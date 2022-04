Fremont-area entertainment calendar for April 8-14

Friday

Concerts

Farofa, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center’s Holland Music Club, Omaha. Celebrated as a pivotal new sound on the Brazilian and world music scene, Farofa is said to deliver a passion-filled, electrifying performance of traditional rhythms blended with modern stylings and influences. Tickets are $15 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Special guests will include Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening with a special appearance by Trey Lewis. Tickets start at $56 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

Opening of “Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production will continue through May 1. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“Rock of Ages” musical, 7:30 p.m., The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St., Omaha. “Rock of Ages” is a five-time Tony Award-nominated musical telling the story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. The Waiting Room is an all-ages venue. Parental discretion is advised due to strong language and mature content. General admission tickets are $35 and are available online at theomahaseries.com/rockofages. The production will continue through April 16.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center, 980 County Road W, south of Fremont. The fish fry is sponsored by the Woodcliff Veterans. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-10, and free for kids 4 and under. Takeout meals are available. There will be a cash bar.

Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., Scribner Volunteer Fire Department. Hand-breaded fish and chicken strips, homemade onion rings and more will be served. Dine-in, carry-outs, drive-thru and local delivery is available. Deliveries are encouraged to order by 6 p.m. by calling 402-664-3400 or 402-380-3389. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Live music by the Mark Vyhlidal Variety Trio will be performed from 6-9 p.m.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Choose dine-in or carryout of haddock, shrimp or cheese pizza. Fish dinners come with baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread. Beverages are included with dine-in meals. The Catholic Daughters will have desserts available for purchase. Beer will be sold by the Bergan Booster Club. If you would like a carryout meal, drive south on Union Street up to the auditorium, and one of the Knights will take your order and payment, and return with your food. Fish and shrimp dinners are $12. Pizza is available by the slice.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp, carp or Pollock with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults, $10 for seniors (age 60 and up), and $5 for kids. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat haddock fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu includes fried fish, spicy fish, baked fish, fries, one choice of dessert, soda or water. Chicken strips will be available for those who don’t like fish. The cost is $15. Carryout meals are available. It is recommended you call 402-721-6112 about 15 minutes prior to pick up.

Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field’s heated indoor arena, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Cavander’s Mutton Bustin’ Classic will start at 6:15 p.m. Little cowboy and cowgirls ages 4-8 and under 50 pounds are invited to participate. There are only 30 spots available each night. Registration will start when the gates open. The bull riding will start at 7 p.m. A rodeo dance will follow the bull riding event at 9 p.m. in the main arena. Friday night’s dance will feature 4 on the Floor. Adult tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are $1 with an adult. Those who purchase a two-night adult ticket can save $5 per night. Advance tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee and Tractor Supply Co. in Fremont, Cavender’s Western Outfitter in Omaha or online at bullridingclassic.com.

Live music by Down Memory Lane band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Pathfinder Chorus presents A Night at the Movies, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The chorus will sing movie songs from the 1950s to the 2000s. All seats are general admission. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, go to pathfinderchorus.org or call Lee Cavner at 402-720-8253 or Jim Lindgren at 402-720-4805.

Chicago Plays The Stones, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 to $52 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Santana: Miracle & Blessings Tour, 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“The Band’s Visit,” 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

American Midwest Ballet presents “Swing, Swing, Swing,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $67 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Rock of Ages” musical, 7:30 p.m., The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St., Omaha. General admission tickets are $35 and are available online at theomahaseries.com/rockofages.

Events

Domesti-Pups I Love My Dog Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pavilion 1, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The event includes dog-related vendors, entertainment, games, training demonstrations and more. Admission is $12. Children under 10 (and dogs) are admitted free. Parking is free.

Breakfast with the Bunny, 9:30-11 a.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. The event will include a special egg hunt and breakfast. There will be interactive stations throughout the Bay Family Children’s Adventure Trails and opportunities to meet the zoo’s bunny animal ambassador. Tickets for zoo members are $25 for children and $20 for adults. Non-member tickets are $30 for children and $25 for adults. Children 1 year and under are admitted free but still need a ticket. Register online at omahazoo.com.

