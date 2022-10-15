 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Bergan graduate selected to play cast at Gustavus Adolphus College

Grant Gibson

Grant Gibson from Fremont has been selected to participate in “TRAGEDY: a Tragedy” at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, playing the role of “John, in the Field.”

Gibson is a 2022 graduate of Archbishop Bergan High School.

“TRAGEDY: a tragedy” is a comedy centering on the idea of fake news in our society. In the midst of what appears to be an ordinary evening in the world, the comedy outlines how everything is truly the opposite.

The show will take place from Nov. 3-6 in the Rob and Judy Gardner Theatre at Gustavus Adolphus College. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Oct. 20 on the Gustavus Fine Arts Page.

