertainment and have some fun.”