Anticipation has been building for a long time.
The announcement was made over a year ago that the hit musical, “Hamilton,” would be making a tour stop in Omaha.
The wait is now nearly complete.
“Hamilton” is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Between then and Sept. 29, there will be 23 performances of “Hamilton.”
“Hamilton” is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.
Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” is the story of America then, as told by America now.
Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the book, music and lyrics for “Hamilton,” which made its debut on Broadway in August 2015. With direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton.
The “Hamilton” creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical, “In The Heights.”
“Hamilton” features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
The “Hamilton” Original Broadway Cast Recording is available nationwide. The recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.
A limited number of tickets remain for the performances in Omaha. Tickets start at $75 and are available by calling the Ticket Omaha Box Office at 402-345-0606 or visiting www.ticketomaha.com.
Producer Jeffrey Seller and Omaha Performing Arts also recently announced a digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (Sept. 10) in Omaha.
Forty tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. Sept. 8 for tickets to the Sept. 10 performance.
Subsequent lotteries will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11 a.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if a mobile number is provided).
To enter the lottery, use the official “Hamilton” app or visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets. Only one entry per person.
Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.
Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets will be void if resold.
Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable.