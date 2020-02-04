The Fremont Area Art Association will offer a series of watercolor workshops for ages 13-adults from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Feb. 26, March 4 and March 11. Instruction will be given by local artist, Becky Kinloch.
Students will learn watercolor techniques and skills with four separate themed lessons: Session 1 – Wet on Wet/The Landscape; Session 2 – Plants of Flowers; Session 3 – Animals; Second 4 – Experimental. All quality supplies are included and all skill levels are welcome. Participants may sign up for any or all sessions.
Kinloch graduated from college with a degree in art education and ceramics and spent 38 years teaching art in Papillion. In retirement, she continues to learn and explore the endless variety of media, styles and techniques. Her work can be found on Instagram at KinlochFineArt.
The cost is $40 per session for members and $50 per session for non-members. Registration is requested no later than Feb. 12. Download the registration form on the classes/workshops page at www.92west.org. You also may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.