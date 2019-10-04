Gary Puckett & The Union Gap will be performing in Fremont on Oct. 11.
The concert will take place at Christenen Field’s Main Arena, 1710 W. 16th St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the music to start at 8 p.m.
Gary Puckett & The Union Gap was one of the most successful music groups of the 1960s. Puckett’s signature voice garnered six consecutive Gold Records and Top 10 Billboard hits, including: “Young Girl – Woman Woman,” “Lady Willpower,” “This Girl is a Woman” and more.
You have free articles remaining.
Classic cars will be on display inside the arena. Food will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $50. The event is being held to provide nostalgic fun while raising funds for “Remembering Our Fallen,” a national pictorial traveling memorial that now includes over 5,000 of our nation’s military post-9/11 Fallen.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.PatritoicProductions.org/Events.