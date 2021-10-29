 Skip to main content
Fremont Opera House plans noon luncheon

Fremont Opera House

The Fremont Opera House at 541 N. Broad St. will host a performance by the Palladium Brass Quintet on Sept. 10.

Fremont Opera House will be hosting a noon luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 541 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome to enjoy excerpts from Midland University Arts’ presentation of “White Christmas.”

The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP by Nov. 1 by visiting www.fremontoperahouse.org or calling 402-720-2332.

