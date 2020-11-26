Here's a roundup of events to plan your holiday weekend

Holiday events may look a little different this year, but area venues still plan to continue sharing the magic of Christmas.
The Durham Museum in Omaha will again be presenting Christmas at Union Station.
As in past years, the annual celebration will kick off with a tree-lighting ceremony. But instead of hundreds of people gathering around The Durham’s tree and counting down to its illumination, the event will take place virtually this year.
The tree lighting ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. Everyone is encouraged to tune into The Durham Museum’s website (www.durhammuseum.org) or the museum’s Facebook page to watch the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree come aglow for the holiday season.
This 20-minute program will feature musical performances, a greeting from Santa and the countdown to the lighting of the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree – all from the comfort of your couch.
This year’s tree was donated by the Ross family (Jason, Fallon and Harlan) of Omaha.
Christmas at Union Station festivities will continue Nov. 27 through Jan. 10 at The Durham.
The museum’s brand new, socially distanced Santa experience will allow guests to still see Santa in person while keeping kids and Santa safe. Santa’s reindeer also join him on Tuesday evenings and Sundays.
Santa will be at the museum six days a week from Nov. 27 through Dec. 23. Santa’s visiting hours will be 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday evenings, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoons.
A Scouts-Only Family Night is planned for 4-7 p.m. Nov. 30 at The Durham Museum. Scout families are welcome to enjoy the best of Christmas at Union Station complete with cookies, crafts and a scavenger hunt.
The cost is $5 per person (Scout, sibling or adult). Registration must be done in advance and payment is required upon registration.
Holiday Cultural Conversations will be a virtual event from 4-4:30 p.m. Dec. 4. This will be a virtual spin on the popular Holiday Cultural Festival. It will feature an introduction to Christmas at Union Station traditions and the museum’s 40-foot, fully decorated tree.
Virtual attendees will then take a tour of the Holiday Cultural Trees Display with help from local cultural organizations. This event is free, but registration is required.
The Holiday Cultural Trees Display showcases how cultures from around the world celebrate the holiday season. Each tree is decorated by a local Omaha cultural group and is accompanied by interpretative text explaining the meaning behind the various decorations and unique traditions of each culture.
The Strings of the Season Concert Series will take place from noon to 1 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27 through Dec. 20.
Everyone is invited to enjoy some of the area’s holiday string music under the glow of The Durham’s Christmas tree. Visit www.durhammuseum.org for performance listings.
Admission to The Durham Museum is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for members and children age 2 and under.
Support Local Journalism
Following are other area holiday events taking place this weekend:
Christmas WalkMainStreet of Fremont’s annual Christmas Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, in downtown Fremont.
The event also falls on Small Business Saturday, giving patrons the opportunity to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the in-store activities, the day also will feature snowmen, carriage rides, and a live reindeer attraction from 4-7 p.m. at the parking lot on the corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue.
A tree lighting ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Schweser’s parking lot, northwest corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue.
Christmas Tree LightingThe 3rd Annual Downtown Valley Christmas Tree Lighting is set for 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. The event is hosted by Valley Days Foundation and the Valley – Waterloo Business Association.
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the event will be modified this year.
“Rather than having everyone attend in person, we will be showing the arrival of Santa and the tree lighting live on Facebook (Valley Days Foundation page) and then we invite everyone to drive through Spruce Street to view the lights, wave at Santa and pick up a kids activity and treat bag,” organizers posted on Facebook. “We also encourage others in town to turn on their lights at 6 p.m. for residents to drive through and view your lights as well.’
The shops along Spruce Street will be open and shoppers are encouraged to visit the shops following their guidelines.
There also will be a raffle after the Christmas tree lighting, including a fully decorated tree from Studio DIY Valley and a live custom porch pot or wreath from School House Gardens.
Tickets will be sold until Sunday, Nov. 29. A link to purchase tickets can be found on the Valley Days Foundation’s Facebook page.
Museum Store SundayJoslyn Art Museum’s Museum Shop will be participating in the 4th annual international day devoted to museum shops: Museum Store Sunday.
Positioned between Black Friday and Cyber Monday over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Museum Store Sunday is scheduled for Nov. 29.
Nearly 1,500 museum stores representing 50 states, 23, countries and five continents are participating.
A Joslyn’s store, the general public will receive a 10% discount of their purchases. This discount is typically reserved for Joslyn members only. Current Joslyn members will receive an extra 10% discount for a total discount of 20% on their purchases. Shoppers also will be able to choose from one of two Joslyn posters, free with any purchase.
Free gift wrapping will be available for everyone all day. Five shoppers will receive a free Joslyn annual membership. Names will be drawn and winners notified following the event.
Those who purchase a membership on Nov. 29 will be entered in a drawing for a $100 gift card to the museum shop and a copy of the “Revisiting America: The Prints of Currier & Ives” catalogue.
For those not ready to shop in person, Joslyn’s Hitchcock Museum Shop offers selected merchandise online at www.joslyn.org.shop/. Use coupon code MSS2020 at checkout on Nov. 29 to receive the event discount. Online shoppers on Nov. 29 also qualify for free gift wrap, but must specify gift wrapping instructions in their order notes.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!