The Christmas season is filled with festive decorations, colorful goodies and plenty of recognizable tunes.
Popular Christmas songs and Christmas-themed theater productions are abundant in the area leading up to the Christmas holiday.
Here’s a round-up of events to help you plan during this busy time of year:
Trinity Praise TeamTrinity Lutheran Church’s Praise Team will be presenting a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the church, 1546 N. Luther Rd., in Fremont.
Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
Hannah HustonNebraska vocalist Hannah Huston, who competed on season 10 of “The Voice,” will be performing a Home for the Holidays concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Rococo Theatre in Lincoln.
Tickets range from $27.50 for general admission balcony seats to $47.50 for dane floor seats. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-476-6540 or online at www.rococotheatre.com.
Christmas with the NelsonsChristmas with the Nelsons, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa, tells the story of three family Christmases in the lives of the Nelsons.
This multi-media live concert experience stars the third generation of No. 1 Nelson family hit-makers, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson. All ages are welcome.
Tickets range from $29 to $39.
Elf the Musical“Elf the Musical” has returned to The Rose Theater in Omaha to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear. The show, which is based on the popular 2003 New Line Cinema hit, continues through Dec. 22.
“Elf the Musical” follows the story of Buddy (played by Dan Chevalier), an “elf” working at the North Pole who learns he is not an elf at all, but actually a human who crept into Santa’s magic bag of gifts when he was a baby. When he comes to grips with the reality of his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities, he embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.
Performances are on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. The 2 p.m. show on Dec. 14 will be interpreted for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and captioning devices will be available, if needed.
Tickets are $27 on the main floor and $22 in the balcony. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
A Christmas Carol“A Christmas Carol” continues through Dec. 23 on the Hawks Mainstage Theatre at Omaha Community Playhouse. Ebenezer Scrooge takes audiences on a life-changing journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas.
Performances will be held Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
The NutcrackerThe Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company will present its 35th annual production of the holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln.
The production will feature almost 200 local student dancers in a performance that also features a live orchestra and professional guest artists.
Tickets range from $19 to $49 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Lorie Line
Lori Line will be celebrating her 30 years of touring with a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Rococo Theatre in Lincoln. Ages 4 and over are welcome.
Tickets are $60 and are available by phone at 402-476-6540 or online at www.rococotheatre.com.
A Very Postmodern ChristmasThis holiday tour, which has a stop at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, will showcase Postmodern Jukebox’s rotating collective of vocalists, dancers and instrumentalists.
They will be mashing up holiday classics and some of today’s pop hits in the styles of 1920s hot jazz, doo wop and Motown.
Tickets range from $11.50 to $63 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Omaha Symphony ChristmasThe singing and dancing tradition for the whole family – Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration – will be presented Dec. 19-22 at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha.
Everyone is invited to celebrate the magic, romance and joy of the season as Broadway stars add to the lush sounds of the Omaha Symphony.
Tickets range from $19 to $88 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Mariachi Herencia de MexicoIn a special holiday show at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, the Mariachi Herencia de Mexico ensemble will bring the Latin American tradition of the posada to life.
The celebration includes Mexican and American holiday favorites. Mariachi Herencia de Mexico has performed alongside Lila Downs, Los Lobos and Aida Cuevas.
Tickets range from $10 to $25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Mannheim SteamrollerMannheim Steamroller will celebrate 35 years of holiday magic when they bring their annual holiday tour to Omaha Dec. 21-22 at the Orpheum Theater. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and 7 p.m. Dec. 22.
For the first time ever, audience members will be able to hear the entire album that started it all, live, “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas.”
Tickets range from $38.25 to $58.25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.