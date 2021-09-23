Fremont Bergan graduate Trey Mendlik is back on stage at The Rose Theater

All individuals attending shows at the playhouse are required to wear masks at all times while in the building regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be worn throughout the entirety of the show.

One of Fremont’s own can be seen on stage during The Rose Theater’s production of “Disney’s Descendants.”

Trey Mendlik, a 2015 graduate of Fremont Bergan High School, plays Ben in the Disney musical. He made his Rose Theater in June when he was part of “Misunderstood: Heroes & Villains.”

Mendlik recently wrapped his first independent film with Spoltz Productions LLC, where was played Trevor Pearson in “Good Enough: The Musical.” On the horizon, you can see Mendlik in “Rock of Ages” at Paramount Theatre in Chicago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Rose is among the first theaters nationwide to present the stage version of “Disney’s Descendants,” an Emmy-nominated Disney Channel Original Movie musical.

The stage adaptation combines elements of the first two “Descendants” movies, melding together plot lines and musical hits to create a live experience that hopes to have families dancing in the aisles.