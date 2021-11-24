Fremont Opera House plans Dec. 1 luncheon

Fremont Opera House will be hosting a luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 541 N. Broad St. in Fremont.
Christmas music will be performed by the Midland University Clef Dwellers.
Doors open at 11:45 a.m. with lunch at noon. The cost is $15 per person.
Space is limited and reservations are required. Everyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP by Nov. 29 by visiting www.fremontoperahouse.org or call 402-720-2332.