Adventure Time Easter Party, 10 a.m. to noon, Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Reservations are required. The cost is $7 per child, ages 6 and under, to play for up to two hours and participate in the Easter craft and coloring contest. There is no cost to only attend the egg hunt. Jump socks are required and can be purchased for $3 a pair if needed. One parent may participate with each child for free. Waivers for the children and parents must be completed.

Visit the Easter Bunny, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hy-Vee, Fremont. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos. Guests also can pick up a coloring sheet. Different age groups will have a winner for an Easter basket on April 15.

Knights of Columbus Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Rd., Fremont. There will be separate areas with plastic eggs filled for four different age groups of kids. All are welcome. The Easter Bunny will attend and will be “photo ready.”

13th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. All children from infants through the sixth grade are welcome to participate. The egg hunt, which will feature thousands of treat-filled eggs and prizes, will start at 11 a.m. sharp when the church bell rings.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

All-ages Easter Egg Hunt, 12:15 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, Fremont. The free egg hunt will include one golden egg that could contain a birthday party or a membership. Registration is required.

Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. The egg hunt, sponsored by the Scribner-Snyder PTA, is for ages 0 to 12.

Izaak Walton’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Kids are invited to look for eggs filled with non-chocolate candy. The Easter Bunny will be available for you to take photos with your phone. This event is free and open to the public.

Red-White Nebraska Football Spring Game, 1 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. Advance tickets are $10. Tickets for youth eighth grade and younger are $1. If tickets remain on game day, they will be $20.

Kids Night Out Easter Party, 5:30-9 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, Fremont. Kids Night Out is an event for children 4 and older. An Easter egg glow hunt will be included for each registered participant. Children will be able to enjoy the jump zone, wipeout, battle zone, play zone and toddler zone. Children also may choose to participate in dodge ball, basketball and playground tag.

Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field’s heated indoor arena, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Cavander’s Mutton Bustin’ Classic will start at 6:15 p.m. Little cowboy and cowgirls ages 4-8 and under 50 pounds are invited to participate. There are only 30 spots available each night. Registration will start when the gates open. The bull riding will start at 7 p.m. A rodeo dance will follow the bull riding event at 9 p.m. in the main arena. Saturday night’s dance will feature Dylan Bloom with special guest Luke Mills. Adult tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are $1 with an adult. Those who purchase a two-night adult ticket can save $5 per night. Advance tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee and Tractor Supply Co. in Fremont, Cavender’s Western Outfitter in Omaha or online at bullridingclassic.com.

Sunday

Concerts

Nebraska Wind Sympony’s spring concert, 7:30 p.m., UNO’s Strauss Performing Arts Center, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and free for students and children under 12.

Theater

“The Band’s Visit,” 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Giraffes Can’t Dance: The Musical,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

Events

Domesti-Pups I Love My Dog Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pavilion 1, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The event includes dog-related vendors, entertainment, games, training demonstrations and more. Admission is $12. Children under 10 (and dogs) are admitted free. Parking is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

All-ages Easter Egg Hunt, 12:15 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, Fremont. The free egg hunt will include one golden egg that could contain a birthday party or a membership. Registration is required.

Easter Family Fun Day, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. Egg hunts will be at 2:30 p.m. for toddler and preschool age children, 3:15 p.m. for toddler through grade school and 4 p.m. for all ages. The camp’s zipline also will be open. Half-price zipline rides will be $5. Families also can take a hike on the trails, tour camp facilities and learn about summer camp. The event will take place rain or shine.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

The String Beans, 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The String Beans have entertained kids and families for 18 years. In-person and livestream tickets are available at liedcenter.org. FamFest will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be free games, crafts and activities, plus free treats from Runza, Pepsi and The Cookie Company.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open or close early depending on business.

April 14

Concerts

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $75 to $120 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.