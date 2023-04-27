Friday

Concerts

Omaha Symphony presents Bernstein, Ravel & Tchaikovsky, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Last Stop on Market Street,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available online at rosetheater.org or by calling the box office at 402-345-4849.

Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Disney’s “Frozen,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $140 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Opening of “Pretty Fire,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Charlayne Woodard will take audiences on an intimate and powerful journey through five autobiographical vignettes, each capturing different moments of her life growing up as a rambunctious, imaginative child in the 1950s and 1960s. The production, which contains adult content and language, will continue through May 21. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Opening of the Bonsai Exhibition, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The exhibition, which continues through April 30, will be housed in the lobby of the visitor and education center. Members of the club will be on hand to answer questions and will offer some bonsai materials for sale (cash only). Admission to the exhibition is included with paid garden admission of $15 plus tax for adults, $9 plus tax for children 3 to 12, and free for garden members and children under age 3.

Opening of Ikebana Exhibition, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Ikebana is the art of Japanese flower arrangement. The Ikebana Exhibition, which continues through April 30, will feature arrangements from both classical and contemporary schools of Ikebana. Members of Ikebana International Omaha No. 60 will be present during show hours to meet guests and answer questions about the art of Ikebana. Admission is included with paid garden admission.

Opening of “Glass in Flight 2” by Alex Heveri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Visitors will be able to discover 16 life-like installations in a sculpture exhibit that showcases the beauty and importance of butterflies, bees, hummingbirds and other pollinators. The exhibit, which will be open through Oct. 15, features the iridescent exoskeletons and translucent wings of giant insects, made of steel frames and Dalle de Verre glass, and witness the interaction of sunlight and colored glass alongside the garden’s plant collection. The exhibit will be included with paid garden admission.

Junkstock, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. The festival, which will continue through April 30, features vintage, antique and junk vendors along with makers, food trucks and bands. Tickets are $15. Kids 12 and under are admitted free.

2023 Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Spring Affair Plant Sale, 2-6 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The large plant sale will feature more than 800 varieties of perennials, annuals, herbs, succulents and trees, in addition to gardening vendors and educational non-profits. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

National Superhero Day, 4-7 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, Omaha. Gene Leahy Mall includes a broad lawn to test your lightning-fast running. There are climbable arches to show off your spidey skills and there are places to swing that make you feel like you’re soaring. Everyone is invited to meet some of their favorite spandex-clad superheroes. Admission is free.

Live music by 145 Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. Everyone is welcome. The cover charge is $3.

Midland University Dance Showcase, 7 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. The Midland University dance program will feature student-choreographed dance ensembles in this annual showcase.

Saturday

Theater

Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill The Musical,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Disney’s “Frozen,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $140 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Last Stop on Market Street,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available online at rosetheater.org or by calling the box office at 402-345-4849.

“Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Pretty Fire,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

8th annual Fremont Artisan Market and 3rd annual Fremont Artisan Market Spring Fling, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue area, downtown Fremont. There will be three sections to the market: artisan market, farmers market, and friends market. The spring fling will feature, vendors, food, music, performances by Poppin Penelope, face painting, a kid zone, storytime, karate demonstrations, balloon animals and more. Admission is free.

2023 Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Spring Affair Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The large plant sale will feature more than 800 varieties of perennials, annuals, herbs, succulents and trees, in addition to gardening vendors and educational non-profits. Admission is free.

Party for the Planet, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Event activities will include a sustainability market, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab educational presentation, educational booths, a bounce house and scavenger hunt. Event activities are free with paid zoo admission.

Junkstock, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Tickets are $15. Kids 12 and under are admitted free.

Meet an Astronaut Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Everyone is invited to the museum to meet Nebraska’s only astronaut, Clayton Anderson, now CEO/President of the museum. Interactive STEM activities will provide kids with hands-on learning. The science team from Omaha Public Schools will launch water rockets. An noon, Anderson will host a Q&A and meet and greet. An afternoon star show in the planetarium will end the day with the galaxy in mind. Museum admission is $16 for adults, $8 for children ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and under.

Healthy Kids Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The event, which features a variety of activities, is free and open to the public. Activities will include face painting, a balloon artist, bounce house, yard games, open swimming, public skating, family dodgeball, crafts, a photo booth and more.

Vintage Market Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, edible goods, seasonal plantings and more. The market is a three-day event held several times a year in various communities.

Platte River Art Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Peter Kiewit Lodge at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The Fontenelle Forest Raptor team will visit from 1-2 p.m. Food trucks will be on-site. A Nebraska State Park Permit is required for entry.

Shalimar Gardens Car & Bike Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event will include live music with Bobby Fig, grilled hamburgers and hot dogs available for purchase, as well as a cash bar. Admission is free for spectators. The entry fee for show participants is $20 per car/bike. (Get one free meal per entry.) Trophies will be awarded by class. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call Tammy at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 402-721-1616.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include New York Strip, shrimp, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by South of Center, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. The cover charge is $8. Everyone is welcome.

Midland University Dance Showcase, 7 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. The Midland University dance program will feature student-choreographed dance ensembles in this annual showcase.

Sunday

Theater

Disney’s “Frozen,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $140 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill The Musical,” 2 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Last Stop on Market Street,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available online at rosetheater.org or by calling the box office at 402-345-4849.

“Little Shop of Horrors, 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Pretty Fire,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

64th Annual Coin Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. The show is hosted by the Fremont Coin Club. Admission is free.

Platte River Art Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Peter Kiewit Lodge at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Food trucks will be on-site. A Nebraska State Park Permit is required for entry.

Junkstock, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Tickets are $15. Kids 12 and under are admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Camp Fontanelle Open House, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. Activities for the whole family will be offered, including a scavenger hunt, barrel train rides, crafts, snacks, rock wall climbing and camp tours. It’s also an opportunity for first time campers to see the camp and meet the staff.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Concerts

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Amythyst Kiah, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $49.50 to $64.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

American Ballet Theatre: Giselle, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A Big Red Spring Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Theater

American Ballet Theatre: Giselle, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon. Musical entertainment will be provided by Tim Howard, former vocal music instructor at Fremont High School who has performed in numerous states as well as Canada, Russia, Spain and Mexico. Cost of the luncheon is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.

May 4

Theater

“Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Pretty Fire,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.