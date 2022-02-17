Fremont-area entertainment calendar for Feb. 18-24

Friday

Concerts

Comedian Whitney Cummings: Touch Me Tour, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $39.50 to $69.50 and are available online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Outside Mullingar,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The production will continue through March 13. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Chase and Sky’e Paw-some Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors will be able to meet their favorite characters, make their own pup badge, dance in the Pup Pup Boogie, and get creative with Rocky’s Recycling Challenge. All activities are included with museum admission.

Tween Tech Time, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Tweens must be between third and eighth grade to attend. Library staff will pull out several types of tech to play with.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

36th Annual ABATE District 2 Lincoln Bike Show, 5-10 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The family-oriented show will feature motorcycles, crafts and kids activities. The show continues through Sunday. Admission is $13. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

Tangier Shrine Circus, 7 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Performances, which continue through Sunday, will include comical clowns, acrobats and aerialists, animals and a circus fun fair with monster truck rides, bounce houses and train rides. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or at the Mid-America Center Box Office.

Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Omaha Symphony presents The Music of Fleetwood Mac, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $94 and are available online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Outside Mullingar,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Chase and Sky’e Paw-some Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. All activities are included with museum admission.

Lincoln Area Railway Historical Society Annual Train Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show will feature over 50 vendors and 200 tables, indoor train rides, a silent auction and garage sale, and a kids area. The cost is $7. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paid adult. Visitors who bring a can of non-expired food to support the Food Bank of Lincoln will get $1 off admission.

36th Annual ABATE District 2 Lincoln Bike Show, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $13. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

Fontenelle Forest Kids Tech Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fontenelle Forest Nature Center, Bellevue. Children’s activities will include virtual reality birds-eye view, 3D keychain design, basic coding robots and complimentary hot cocoa in the great hall. Attendees will be granted day access to all of the nature center (including trails) for the day. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.

Tangier Shrine Circus, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or at the Mid-America Center Box Office.

Bingo to support veterans, 5 p.m., Fremont Commons Apartments Clubhouse, 550 S. Johnson Rd., Fremont. This is a 21-and-over event. The cost is $10 per person and bingo sheets are $1 each – cash only. There will be a cash bar for drinks. Outside food is permitted. All proceeds will support the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition. Call or text 402-720-0364 for more information.

Mead Fire Department Wild Game Feed, 6 p.m., Mead Fire Department, 220 E. Fourth St., Mead. Food donations are encouraged. Contact a Mead Volunteer Fire Department member to donate wild game ahead of time or bring a cooked dish to share. Everyday food also will be available for those who don’t like wild game. Alcohol will be sold; no outside drinks are allowed. Freewill donations will be collected at the door. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5.

Izaak Walton February Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Barbecue pork, baked potatoes, green beans, salad, bread, dessert, coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for kids under 3. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played after dinner. For more information, call or text Kim at 402-620-1732.

Sunday

Concerts

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra presents Stravinsky, Still and White, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. After intermission, the Lincoln Youth Symphony will join LSO for a side-by-side performance of William Grant Still’s Festive Overture, and the evening concludes with a suite from Stravinsky’s Firebird. Single tickets range from $15 to $35 for adults, and $5 for youth 17 and under. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Nebraska Wind Symphony presents The Future is in the Stars, 7:30 p.m., Strauss Performing Arts Center, University of Nebraska-Omaha campus. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and over, and free for children and students.

Theater

“Outside Mullingar,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Chase and Sky’e Paw-some Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. All activities are included with museum admission.

36th Annual ABATE District 2 Lincoln Bike Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $13. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

Lincoln Area Railway Historical Society Annual Train Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The cost is $7. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paid adult. Visitors who bring a can of non-expired food to support the Food Bank of Lincoln will get $1 off admission.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tangier Shrine Circus, 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or at the Mid-America Center Box Office.

Monday

Events

Movie Day, 1 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The Disney movie, “Encanto,” will be shown. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and pillows. Popcorn will be provided.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

The Digg Site’s 2022 Film Series featuring “The Notebook,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters, inside Fremont Mall. Cost is a $5 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Art House Cinema renovation project.

Tuesday

Events

Opening of Girls’ Day: Japanese Doll Exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. In honor of the Japanese celebration of Hinamatsuri, also called Dolls’ Day or Girls’ Day, Lauritzen Gardens will showcase a vast set of ornamental Imperial dolls, or hina-ningyo, on display. The exhibit will continue through March 6.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Feb. 24

Theater

“Outside Mullingar,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.