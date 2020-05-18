Fremont's 3-day, JCF Days festival canceled this year

“But that didn’t happen and the timeline is getting to the point where we can’t put off the decision any longer,” Cunningham said.

Many people have been dedicated to the festival throughout the years.

“We have some members who have put their life into this festival,” he said. “We have some members who have been working for 20 or 25 years to keep this festival going and they just hate to see the string broken.”

Festival organizers also had hoped to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the achievements of the women’s suffrage movement.

The 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote, was passed in 1919. The amendment was ratified and became part of the U.S. Constitution in 1920.

“We had such a response to our plans to honor that particular milestone in American history and that’s all gone,” he said. “It’s deflating for sure.”

Cunningham said donors will have the option of having their contribution returned to them or have it carried over to the festival in 2021.

For some donors, it will be important that their money is returned.