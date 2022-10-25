Fremont Opera House plans Nov. 2 luncheon

An Opera House Luncheon will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., in Fremont.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will begin at noon.
The luncheon will include a preview of Midland University’s “The Drowsy Chaperone,” directed by Dan Hays.
The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP by Oct. 31 by visiting fremontoperahouse.org or call 402-720-2332.
