Fremont Bergan graduate Trey Mendlik is back on stage at The Rose Theater

Two popular productions are being staged at Omaha theaters.
The Omaha Community Playhouse is showcasing Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” while The Rose Theater is hosting “Disney’s Descendants.”
Both shows will run through Oct. 10.
“Murder on the Orient Express” is a thrilling whodunit set aboard the world’s most famous luxury locomotive. It keeps audience members guessing until the very end.
When the Orient Express becomes stranded by a snow storm, a passenger is found stabbed to death in his private room. With the murderer still on board, a detective must solve the crime before the train reaches its destination.
The production, taking place in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre, was adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig and directed by Anthony Clark-Kaczmarek.
Performances of “Murder on the Orient Express” begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for Omaha Community Playhouse season subscribers. Prices vary by performance.
Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at www.omahaplayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., in Omaha.
All individuals attending shows at the playhouse are required to wear masks at all times while in the building regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be worn throughout the entirety of the show.
One of Fremont’s own can be seen on stage during The Rose Theater’s production of “Disney’s Descendants.”
Trey Mendlik, a 2015 graduate of Fremont Bergan High School, plays Ben in the Disney musical. He made his Rose Theater in June when he was part of “Misunderstood: Heroes & Villains.”
Mendlik recently wrapped his first independent film with Spoltz Productions LLC, where was played Trevor Pearson in “Good Enough: The Musical.” On the horizon, you can see Mendlik in “Rock of Ages” at Paramount Theatre in Chicago.
The Rose is among the first theaters nationwide to present the stage version of “Disney’s Descendants,” an Emmy-nominated Disney Channel Original Movie musical.
The stage adaptation combines elements of the first two “Descendants” movies, melding together plot lines and musical hits to create a live experience that hopes to have families dancing in the aisles.
“I was taken by the fact that the stage adaptation isn’t actually just the first movie. It has a little bit of all of them, especially the songs,” guest director Katherine M. Carter said in a press release. “There are songs there from the second movie, even though it follows most closely to ‘Descendants’ first movie storyline.
“When you come to see ‘Descendants,’ you’re actually seeing a story that is reminiscent of the first movie, but isn’t word-for-word. It actually includes a large part of the plot of the second movie — and songs from the second movie. This adaptation spans the ‘Descendants’ canon; it is not the one story.”
The production follows the teenage children of Disney villains Maleficent (of “Sleeping Beauty” fame), “Snow White’s” Evil Queen Grimhilde, Cruella De Vil (from “101 Dalmations”), and “Aladdin’s” Jafar as they attend high school alongside the children of Disney heroes.
The villains are banished to The Isle of the Lost as a result of a spell by the Fairy Godmother.
These “villains’ kids” — Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos — have learned to survive on the challenging streets of the island using their quick wits and more than a touch of deviousness. Meanwhile, in the nearby shimmering kingdom of Auradon, the children of the most regal of royals from famous fairy tales enjoy a life of privilege and prestige.
When Ben (played by Mendlik), the son of Belle and her Beast (and soon-to-be-heir to the Auradon throne) optimistically decides to open the barrier and invite exchange to students to join Auradon Prep School, the fairytale folks’ core beliefs challenged: are people born “Rotten to the Core,” or is it possible to leave your history and heritage behind?
While audiences can expect a certain level of young love that is typical of Disney romance, “Descendants” focuses much more on the ideals of friendship and camaraderie.
Musical director Jerry Brabec leads the “Descendants” cast with a pre-recorded musical track that Carter calls “out of this world.” The music has a pop/techno sound that was created by more than 35 artists.
Performances of “Disney’s Descendants” will begin at 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The 2 p.m. show of “Descendants” on Sept. 25 will be ASL-interpreted for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Tickets are $27 for main floor seats and $22 for balcony seats. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Masks are required for all audience members, regardless of vaccination status. The theater is thoroughly cleaned before and after performances. The ventilation system at The Rose also has been completely updated to greatly improve indoor air quality.