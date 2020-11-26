Here's a roundup of events to plan your holiday weekend

Holiday events may look a little different this year, but area venues still plan to continue sharing the magic of Christmas.

The Durham Museum in Omaha will again be presenting Christmas at Union Station.

As in past years, the annual celebration will kick off with a tree-lighting ceremony. But instead of hundreds of people gathering around The Durham’s tree and counting down to its illumination, the event will take place virtually this year.

The tree lighting ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. Everyone is encouraged to tune into The Durham Museum’s website (www.durhammuseum.org) or the museum’s Facebook page to watch the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree come aglow for the holiday season.

This 20-minute program will feature musical performances, a greeting from Santa and the countdown to the lighting of the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree – all from the comfort of your couch.

This year’s tree was donated by the Ross family (Jason, Fallon and Harlan) of Omaha.

Christmas at Union Station festivities will continue Nov. 27 through Jan. 10 at The Durham.