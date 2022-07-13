 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Opera House set to host play production

  • Updated
  • 0
Fremont Opera House

Fremont Opera House at 541 N. Broad St. has a lengthy heritage. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

 FILE PHOTO

Opera house to host play performances

The Fremont Opera House will be hosting three performances of the production “Of Pearls and Swine.”

The original play written by Mimi Terry Bommarito and Barbara Perry Dahlhauser will be performed by Fremont community players.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. July 22 and July 23, and 2 p.m. July 24 at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org.

