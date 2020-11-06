Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series provides season update

The Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series concert season has been canceled for the fall with concerts on its schedule through December.
FMES recently learned that its touring company, Allied Concert Services from Minnesota, has made the decision to cancel the winter/spring concerts in 2021 as well.
“While the artists were hopeful of being able to perform as scheduled, losing 80% of a tour’s bookings leads to all of them becoming financially unsupportable,” an announcement from Allied Concert Services said. “So as much as all of us would love to enjoy live performances this winter/spring, 2021, and as much as the artists want to work and earn a fee, it will not be possible to make these tours work. All winter/spring, 2021 tours are postponed. We are sorry to give you this news.”
While the fall 2020 tours were postponed, those artists have agreed to tour in equivalent time periods in the fall, 2021. Allied Concert Services is working to achieve the same arrangement with the artists it planned to tour in the winter/spring, 2021.
