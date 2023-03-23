Friday

Concerts

Blood, Sweat & Tears with the Chad Stoner Band, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $39 to $69 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Outside Mullingar,” 7 p.m., Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 202 S. 20th St., Omaha. The show is being directed by Dylan Laufer. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the door. All proceeds go to support the Rite Care Foundation.

“The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“Tartuffe,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets for the show are available at midland.booktix.com or the box office at 402-941-6399 from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or by emailing the box office at boxoffice@midlandu.edu.

Opening of “The Book of Mormon,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. This musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. The production will continue through March 26. Tickets, which range from $36 to $104, are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Opening of Spring Festival: An Arts and Crafts Affair, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Liberty First Credit Union Arena, 7300 Q St., Ralston. Hundreds of artists, craftswomen and craftsmen will display and sell works at this family friendly event, which will continue through March 26. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and free for children under 10. Paid admission is good for all weekend.

Unlock Midtown, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Unlock Midtown invites sleuths to visit participating Midtown Crossing retailers, each hosting a different clue or puzzle in need of solving. Participants’ mission is to successfully complete each one. To start your sleuthing, pick up an Unlock Midtown guide at Spielbound. Solve for all codes to be entered to win a Midtown Crossing prize package. There is no cost to participate.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $14 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and drinks will be served. Dinners are $13 for adults and $8 for kids. Shrimp and cheese pizza also will be available. Catholic Daughters will have desserts for sale. The Bergan Booster Club will be running the bar.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp or white fish with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults and $5 for kids. A family discount is offered. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217. Proceeds will be donated to local charities.

Woodcliff Veterans Club Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center, 980 County Road W, south of Fremont. The cost is $14 for ages 11 and above, $7 for kids ages 5-10, and free for kids 4 and under. Takeout meals are available. There will be a cash bar.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Fremont Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollock (regular or spicy), baked fish, chicken strips, coleslaw, fries, bread and dessert will be served along with a soda or water. The cost is $10 (cash or check only). Anyone wishing to become an Izaak Walton member may talk to any member at the dinner.

Hooper Volunteer Fire Department Family Fish Fry, 6-8:30 p.m., Hooper Fire Hall. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12. Call-in carryout orders will be available from 5-6 p.m. by calling 402-654-2336. Takeout meals will be available in line after 6 p.m. A stag/stagette with DJ entertainment will follow from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. No minors will be allowed after 9:30 p.m.

Live music by Double Treble with Tenor Love & Care, 6-8:30 p.m., Reinita Restaurant & Club, 343 N. Main St., Fremont.

Family Game Night, 7-9 p.m., Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. The event will include board games, hot chocolate and baked goods made by the seniors.

Saturday

Concerts

National Lutheran Choir, 7 p.m., First Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets, Lincoln. A freewill offering will benefit Lutheran Family Services. A link to the free livestream can be found on Abendmusik’s website, abendmusik.org.

Omaha Symphony: Frank and the Great Ladies of Song, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“The Book of Mormon,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets, which range from $36 to $104, are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

“Sister Act Jr.,” 7 p.m., Scribner-Snyder High School, Scribner. Everyone is welcome.

“Outside Mullingar,” 7 p.m., Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 202 S. 20th St., Omaha. The show is being directed by Dylan Laufer. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the door. All proceeds go to support the Rite Care Foundation.

“Tartuffe,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets for the show are available at midland.booktix.com or the box office at 402-941-6399 from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or by emailing the box office at boxoffice@midlandu.edu.

Events

Opening day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. All children under the age of 12 will receive free park admission.

I Love My Dog Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pavilion 1, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The event will include entertainment, games, training demonstrations and shopping for dog-related products. Admission is $10 for ages 10 and up, and free for children under 10 (and dogs).

Spring Festival: An Arts and Crafts Affair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Liberty First Credit Union Arena, 7300 Q St., Ralston. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and free for children under 10. Paid admission is good for all weekend.

Orchid Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The event, which is sponsored by the Greater Omaha Orchid Society, will feature orchid displays from local, regional and national vendors and growers. Attendees can ask local orchid experts specific questions and gain beneficial knowledge about orchids. Standard garden admission rates apply.

Unlock Midtown, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Unlock Midtown invites sleuths to visit participating Midtown Crossing retailers, each hosting a different clue or puzzle in need of solving. Participants’ mission is to successfully complete each one. To start your sleuthing, pick up an Unlock Midtown guide at Spielbound. Solve for all codes to be entered to win a Midtown Crossing prize package. There is no cost to participate.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“The Sound of Magic,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene M. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The magic show will be presented by Ryan Chandler, an underground magician who is known occasionally to appear in Omaha’s Old Market. The all-ages show will feature sleight of hand, sleight of sound and sleight of mind. The show runs approximately one hour long with a 10-minute intermission. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A valid park entry permit is required per vehicle.

