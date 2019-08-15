A celebration of women in music will kick off the 2019-20 Fremont Midland Entertainment Series.
Tara Vaughan will present “She Rocks” at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Fremont High School Auditorium. The concert is the first of seven shows part of this season’s Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series.
“She Rocks” celebrates women artists and songwriters of the 1960s-1980s, woven together with songs and stories. Backed by a four-piece band, Vaughan performs music from artists such as Janis Joplin, Linda Ronstadt, Aretha Franklin, Blondie, Heart and many more.
In this unique revue, Vaughn presents an evening of classic rock and roll with the focus on female artists and songwriters.
In Vaughan’s vocal style, you can hear echoes and the influence of legends like Patsy Cline and Sam Cooke. Her abilities on the piano are reminiscent of rock greats Elton John and Carole King.
Memberships for the 2019-20 FMES season, which brings Broadway-caliber shows to Fremont, are currently on sale.
A single adult membership is $50 and family memberships are $110. Students may purchase a membership for $25.
Memberships may be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org or at the door.
Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
In addition to “She Rocks,” this season’s lineup also includes:
Sept. 3: Take Me Home – The Music of John Denver, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. This show stars Jim Curry, who grew up as a true fan of John Denver. Curry’s natural voice, his natural look and the sound of the band all create a memory of the original.
Oct. 15: Ball in the House, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. Ball in the House is a R&B/soul/pop a cappella group that has been entertainment audiences of all ages for over 18 years.
Nov. 10: Double-Double Duo, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. Each Double-Double Duo member is a “double threat” on two instruments. The duo performs all-original arrangements of classical showpieces, jazz ballades and fiery folk music from around the globe.
Jan. 23-26: “Working,” Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre. The hopes, dreams, joys and concerns of the average working American are the focus of this unique musical.
March 29: Sons of the Pioneers, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. The Sons of the Pioneers is known as the original “singing cowboy” band, and instrumental in creating the earliest sounds of western music.
May 20: Beginnings, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. Beginnings brings to life the original melodies of Chicago.