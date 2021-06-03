Fremont Bergan graduate Trey Mendlik looks forward to his Rose Theater debut

“This little show, as small as it may seem, has put the fire back inside me that this is what I’m passionate about, this is what I love doing and I’m so excited to be doing it again.”

Another bonus for Mendlik of performing at The Rose Theater is being able to spend time with his family and friends in Fremont and the surrounding area. That also means there will be lots of familiar faces in the audience for a change.

“I’ve been performing outside of the state which makes it hard for family and friends to be able to come see because they would have to travel a lot,” Mendlik said. “Now that I’m here, a bunch of family has already texted me that they’ve gotten their tickets. Grandma’s coming, my cousins are coming, my whole family is coming, so it’s really exciting to have them be able to be part of the experience, too.”

Once “Misunderstood: Heroes & Villains” closes on June 20, Mendlik will be returning to Chicago, the city he moved to shortly after graduating from Midland University in 2019.