Jessie Benton Family Dinner, 6:30-7:30 p.m. (or until gone), Fremont Izaak Walton Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, salad, dessert, coffee and juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. To guarantee a takeout order, your order must be called in or messaged left by 6 p.m. To place a takeout order, contact Kim at 402-620-1732 or call the Izaak Walton Lodge number of 402-721-6112.

Sunday

Concerts

Omaha Symphony: Frank and the Great Ladies of Song, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Sister Act Jr.,” 1 p.m., Scribner-Snyder High School, Scribner. Everyone is welcome.

“The Book of Mormon,” 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets, which range from $36 to $104, are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Outside Mullingar,” 2 p.m., Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 202 S. 20th St., Omaha. The show is being directed by Dylan Laufer. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the door. All proceeds go to support the Rite Care Foundation.

“Tartuffe,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets for the show are available at midland.booktix.com or the box office at 402-941-6399 from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or by emailing the box office at boxoffice@midlandu.edu.

“The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org.

Events

Cedar Bluffs Elementary PTO Easter Egg Hunt, Pancake Feed and Raffle, 9 a.m. to noon, Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. Cost for the all-you-can-eat pancake feed is $8 per person or $25 for a family of four or more. An egg hunt for younger kids will start at 11:15 a.m. Ages 0-4 will hunt for eggs on the park equipment at Cedar Bluffs Park on the west edge of town while ages 5-8 will have their egg hunt on the splash pad and baseball field. An egg hunt for kids ages 9-14 will begin at 11:35 a.m. on the football field. Raffle tickets are $1 each or 12 tickets for $10. Raffle winners will be announced at 11:50 a.m. (must be present to win). Raffle items include three kids bikes and helmets, a trampoline, kids summer activities and toys, Wildcat gear, air fryer, Keurig coffee maker, car detail kit and shop vacuum, camping and outdoor bundles, and gift cards from various local businesses, restaurants and activities.

Orchid Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The event, which is sponsored by the Greater Omaha Orchid Society, will feature orchid displays from local, regional and national vendors and growers. Attendees can ask local orchid experts specific questions and gain beneficial knowledge about orchids. Standard garden admission rates apply.

I Love My Dog Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pavilion 1, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The event will include entertainment, games, training demonstrations and shopping for dog-related products. Admission is $10 for ages 10 and up, and free for children under 10 (and dogs).

Spring Festival: An Arts and Crafts Affair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Liberty First Credit Union Arena, 7300 Q St., Ralston. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and free for children under 10. Paid admission is good for all weekend.

Spaghetti feed/silent auction benefit for Ken and Shelli Gruhn, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. There will be live music by Jim Davis and John Johnson. Shelli had a below-the-knee amputation due to multiple infections after being hit by a car two years ago. Money raised with help with her medical costs.

Unlock Midtown, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Unlock Midtown invites sleuths to visit participating Midtown Crossing retailers, each hosting a different clue or puzzle in need of solving. Participants’ mission is to successfully complete each one. To start your sleuthing, pick up an Unlock Midtown guide at Spielbound. Solve for all codes to be entered to win a Midtown Crossing prize package. There is no cost to participate.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Concerts

Recital tribute by Ora Paul Haar, 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Music Building Room 119, University of Nebraska-Lincoln city campus. Haar, a native of Fremont and Glenn Korff School of Music Associate Professor of Saxophone, will present “Too Late, Too Soon,” a faculty recital in tribute to his late mother. The concert is free and open to the public. The concert also will be live webcast. Visit music.unl.edu/webcasts to the day of the performance for the link.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Keene Memorial Library 90’s Trivia, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to test their 90’s knowledge. There will be light refreshments and prizes.

Tuesday

Concerts

The Valencia Baryton Project, 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The Valencia Baryton Project performs trios by Haydin and modern pieces by Ivan Moody, John Pickup and Steve Zink. Tickets are $35 for adults and $5 for students and youth. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

T. Rex Rises with paleontologist Lindsay Zanno, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. There will be a preshow curtain warmer with Nebraska State Museum of Natural History. Tickets range from $15 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Wednesday

Concerts

Forever Simon & Garfunkel, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The tribute to Simon & Garfunkel show is part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. It stars Sean Altman and Jack Skuller and drums and bass Sarne musicians. FMES members receive free admission. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person and can be purchased on the night of the show.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

March 30

Events

Kiwanis Annual Pancake Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Community Life Center, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy pancakes and sausages. In addition to dining in, you can drive-thru with a preorder by emailing kiwanisfremont@gmail.com. Advance tickets are $7. Tickets at the door will be $8 per person. Children 5 and under eat for free. All proceeds will support youth and community projects.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Movie Night featuring “Apollo 13,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters inside Fremont Mall. Admission is a freewill donation. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Theatre renovation project.