Fremont High musical promises plenty of heart, plenty of hope

“Chicks and ducks and geese better scurry when I take you out in the surrey ...”

Those are just a few of the lively lyrics offered up when Fremont High School presents this year’s spring musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!"

Set in 1906, the story features a farm girl and her two suitors -- a big-hearted cowboy and a brooding farmhand -- amidst the anticipation of Oklahoma Territory achieving statehood.

“This is an exciting time for performing arts,” said Mark Harman, director of choral activities. “The pandemic has raised the question, 'Can we or can’t we get together?' Getting back into production helps us get back to normalcy.”

Putting on a musical is an annual tradition at Fremont High School, a process Harman has enjoyed for the past 21 years.

“Auditions are limited to students in choir class,” he said, “so I already know they can sing.”

Casting singers who can act rather than actors who can sing was not standard practice back in the 1930s, when Rodgers and Hammerstein first set out to turn the stage play Green Grow the Lilacs into a musical. The logic behind their decision was to create a story enhanced with music as opposed to filling the stage with a lot of music but very little story.

For many students singing comes more naturally than acting and dancing, which are also key elements in musicals. Senior Hailey Newill, who plays Laurey Williams in this year’s production, found learning some ballet along with contemporary dance steps both fun and challenging.

“It helps when you’re working with people you know,” she said. “We’re all stumbling along together.”

The role of cowboy Curly McLain is being played by Cade Rasmussen. His love of singing began when he was old enough to read the words to worship songs.

“I joined the church choir when I was in fifth grade. To me, the most beautiful music is the kind that honors God.” Now a junior at Fremont High, Rasmussen leads the Wednesday evening worship service for the youth group at First Evangelical Free.

Newill’s love of singing also started in church. After performing in several programs, she took part in All-City Chorus then joined a group called the Broadway Club. “It only lasted a few years, but I learned a lot about what goes into making a musical production. A lot of behind-the scenes work.”

During her freshman year, one of Newill’s jobs was running the projector screens for "Newsies." A year later she was playing the second piano part in the orchestra pit.

“Only juniors and seniors get to be in the cast,” she said, “but freshmen and sophomores can be on set crews and things like that.”

This year is Newill’s first time to have a lead role. In last year’s production of "The Addams Family," she was an ensemble player.

“It was hard learning how to do that musical because of all the COVID protocols," she said. "But having to battle with that makes this year seem a lot easier when trying to learn songs and choreography without masks and having to be mindful of social distancing.”

Having the lead role in a musical isn’t new to Rasmussen. Before playing a singing cowboy, he had the title role in "Aladdin." He also played the Caterpillar in "Alice in Wonderland" and Merlin in "King Arthur."

Although this year’s musical has a lot of songs to learn, Rasmussen feels the storyline pertaining to Oklahoma’s pending statehood is particularly relevant during this pandemic.

“At the end of the show, you see the farmers and the cowmen finally setting aside their differences, coming together, and becoming the community they need to be," he said.

A theater production company is a community in itself, and one of the key members is the stage manager. Ava Woods was last year’s assistant stage manager, which helped prepare her for new responsibilities.

“During rehearsals I take attendance and take notes so I can make actors aware of changes that are needed," Woods said. "I also make sure our director has what he needs.”

When she was 10 years old, Woods attended Drama Camp at Fremont’s Opera House. As her leadership skills developed, she found herself stepping into the role of mentor.

As stage manager, Woods not only helps cast members learn their lines and show proper reaction but also does what she can to keep up morale.

“I’ve been an actor,” she said, “so I know how hard it is.”

One of the hardest parts of doing comedy is keeping a straight face. Jacilyn Foster plays Ado Annie, the girl who can't say no.

“She’s really funny and also a little clueless,” said Foster. “I’m having to play dumb!”

Foster is grateful to be working with a supportive cast and crew. “When one of us blows a line, it’s okay. It helps knowing there’s always somebody who’s got your back.” Her advice to those thinking about performing in musicals? “Go for it! You never know if you have that spark in you.”

Two people responsible for sparking community interest are Emma Sorensen and Zach Dein, the Presidents of Publicity. Sorensen was last year’s president, so she was already familiar with what all needed to be done to get the word out and line up sponsors.

Dein’s job last year was to help with costumes. Because so many of his friends were already on the publicity crew, he decided to cross over and join them.

“The first thing we did was create the poster,” said Dein. “We really couldn’t do anything else until that was done. Emma did a lot of the designing, and I called places and helped the big things come together.”

One of those big things was press coverage. He contacted the Tribune’s news editor, Tammy McKeighan, who then assigned a correspondent to take photos and conduct interviews.

Sorensen is grateful for another year of covering publicity.

“Coming into the position this year, I knew what to expect. One of the challenges was trying to figure out designs for our posters," said Sorensen. "We needed one that would catch the eye of the community. This year we made sure to get started on stuff right away so we could get all our information out to the public as fast as possible and made sure everyone knew about the musical.”

When asked if any of his classes helped prepare him for publicity work, Dein said his graphic design class helped with computer skills. More than anything, however, he’s grateful for the excellent leadership demonstrated by his co-president of publicity. “Without Emma, none of it could’ve been done so smoothly.”

The spirit of teamwork is something Harman works hard to instill in his students on the football field as well as on stage. “In the fall I’m a line judge, so it’s easy for me to compare each musical performance to a tournament. For my stage performers, Opening Night is their Game Day.”

When asked why he chose "Oklahoma!" for this year’s musical, Harmon said he felt the need for something with more of a traditional flavor. Another reason is perhaps more personal. “I played the part of Curly at the Bellevue Little Theatre.”

Evening performances will be on Thursday, March 10, and Saturday, March 12th at 7:30, followed by a matinee performance on Sunday, March 13, at 2:30. Tickets purchased online are $6 for students and $12 for adults. Those purchased at the door will be $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0