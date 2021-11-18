Get a jump on the holiday season with a variety of area events

Christmas activities for the family are getting an early start this season.

From Christmas plays to Christmas-themed displays, events are already beginning in the area.

Here’s a list of events for you and your family to enjoy:

Christmas production

A holiday tradition in Omaha, “A Christmas Carol,” opens Friday at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

Ebenezer Scrooge will take audiences on a life-changing journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas. Filled with Victorian costumes, festive music and crisp, wintry sets, “A Christmas Carol” is a reminder of the power of redemption and the generosity that lies at the heart of the Christmas story.

The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre from Friday through Dec. 23. Performances will be held Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Wednesdays beginning in December at 7 p.m. There will be no performance on Thursday, Nov. 25, due to Thanksgiving.

Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Drive-thru light show

Santa’s Rock n Lights Drive-Thru Light Show will open Friday at Werner Park in Papillion.

The drive-thru light show is nearly a full mile long. It features close to 1,000 programmable elements end over 100,000 animated lights dancing to Christmas music.

The light show will be open through Jan. 2.

Admission costs vary by day. Online reservations are required by visiting www.santasrocknlights.com/Omaha.

Holiday Poinsettia Show

Beginning Saturday and continuing through Jan. 3, thousands of colorful poinsettias will fill the floral display hall at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha.

In the center of it all will be a majestic 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree. It will be surrounded by festive foliage, glittering ornaments, and the whir and whistle of model garden trains.

During Bright Nights, the holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light as the garden extends its hours to celebrate the beauty of the season.

Bright Nights will occur from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 20-21, 24, and 26-28; Dec. 3-5, 10-23, and 26-30; and Jan. 2-3.

Craft shows

Several craft and vendor shows planned in the area this weekend can help you get a start on your holiday shopping.

The Fremont Eagles Club at 649 N. Main St. in downtown Fremont will host a fall craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

The Fremont Mall also will be hosting a craft show this weekend. The craft show will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

St. Wenceslaus Catholic School will be having a craft fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bishop Neumann cafeteria, 202 S. Linden St., in Wahoo.

The event will feature crafts, Christmas ornaments, homemade cookies and candies. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Admission is free.

The Platte River Art Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland.

Many reputable and nationally known artists from four Midwest states will be offering their work for display and sale.

Holiday Lights Festival

The 22nd Annual Holiday Lights Festival will kick off Monday in Omaha. The lighting displays in the Old Market and in North and South Omaha will be illuminated through Jan. 3.

The Old Market lighting display will blanket the Old Market and surrounding streets from 10th to 13th streets and from Harney to Jackson streets.

The display will illuminate North Omaha along a six-block area around 24th and Lake streets. In South Omaha, the display will light up 24th Street between L and Q streets.

