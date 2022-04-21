Fremont-area entertainment calendar for April 22-28

Friday

Concerts

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s Ninth, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $15 to $35 for adults, and are $5 for youth 17 and under. Tickets are available online at lincolnsymphony.com.

Comedian John Mulany: From Scratch, 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“Eugene Onegin,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Hair,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15 and can be purchased by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at midland.booktix.com.

Evenings of Dance, 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The dance was created by two faculty, three guest artists and four students and performed by a cast of UNL dancers. Tickets range from $7 to $12 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“The Giver,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Ms. Frizzle’s Wacky Science Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Everyone is invited to visit the slime bar, catch science shows, make volcanoes erupt, meet. Ms. Frizzle herself and more. The activities are free with museum admission.

Earth Day Celebration and Dedication Ceremony, 11 a.m., Johnson Lake Park, next to Splash Station at 2809 Fremont Drive, Fremont. A brief ceremony will dedicate a park bench donated by the Keep Fremont Beautiful Board of Directors to honor the memory of Kim Koski, former City of Fremont Parks & Recreation Director and former KFB Advisory Board member. Optional cleanup to follow.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Adults-only bingo night, 7-10:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. The event is being sponsored by the Cedar Bluffs PTO. Cost is $10 at the door. Bingo cards are $1 each. A nacho bar is included in admission.

Live music by Hummdinger’s Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

George Strait, 7:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com. A free concert pre-party will take place from 2-5:30 p.m. on the north stadium terrace of Pinnacle Bank Arena. There will be food and drinks to purchase.

Theater

“Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“Hair,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15 and can be purchased by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at midland.booktix.com.

“The Giver,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Ms. Frizzle’s Wacky Science Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Everyone is invited to visit the slime bar, catch science shows, make volcanoes erupt, meet. Ms. Frizzle herself and more. The activities are free with museum admission.

Old Poor Farm open house, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Old Poor Farm, 1777 County Road 23, Nickerson. The Old Poor Farm, a historical site and animal sanctuary, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this month. The admission free for entry on Saturday will be $5 per person or an item off the farm’s wish list per person.

Brick Days – Omaha, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. This family friendly event will feature 15,000 square feet of custom creations, games and interactive activities, all built from LEGO bricks by LEGO enthusiasts from across the Midwest. Vendors also will be at the show. Admission is $10 for ages 9 and up, $5 for ages 8 and under, and free for children under 2.

Show Me Reptiles & Exotics Show, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. This family friendly event is geared to educate and introduce people to reptiles and exotics. General admission tickets are $10 at the door. VIP entry at 9 a.m. is $15.

Earth Day celebration, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mulhall’s Nursery, Omaha. Mulhall’s will kick off the season and celebrate the planet with live music and a variety of local food offerings. Admission is free.

Family Fun Craft Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Victory Riding Academy, 4906 S. 180th St., Omaha. Families can enjoy crafters from over 30 vendors, meet the VRA horses, food, games, entertainment and meet the special guest horse Trygg. Admission is free.

Hot Shops Spring Open House, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St., Omaha. Everyone is invited to meet the current artists, learn more about their tools and processes, see demonstrations and purchase their latest works. Admission is free. The suggested donation is $5 at the door.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Karaoke with Curtis will begin at 7 p.m.

Movie Day, 2:30-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. “A Journal for Jordan” will be shown. Popcorn will be provided.

Sunday

Concerts

Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, 6 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $49.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Eugene Onegin,” 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“Hair,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15 and can be purchased by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at midland.booktix.com.

“The Giver,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Ms. Frizzle’s Wacky Science Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Everyone is invited to visit the slime bar, catch science shows, make volcanoes erupt, meet. Ms. Frizzle herself and more. The activities are free with museum admission.

Brick Days – Omaha, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $10 for ages 9 and up, $5 for ages 8 and under, and free for children under 2.

Show Me Reptiles & Exotics Show, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. This family friendly event is geared to educate and introduce people to reptiles and exotics. General admission tickets are $10 at the door. VIP entry at 9 a.m. is $15.

Healthy Kids Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stinson Park, Omaha. The free event will celebrate kids, health and safety with games, bounce houses and safety tips. Admission is free.

Hot Shops Spring Open House, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St., Omaha. Everyone is invited to meet the current artists, learn more about their tools and processes, see demonstrations and purchase their latest works. Admission is free. The suggested donation is $5 at the door.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A coin auction will begin at noon.

Lincoln Northeast Auto Club Car Show, 1-4 p.m., Lincoln Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St., Lincoln. This is a free event to the public. There is a $10 charge for vehicles that wish to be part of the show. Proceeds will go to student scholarships for those going into the automotive field.

Omaha Funfest 2022, 1-3:30 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. Families are invited to play an array of games and join in on Minute to Win It contests. Children can spend time in Centris Fun Zone and take pictures with their favorite costumed characters and mascots. The concessions stands will be open. Admission is $10 per person.

Presentation by Nebraska author Jonis Agee, 2 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Agee will discuss her newest novel, “The Bones of Paradise,” a multi-generational saga set in the Nebraska Sandhills. Admission is free.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

Midland University A Cappella Concert, 7 p.m., Kimmel Auditorium, Midland University campus, Fremont. Admission is free.

Megadeth & Lamb of God: The Metal Tour of the Year, 7 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Tickets start at $35.50 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

Opening of “Wicked,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Broadway’s biggest blockbuster will continue through May 15 in Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Opening of “Come From Away,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This production, which continues through May 1, takes you into the heart of the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers after 9/11 and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Tickets range from $12.50 to $65 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“The Giver,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

April 28

Theater

“Wicked,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Come From Away,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $12.50 to $65 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“The Giver,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

