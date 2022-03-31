Fremont-area entertainment calendar for events taking place April 1-7

Friday

Concerts

Bon Jovi, 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Hadestown,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $49 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels, 3-9 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $20 for ages 13 and over, $8 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and under.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Arlington Youth Sports Family Bingo and Fish Fry, 5 p.m., Arlington Auditorium. The fish dinner (fish/fries/coleslaw) will be served from 5 p.m. until gone for a freewill donation. The cost is $10 per person or $25 per family. There will be a cash bar with beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Bingo cards will be $1 per card.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Choose dine-in or carryout of haddock, shrimp or cheese pizza. Fish dinners come with baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread. Beverages are included with dine-in meals. The Catholic Daughters will have desserts available for purchase. Beer will be sold by the Bergan Booster Club. If you would like a carryout meal, drive south on Union Street up to the auditorium, and one of the Knights will take your order and payment, and return with your food. Fish and shrimp dinners are $12. Pizza is available by the slice.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp, carp or Pollock with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults, $10 for seniors (age 60 and up), and $5 for kids. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat haddock fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Hooper Volunteer Fire Family Fish Fry & Stag/Stagette, 6 p.m., Hooper Fire Hall. The fish fry will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. The stag/stagette will follow from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Takeout meals will be available in line after 6 p.m. No minors will be allowed after 9:30 p.m.

Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu includes fried fish, spicy fish, baked fish, fries, one choice of dessert, soda or water. Chicken strips will be available for those who don’t like fish. The cost is $15. Carryout meals are available. It is recommended you call 402-721-6112 about 15 minutes prior to pick up.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Renee Elise Goldsberry, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Goldsberry will be performing Broadway show tunes along with the Omaha Symphony. Tickets range from $20 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Hadestown,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $49 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Party in the Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rotary Park, Fifth and K streets, Fremont. The event is being hosted by the Fremont Family Coalition to kick off The Week of the Young Child. The event will have food trucks, games and door prizes. “The Amazing Bubble Show” by the Omaha Children’s Museum will be performed at 10 a.m. and noon. All community members and their children ages 0-8 are welcome.

Pancake Feed and Easter Egg Hunt, 9-11 a.m., Cedar Bluffs. All-you-can-eat pancakes will be served from 9-11 a.m. at the Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. The cost is $8 per person or $25 for a family of four or more. Raffle tickets for a variety of prizes are $1 each or 12 for $10. Raffle winners will be announced at 10:45 a.m. The egg hunt (ages 0-18 welcome) will start at 10 a.m. at the Cedar Bluffs Practice Field (just west of the school). The event is being sponsored by the Cedar Bluffs PTO and HOSA.

62nd Annual Lincoln Gem & Mineral Club Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show will feature gem and mineral exhibits, dealers, demonstrators and fluorescent displays, a youth booth, a Nebraska Gem Dig and more. Admission is $6 for ages 12 and over, and free for ages 11 and under.

67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Wrestling superstar Hangman Adam Page will be appearing from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $20 for ages 13 and over, $8 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and under.

Community Free Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The community is invited to experience “Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibition.” Thanks to generous exhibit sponsors, there is no fee for admission. Advanced registration is highly recommended to ensure your spot.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m. Silver Moon Band will be performing from 8 p.m. to midnight in the club’s ballroom. There is a $5 cover charge.

Sunday

Concerts

Renee Elise Goldsberry, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Goldsberry will be performing Broadway show tunes along with the Omaha Symphony. Tickets range from $20 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Chip Foose from Foose Design and TV’s “Overhaulin’” will be appearing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free photos will be provided for autographs. Admission is $20 for ages 13 and over, $8 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and under.

62nd Annual Lincoln Gem & Mineral Club Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show will feature gem and mineral exhibits, dealers, demonstrators and fluorescent displays, a youth booth, a Nebraska Gem Dig and more. Admission is $6 for ages 12 and over, and free for ages 11 and under.

Easter Car Show, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., 2141 Cornhusker Highway, Lincoln. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No vehicle will be able to register after 1 p.m. All vehicles and bikes are welcome. The vehicle entry is $25 and the hop contest entry is $20. There will be several musical performances. Admission is free for spectators.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Spaghetti feed, noon to 3 p.m., Winslow Volunteer Fire Department, Winslow. The menu includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and a drink. Freewill donations will be collected. There will be a cash raffle and silent auction.

“Hadestown,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $49 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Monday

Concerts

Vesper Concert Series featuring Valencia Baryton Trio, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St., Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

Opening of Easter Extravaganza, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Easter Extravaganza will take place daily at the garden through April 18. Kids are invited to see if they can spot all 14 of the Easter Bunny’s missing eggs by matching colors and patterns as they explore the garden with their family. If they locate all 14 large colored eggs in the garden, they receive an Easter-themed prize. There will be golden eggs hidden in the garden which can be collected and returned to the visitor and education center for special prizes. Kids can also decorate an egg to hang on the garden’s trees or to take home, and take pictures with Big Baby Jack, the garden’s bronze bunny. This activity is included with paid garden admission or membership.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Supper at the Fire Station, 5-7 p.m., Nickerson Fire & Rescue Department, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. This month’s meal is tacos, nachos, rice, beans and dessert. The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, $5 for ages 10 and under, and $5 for first responders.

Tuesday

Concerts

Ben Folds, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. His work includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums and numerous collaborative records. Tickets range from $29.50 to $59.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Diane Schuur, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Schuur’s recording career spans over three decades and includes two Grammy Awards. In-person tickets range from $16 to $46. The live webcast stream is $20. To purchase tickets, visit liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Concerts

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Join the astrophysics icon for an entertaining and enlightening review of all the science that popular movies got wrong and what they got right. His presentation will incorporate

Events

Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. The event includes a hot lunch and musical entertainment by Tim Howard on the acoustic guitar. The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. To RSVP, visit fremontoperahouse.org.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

April 7

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

