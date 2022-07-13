Fremont Opera House set to host play production

Opera house to host play performances
The Fremont Opera House will be hosting three performances of the production “Of Pearls and Swine.”
The original play written by Mimi Terry Bommarito and Barbara Perry Dahlhauser will be performed by Fremont community players.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. July 22 and July 23, and 2 p.m. July 24 at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
