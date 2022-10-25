 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Opera House plans Nov. 2 luncheon

Fremont Opera House

Fremont Opera House at 541 N. Broad St. has a lengthy heritage. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

 FILE PHOTO

An Opera House Luncheon will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will begin at noon.

The luncheon will include a preview of Midland University’s “The Drowsy Chaperone,” directed by Dan Hays.

The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP by Oct. 31 by visiting fremontoperahouse.org or call 402-720-2332.

