 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont Opera House plans Dec. 1 luncheon

  • 0
Fremont Opera House

The Fremont Opera House at 541 N. Broad St. will host a luncheon on Dec. 1. The Midland University Clef Dwellers will perform. 

 FILE PHOTO

Fremont Opera House will be hosting a luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 541 N. Broad St. in Fremont.

Christmas music will be performed by the Midland University Clef Dwellers.

Doors open at 11:45 a.m. with lunch at noon. The cost is $15 per person.

Space is limited and reservations are required. Everyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP by Nov. 29 by visiting www.fremontoperahouse.org or call 402-720-2332.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Songs to get you ready for Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News